Armenians Heed Call To Block Courts; Pashinian To Speak On 'Second Phase' Of Revolution

YEREVAN -- Armenians have heeded the call of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian to block the entrance to the country’s courts to protest the release from custody of bitter foe and former President Robert Kocharian, who is facing corruption and coup charges.



Dozens of protesters targeted the Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction on May 20. Two days earlier, the court released Kocharian after current and former leaders of the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region provided personal guarantees.



Pashinian, who took power after a wave of nationwide protests last spring against longtime leader Serzh Sarkisian, said in a Facebook post that he would deliver a speech on May 20 for what he said would be “the start of the second and most important phase of the Armenian revolution.”

Pashinian added that he planned to make an “important statement about the situation in the judicial system and the establishment of the people’s power in this area as well.”

Armenia’s leading opposition forces have denounced the blockading of the courts, saying the move violates an article of the constitution that bans any outside interference in the work of the judiciary.



“If [Pashinian] is politically disappointed with some people, he must not express that by exerting pressure on the courts and by disrupting and paralyzing the work of the courts,” Gevorg Petrosian, a senior representative of the Prosperous Armenia Party (BHK), the second largest in parliament, told RFE/RL’s Armenian Service.



Petrosian claimed that Pashinian’s actions amounted to a “manifestation of the overthrow of the constitutional order” and could lead to a “civil war” in the country.



The 64-year-old Kocharian went on trial earlier this month on charges of overthrowing the constitutional order during the final weeks of his decade-long rule, which ended in April 2008.



During the protests that erupted in March 2008, eight protesters and two police officers were killed after Kocharian sent in security forces to disperse the demonstration. Kocharian’s order came after he declared a three-week state of emergency.



Before serving as Armenia's president from 1998 to 2008, Kocharian was the leader of Nagorno-Karabakh.



The disputed Azerbaijani region has been under de facto Armenian control since 1994, when a multiyear conflict ended with a cease-fire. Around 30,000 people were killed in the fighting, and hundreds of thousands were displaced.