Armenian Police Stop Grenade-Wielding Man From Entering Government Building

Police in Armenia have arrested a man who allegedly tried to make his way into a government building in central Yerevan armed with a hand grenade.

National Security Service officers were questioning the as-yet-unidentified person late on October 27, sources told RFE/RL’s Armenian Service.

No one was hurt in the incident, RFE/RL’s correspondent reported from the scene.

Talking to RFE/RL, Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinian confirmed that the man was armed with a grenade.

He described the person as a middle-aged man and said he appeared mentally unstable.

Motives behind the incident remain unclear.

Our correspondent said the situation around the government building remained calm.

An official said everything is normal inside the government office and “there is no need for panic.”