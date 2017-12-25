Armenian President Arrives In Georgia On Official Visit

Armenian President Serzh Sarkisian has begun an official visit to Georgia.

Sarkisian was welcomed at the airport in Tbilisi on December 25 by Georgia's Interior Minister Mikheil Janelidze, the head of the presidential administration, Giorgi Abashishvili, and other Georgian officials.

Sarkisian was due to discuss bilateral ties with Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili, Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili, parliament speaker Irakli Kobakhidze, and Patriarch Ilia II of Georgia.

From Georgia, Sarkisian will fly to Moscow on December 26 where he is due to attend an informal summit of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).



Russian President Vladimir Putin will preside over the summit, which in addition to Sarkisian is due to be attended by the leaders of Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

Based on reporting by TASS and Interfax