Asian Olympic Council Says Russians, Belarusians Can Compete In Asian Games
Russian and Belarusian athletes will be allowed to participate in this year's Asian Games despite Russia's war in Ukraine, the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) said on January 26. "All athletes, regardless of their nationality or the passport they hold, should be able to compete in sports competitions," the OCA said in a statement. The International Olympic Committee had said on January 25 that the presence of Russians at next year's Paris Olympics should be "further explored" despite calls from Ukraine for them to be excluded.
Germany Arrests Man Suspected Of Colluding With Russian Intelligence
Germany says it has arrested a man suspected of passing on intelligence to Russia. The German Prosecutor-General's Office said in a statement on January 26 that Arthur E. was arrested last weekend at the Munich airport as he arrived on a flight from the United States. The statement said he brought information obtained by an employee of Germany's Federal Intelligence Service (BND) to Russia. The BND employee, identified as Carsten L, was detained by German police last month. No details were released on the information that was allegedly passed on to Russia.
- By Reuters
Serbian Tennis Star Djokovic's Father Seen Posing With Fans Carrying Russian Flags
Australian Open organizers have issued a reminder to players and their entourages about their policy on "inappropriate flags" after a video emerged showing Novak Djokovic's father posing for pictures with fans holding Russian flags. Four fans with "inappropriate flags and symbols" were questioned by Victoria Police following the quarterfinal between Djokovic and Russia's Andrei Rublev. A video also posted on social media showed one supporter on the steps of Rod Laver Arena holding up a Russian flag with the image of President Vladimir Putin on it. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Ukraine Hit By Deadly Wave Of Russian Missile Strikes As Zelenskiy Calls For Aircraft, Missiles
Russia launched a fresh wave of missile strikes on Ukraine in the morning on January 26, killing at least one person, hours after an overnight drone attack, while heavy fighting continues unabated in the east, where Moscow's forces have been piling increasing pressure on Ukrainian defenders.
The new missile attacks came after President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, speaking just hours after Germany and the United States pledged to provide Kyiv with advanced battle tanks, called on Kyiv's Western allies to deliver long-range missiles and military aircraft to beef up Ukraine's air defense.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said one person was killed and two others were wounded in a strike on the capital and urged residents to stay in shelters.
"As a result of a rocket hitting a nonresidential building in the Holosiyiv district, we have information about one dead and two wounded. The wounded were hospitalized," he said.
Serhiy Popko, the head of Kyiv's military administration, said more than a dozen missiles were destroyed above the capital by air defenses.
"The enemy launched more than 15 cruise missiles in the direction of Kyiv. Thanks to the excellent work of air defense, all air targets were shot down," he said.
Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine's presidential administration, wrote on Telegram, "the first Russian missiles have already been shot down," without specifying the locations.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Two energy facilities were hit by Russian missiles in the southern region of Odesa, local authorities said.
"There is already information about damage done to two critical energy infrastructure facilities in Odesa. There are no injured. Air-defense forces are working over the Odesa region," the head of the region's military administration, Yuriy Kruk, wrote on social media.
The central region of Vinnitsya was also targeted by Russian missiles, said Serhiy Borzov, the head of the regional military administration, adding that there were no casualties.
Earlier, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Military said its forces destroyed 24 drones, including 15 over Kyiv, that Russia launched in overnight attacks.
Zelenskiy said in his regular nightly video address on January 25 that it is now necessary to "go ahead with the supply of aircraft for Ukraine."
On the battlefield, Ukrainian forces continued to sustain incessant pressure from Russian attacks in the east, mainly in Bakhmut and Avdiyivka in the Donetsk region and Chervopopyivka in Luhansk, the General Staff said in its daily report on January 26.
"Despite suffering numerous losses, the enemy did not halt its offensive actions," the General Staff said, adding that Ukrainian defenders also repelled attacks in Lyman, Kupyansk, Zaporizhzhya, and Kherson.
Russia has been "intensifying" its offensive near Bakhmut, where it deployed a "superior number of soldiers and weapons" in what has become a hot spot in the 11-month-old invasion, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said on January 25, adding that "the enemy is intensifying pressure in the Bakhmut and Vuhledar sectors" of the front.
