As Belarus Protests Continue, Lukashenka Accuses Opposition Of Trying To 'Seize Power'

As Belarus Protests Continue, Lukashenka Accuses Opposition Of Trying To 'Seize Power'

As anti-government protests continue in Belarus, opposition leaders established a council to coordinate a new presidential election and what they hope would be a peaceful transfer of power. They say they want to create a "democratic, independent country" and are demanding the resignation of President Alyaksandr Lukashenka, whom they accuse of rigging the August 9 election. But Lukashenka, who has ruled for 26 years, rejected the proposal and accused the opposition of attempting to "seize power."

