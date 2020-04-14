Arsonists Attack Synagogue In Russia's Northwestern City Of Arkhangelsk

ARKHANGELSK, Russia -- Arsonists have attacked a synagogue in Russia's northwestern city of Arkhangelsk, the latest attack on the property since 2015.

Anatoly Obermeister, the leader of the local Jewish community, told RFE/RL that the culprits used car tires and a combustible substance in the attack, which took place during the early hours of April 13.

The synagogue, which was extensively damaged by the fire, is inside the building of the Star of the North Jewish Cultural Center in the city.

"I hope a thorough investigation will be conducted and that the vandals will be found," Obermeister said, adding that the damage inflicted by the attack is estimated by 1.5 million rubles ($20,400).

City police officials told RFE/RL that a probe had been launched into the attack.

There were no injuries reported from the incident.

It is not the first time the building has been targeted. In 2015, when the synagogue was under construction, unknown assailants opened fire at the building with air guns.

In another attack during construction, unknown arsonists attempted to burn it down.