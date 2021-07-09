As Moldova Heads Into Elections, Transdniester Maintains A Separatist Stance

Parliamentary elections in Moldova are taking place on July 11 without the cooperation of the breakaway region of Trandniester. Most people in the region have Moldovan passports and can travel to nearby districts to vote, but only a few thousand are expected to do so. With an estimated population of between 300,000 and half a million, Transdniester has its own de facto president, parliament, courts, currency, and army, but none of these are recognized outside of the region. Current Time was shown around by local resident Laurentia Zaharia.