Ukrainian officials on January 25 also acknowledged their loss to Russian forces of the Donetsk-region salt-mining town of Soledar as many military experts are forecasting a Russian spring offensive in the area.
Berlin and Washington agreed to provide the tanks following months of intense debate among NATO allies in the hope of helping stem the expected push by Russia.
Zelenskiy praised the allies' commitment to deliver advanced tanks and urged them to provide large numbers of tanks quickly.
"The key now is speed and volumes. Speed in training our forces, speed in supplying tanks to Ukraine. The numbers in tank support," he said. "We have to form such a 'tank fist', such a 'fist of freedom'."
"It is very important that there is progress in other aspects of our defense cooperation as well," Zelenskiy said.
"We must also open the supply of long-range missiles to Ukraine. It is important -- we must also expand our cooperation in artillery, we must enter into the supply of aircraft for Ukraine. And this is a dream. And this is the task."
President Joe Biden on January 25 said the United States will send 31 of its highly advanced Abrams tanks in a move he said was not a threat to Russia.
Moscow has warned that it regards the Western supply of advanced battle tanks to Ukraine a dangerous provocation.
Speaking from the White House, Biden said the NATO tanks for Ukraine would help "improve their ability to maneuver in open terrain."
He praised Berlin's similar announcement as evidence that "Germany has really stepped up."
Chancellor Olaf Scholz said hours earlier that Germany will supply 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine and will also allow third countries to reexport their own German-made Leopards.
Scholz said the decision, approved on January 25, was "the right principle" in the face of Russia's unprovoked invasion of its neighbor.
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius added that the first Leopard tanks could be in Ukraine within three months.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and dpa
Arguments Wrap Up In War Crimes Appeal Of Milosevic-Era Intelligence Officers
Two days of oral arguments concluded on January 25 in the appeals by two former Serbian intelligence officers against their convictions two years ago for murder, crimes against humanity, and other offenses in western Bosnia during the 1992-95 war.
Jovan Stanisic and Franko Simatovic were each sentenced to 12 years in prison in 2021 in a retrial that followed acquittals in 2013.
They were convicted of crimes that included murder, deportation, forcible transfer, and persecution in what prosecutors called brutal "ethnic cleansing" at Bosanski Samac in 1992.
Prosecutors are seeking longer sentences for both men.
They have asked that Stanisic and Simatovic be convicted of crimes of which they were previously acquitted in addition to additional actions in Croatia.
They also say both men oversaw the establishment of training centers throughout Bosnia-Herzegovina and Croatia that the brutal crimes of Bosanski Samac reflected a pattern used form months at other locations.
Stanisic was head of the Serbian Interior Ministry's State Security Service in 1992-98.
Simatovic commanded an elite special forces unit within the Yugoslav State Security Service in 1991-98.
Their current appeal is being heard by the Appeals Chamber of the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (UNIRMCT), which announced the conclusion of the arguments on January 25.
Their prosecutions were some of the last before the UNIRMCT -- the successor to the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) -- to assert the responsibility of the regime of the late Yugoslav and Serbian leader Slobodan Milosevic.
A verdict is not expected until June.
Stanisic's defense lawyers argue that he became "a key peacemaker" who contributed to ending conflicts in the former Yugoslavia.
Stanisic and Simatovic were detained in 2003 and their initial trial lasted from June 2009 until January 2013.
Their case represents the last of the so-called core cases before the ICTY or its successor institution.
Ukraine's Zelenskiy Presses Call For Missiles, Aircraft After Western Tank Pledges
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has quickly pivoted to pressing his requests for long-range missiles and military aircraft, hours after Germany and the United States pledged to provide Kyiv with dozens of advanced battle tanks.
Zelenskiy said in his regular nightly video address on January 25 that it is now necessary to "go ahead with the supply of aircraft for Ukraine."
The tank question weighed heavily on NATO for months before Britain, then Berlin and Washington, agreed to provide the training and equipment in hopes of helping stem an expected push by Russia in its nearly year-old full-scale invasion.
"It is very important that there is progress in other aspects of our defense cooperation as well," Zelenskiy said, adding that he'd spoken earlier in the day with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.
