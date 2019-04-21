Ashes Of Milosevic Widow Mirjana Markovic Laid To Rest In Serbia

The ashes of Mirjana Markovic, the widow of the late Yugoslavian strongman Slobodan Milosevic, have been laid to rest next to her husband in the eastern Serbian city of in eastern Pozarevac.

No close family members attended the service conducted on April 20 by a Serbian Orthodox priest, although dozens of other people attended the ceremony, Serbian media reported.

Markovic, who lived in Russia for 16 years after requesting political asylum, died earlier this month in a Moscow hospital at age 76.

The couple had two children, Marko and Marija. Marko is a businessman in Russia, and Marija reportedly lives in Montenegro.

Slobodan Milosevic was arrested in 2001 and held at the UN court in The Hague for genocide and other war crimes committed during the conflicts that followed the breakup of Yugoslavia in the 1990s.

The former Serbian president died in the tribunal's detention unit in 2006 before a verdict was reached.

Markovic, who had been a sociology professor at Belgrade University, left Serbia in 2003.

She was considered to be a power behind the scened with major influence on her husband.

Last year, a Serbian court sentenced Markovic in absentia to one year in prison for abuse of power for allegedly handing out a government-subsidized apartment to an associate.

An appeals court voided the sentence and ordered a retrial.

Based on reporting by AFP, dpa, and AP