Arms Depot Blasts Kill Two Ukrainian Soldiers, Injure Four

Two Ukrainian mining engineers have been killed and another four injured in explosions at an arms depot near the eastern city of Kharkiv, Ukraine's military says.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said the explosions took place on November 15 during a planned disposal of outdated ammunition at a military base.

The four injured servicemen were hospitalized, with three of them in grave condition, it said in a statement.

There were "no threats to local residents and infrastructure" and the blasts had stopped, it added.

In March 2017, a fire triggered explosions at the same facility, killing one person and injuring five.

There have been several explosions and fires at Ukrainian arms depots in recent years, amid fighting between government forces and Russia-backed separatists who hold parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The conflict has killed more than 13,000 people since it began in April 2014.

With reporting by AFP