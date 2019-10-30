Armenians React To U.S. Genocide Resolution
Armenian politicians and the public have reacted to a resolution by the U.S. House of Representatives that describes the killings of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire at the beginning of the 20th century as genocide. The resolution, which passed overwhelmingly, comes amid tense relations between Washington and Turkey, the successor of the Ottoman Empire, over its recent military incursion against U.S.-backed Syrian Kurdish militia forces in northeastern Syria.