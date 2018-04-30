Armenian Protest Leader Pashinian Only Candidate For Premier

YEREVAN -- Armenian protest leader Nikol Pashinian has been officially nominated by his Yelk alliance as the party's candidate for prime minister a day before a vote in parliament to select a new head of government after street protests forced the resignation of Serzh Sarkisian.

The deadline for nominations expired at 6 p.m. local time on April 30 with Pashinian listed as the only candidate.

Pashinian, who had already secured the support of all opposition factions, was nominated unanimously by Yelk earlier in the day, lawmaker Ararat Mirzoian told RFE/RL.

The nomination of the 42-year-old comes a day after several thousand people rallied to demand that the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (HHK) transfer power to Pashinian by electing him prime minister on May 1.

'People's Candidate'

Pashinian addressed the April 29 gathering, telling protesters that he thinks it is "very likely that at least some members of the HHK faction" would vote for a "people's candidate" for prime minster.

He called on supporters to pause their actions of civil disobedience and to stop calling and sending emails to HHK lawmakers. However, he urged them to return to the square in the evening of April 30.

"I want to look straight in the eyes of all of you, with all the confidence to declare that yes, I am ready to assume the office of the prime minister of the Republic of Armenia and to serve the people of Armenia," Pashinian told the rally.

After meeting with HHK faction leader Vahram Baghdasarian on April 29, Pashinian told reporters there was no mood among members of the Republican Party "to thwart" the parliamentary vote.

"There is a mood that a prime minister should be elected on May 1," he said, without elaborating.

Baghdasarian told reporters that the HHK would not hinder the election of Pashinian if the other factions in parliament support his candidacy.

No HHK Candidate

Meanwhile, the former ruling-coalition party that has seven seats in parliament, Dashnaktsutyun, announced that it will support Pashinian in the May 1 vote.

Dashnaktsutyun's decision came after the HHK, which has 58 seats in the 105-seat parliament, decided on April 28 that it would not nominate its own candidate.

The second-largest parliamentary faction, the Tsarukian Alliance, also has pledged to support Pashinian. The Tsarukian Alliance controls 31 seats in parliament.

Pashinian's Yelk alliance has nine seats.

That means Pashinian needs support from at least six members of the HHK to be elected.

A spokesman for the HKK said the party decided not to nominate its own candidate in order "to avoid confrontation and destabilization of the country."

HHK spokesman Eduard Sharmazanov said Republican lawmakers plan to consider all other candidates, then vote as a bloc.

Pashinian has led weeks of street demonstrations in Armenia that resulted in the resignation of Serzh Sarkisian from the prime minister's post.

With reporting by AP, AFP, Reuters, Interfax, and TASS

