Armenian Soccer Star Mkhitaryan Will Miss Europa League Final In Azerbaijan

Armenian soccer star Henrikh Mkhitaryan will not play in a major European match in Baku later this month, the English club Arsenal has announced, ending uncertainty about whether the midfielder would make the trip to his country's bitter foe.



In a statement on May 21, Arsenal said it was "very disappointed" that Mkhitaryan would not travel to Azerbaijan to face London rival Chelsea on May 29 for the UEFA Europa League title.



"We have thoroughly explored all the options for Micki to be part of the squad but after discussing this with Micki and his family we have collectively agreed he will not be in our travelling party," the statement said.



The Arsenal-Chelsea match will be the first European club competition final played in Azerbaijan, and Mkhitaryan's absence is potentially a powerful public-relations blow for Baku. Azerbaijan is seeking to host the Euro 2020 championship.



Arsenal said that it has written to European soccer governing body UEFA "expressing our deep concerns about this situation," but did not explain why Mkhitaryan would not travel to Azerbaijan for the match.



The English club had sought guarantees from UEFA, the European soccer governing body, that Mkhitaryan could make the trip. He did not travel with Arsenal for a group-stage game in Azerbaijan earlier this season.



UEFA said on May 10 that it had received assurances from the Azerbaijan Football Association that Mkhitaryan could travel there "and that all necessary security measures would be in place."



On the same day, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Leyla Abdullayeva said that Mkhitaryan could play in Baku despite longstanding tensions between Azerbaijan and Armenia, telling the AP news agency that “sports and politics are separate."



At the time, Arsenal did not indicate whether the assurances were sufficient. There was no immediate comment from Mkhitaryan following Arsenal's announcement that he would not travel to Baku.



"Micki has been a key player in our run to the final so this is a big loss for us from a team perspective," Arsenal said.



"We’re also very sad that a player will miss out on a major European final in circumstances such as this, as it is something that comes along very rarely in a footballer’s career," it said.



Tensions between Azerbaijan and Armenia have been high for decades amid a persistent conflict over Azerbaijan's breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region.



The region, which is populated mainly by ethnic Armenians, declared independence from Azerbaijan amid a 1988-94 war that killed some 30,000 people and displaced as many as 1 million. Deadly fighting breaks out intermittently.



Since 1994, when a cease-fire agreement was reached, it has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces that Baku says include troops supplied by Armenia. No country has recognized it as an independent state.