Armenian Students March In Support Of Pashinian

Armenian university students marched in the streets of the capital, Yerevan, on April 29 to show their support for a recent wave of antigovernment protests and to back opposition politician and protest leader Nikol Pashinian's candidacy to become the new prime minister. The students also condemned widespread corruption in Armenia and called for an end to the politicization of the country's universities, where the ruling Republican Party wields considerable influence over academic officials and student councils. (RFE/RL's Armenian Service)