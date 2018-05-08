Armenian Protest Leader Gets Second Chance At Prime Minister In Parliamentary Vote

Armenia's parliament is set to vote for a new prime minister for the second time in two weeks on May 8, with protest leader Nikol Pashinian saying he is "95 percent sure" he will be elected.

Tens of thousands of people joined a mass rally in Yerevan on May 7 to show their support for Pashinan, the leader of a small opposition party who fell eight votes short of victory in parliament's first vote on May 1 but has since then received assurances from ruling Republican Party (HHK) leaders that he will receive their support.

"I am 95 percent sure that your candidate will be elected as prime minister tomorrow," Pashinan told the cheering crowd. "Tomorrow...will be the day of the victory of Armenian citizens."

Pashinian repeated his call for supporters to gather on Republic Square at 11:00 a.m. local time on May 8 to ensure parliamentary leaders follow through on their promises to elect him and to afterwards celebrate “an epochal victory."

Pashinian was joined at the rally by Armenian-American rock star and activist Serj Tankian, who is the lead singer of the alternative metal band System Of A Down.

Tankian credited the crowds that have taken to the streets repeatedly to support Pashinian since mid-April for achieving a major, peaceful change of government in the small Caucasus country.

"You managed to turn your anger and despair into a positive movement," Tankian told the crowd.

Pashinian has threatened to stage another general strike if the HHK fails to vote for his candidacy on May 8. Tens of thousands of Armenians heeded his call after his first rejection on May 2 and brought much of the country to a standstill.

The antigovernment protests led by Pashinian forced longtime former President Serzh Sarkisian and head of the HHK last month to step down as prime minister just days after he was elected to the position by parliament.

Sarkisian had been president since 2008, and term limits forced him to step aside last month.

However, the HHK-dominated parliament quickly appointed him as prime minister, a switch made possible by constitutional changes that weakened the presidency while bolstering the prime minister's powers.

The move prompted thousands to take to the streets, accusing Sarkisan of clinging to power and voicing concern that the new system could have allowed Sarkisian to remain Armenia's leader indefinitely.

After failing to get enough votes in parliament's May 1 vote, Pashinian was nominated again on May 3 by his Yelk faction and allied opposition parties, and remains the only official candidate for prime minister.

Pashinian told journalists on May 7 that he will not seek revenge against his political adversaries if elected.

"There will not be a vendetta. In Armenia, the page of political and economic persecution has been closed," he said.

He also told RFE/RL that he will not accept the presence of oligarchs in his government if elected.

"I can assure you that there will not be oligarchs in government," Pashinian said, adding, "There will be no monopolies in our economy if I am elected."

Under Armenia’s constitution, if a prime minister is not elected in the second vote, parliament will be dissolved and early general elections would be held with the HHK-led acting government in charge of the electoral process.

With reporting by RFE/RL's Armenian Service, dpa, and AFP

