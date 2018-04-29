Armenian Opposition Leader Calls For Protests To Continue

YEREVAN -- Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinian has called on his supporters to continue blocking streets in Yerevan and attending protest rally’s ahead of parliament’s May 1 vote for a new prime minister.

Pashinian, the only candidate to step forward for the post, said on April 29 that it was necessary for protesters to continue blocking traffic and staging "peaceful and nonviolent" acts of civil disobedience "even though the political situation has changed and there has been certain progress."

"An extremely important rally is expected, and we should display our resolve and show that we cannot be broken down," Pashinian said.

Pashinian has led weeks of street demonstrations in Armenia that resulted in the resignation of Serzh Sarkisian from the prime minister's post.

He hopes that a massive show of support on the streets during the next two days will convince lawmakers to vote him to power.

Pashinian said he met early on April 29 with President Armen Sarkisian for talks about Armenia's "domestic political situation, the latest developments, and possible solutions."

No HHK Candidate

Armenia’s ruling Republican Party (HHK) -- which controls 58 of the 105 seats in parliament -- announced on April 28 that it would not nominate a candidate for prime minister.

A spokesman for the HKK said the decision was made "to avoid confrontation and destabilization of the country."

HHK spokesman Eduard Sharmazanov said Republican lawmakers plan to consider all other candidates, then vote as a bloc.

Although the party won't nominate a candidate, individual members apparently could enter the race. Former Prime Minister Karen Karapetian, who was appointed as acting premier after Sarkisian stepped down, is a party member.

Pashinian told an evening rally in Vanadzor on April 28 that having Karapetian remain as prime minister would be unacceptable.

"Citizens, the people, must explain to Karen Karapetian that he may not be prime minister of Armenia because the country no longer exists where a Republican can be prime minister or president," he said. "This is another Armenia."

U.S. 'Closely' Monitoring Situation

The U.S. State Department weighed in on Armenia’s political standoff late on April 28, saying it continues to "closely" monitor the situation.

"As a friend of Armenia, we urge all parties to engage in good faith negotiations on the formation of a new government in accordance with the constitution, and to reach a resolution that reflects the interests of all Armenians," it said in a statement.

"We support the ongoing efforts of the office of President [Armen Sarkisian] to facilitate dialogue between all parties. We continue to commend the peaceful nature of the demonstrations, and trust that the security forces and those exercising their right to peaceful protest will remain committed to nonviolence in the days to come," it added.

HHK holds 58 seats in the 105-seat parliament, and without its support Pashinian is unlikely to be elected.

However, the second biggest party in parliament, the Prosperous Armenia Party (BHK), hinted it might support him.

"My team and I will vote for a people's candidate, whether it's Nikol Pashinian or anyone else nominated by the people," party leader Gagik Tsarukian told Kentron TV.

'No Geopolitical Reversals'

The current crisis was triggered by Serzh Sarkisian's shift earlier this month to the newly powerful post of prime minister after a decade as president -- a move critics charged was a blatant bid to cling to power when he reached the limit of two straight presidential terms.

Pashinian on April 27 promised no "geopolitical reversals" in front of thousands of supporters in Gyumri, the country's second-largest city and host to a large Russian military base.

Russia -- Armenia's main ally and trading partner -- has said it will not intervene in the standoff.

However, President Vladimir Putin on April 26 talked on the telephone with Karapetian, a former Gazprom manager, calling for a quick solution to the Armenian crisis -- one that would reflect the outcome of last year’s parliamentary elections won by Sarkisian's HHK, the Kremlin said.

Pashinian, in his speeches to the local crowds on April 28 repeatedly called on local governments, municipalities, elected representatives in local assemblies, and mayors to publicly announce their joining what he called the "Popular Movement," in an apparent effort to consolidate his public support base.

He also said he was ready to meet with all the ruling party's lawmakers "simultaneously."

“I want to confirm that we are ready for negotiations, and we are interested in resolving these problems as soon as possible," he said.

With reporting by AP, AFP, Reuters, Interfax, and TASS