"We must also open the supply of long-range missiles to Ukraine. It is important -- we must also expand our cooperation in artillery, we must enter into the supply of aircraft for Ukraine. And this is a dream. And this is the task."
Zelenskiy also hailed the fresh decisions by the United States and Germany to supply battle tanks to his country.
"The way we are all working together to strengthen freedom, to defend Ukraine and Europe, is a historic achievement," he said.
He added that it was important to train Ukrainian tank crews quickly and to deliver battle tanks to Ukraine as soon as possible.
Moscow has warned that it regards the Western supply of tanks to its much smaller post-Soviet foe a dangerous provocation.
After U.S. President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced their decisions to supply the tanks, Biden and Scholz held a joint call with French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.
Several sides said the leaders agreed on the need for ongoing military support for Ukraine and close transatlantic coordination.
EU Derides Sentencing Of Jailed RFE/RL Journalist's Wife As 'Shameful'
The European Union has condemned as "shameful and politically motivated" the sentencing in Belarus of Darya Losik, the wife of jailed RFE/RL journalist Ihar Losik, to two years in prison on a charge of facilitating extremist activity.
In a statement on January 25, the EU's diplomatic service, the EEAS, said a Brest court's verdict last week was the latest unfair action "supporting [authoritarian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka's] regime repression against the people of Belarus."
"Darya Losik was sentenced to two years in prison for defending her husband in interviews against fabricated accusations and for appealing to Lukashenka on her husband's innocence," it said.
In her case, Judge Mikalay Hryharovich of the Brest regional court pronounced the verdict and handed down the sentence on January 19, one day after the trial started. The sentence was exactly what the prosecutor had requested.
The Crisis In Belarus
Read our ongoing coverage as Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka continues his brutal crackdown on NGOs, activists, and independent media following the August 2020 presidential election, widely seen as fraudulent.
The Prosecutor-General's Office has said the charge against Darya Losik stems from an interview she gave to the Poland-based Belsat television channel that has been officially labeled as an extremist group by Minsk. During the interview she "positioned herself as the wife of a 'political prisoner,'" the office said.
Darya Losik was detained in October after police searched her home. The 4-year-old daughter of Darya and Ihar Losik, Paulina, is currently with Darya's parents.
The EEAS noted that with the verdict, Paulina Losik "is now left without parents."
The United States has called for the immediate and unconditional release of Darya Losik, while RFE/RL President Jamie Fly has also demanded her immediate release and condemned her detainment by Belarusian authorities.
Ihar Losik was sentenced to 15 years in prison in December last year on charges that remain unclear. The husband of exiled Belarusian opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya, Syarhey Tsikhanouski, as well as four other bloggers and opposition politicians and activists, were sentenced to lengthy prison terms along with Losik at the time.
Losik and other defendants have insisted that the case against them is politically motivated.
Belarus has been targeted by Western sanctions since a flawed presidential election in 2020 that was followed by unprecedented street protests and a massive crackdown under strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka that forced nearly the entire leadership of the political opposition into jail or to flee abroad.
"Almost every day there are new examples in Belarus of arbitrary and cruel sentences in political trials held behind closed doors," the EEAS's statement said. "The repression by the regime of Lukashenka has reached an unprecedented level, with more than 1,440 political prisoners, now affecting also the most vulnerable -- children."
Belarusian Lawmakers Pull Out Of Cultural, Education Deals With France, Poland
Belarus's lower legislative chamber on January 25 voted to terminate a 2010 intergovernmental agreement with France on cooperation in the areas of culture, education, science and technology, and mass media, state media reported. Another report said it had also voted to withdraw from a 2016 agreement with neighboring Poland on cooperation in education. France, Poland, and other Western states have imposed sanctions since Belarus's widely criticized 2020 presidential election and the subsequent crackdown on civil society. They further isolated Belarus after Minsk let Russian troops stage Moscow's invasion of Ukraine from Belarusian territory. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
Charge Dropped Against Afghan Soldier Seeking Asylum In U.S.
Federal prosecutors have dropped an immigration charge against an Afghan soldier seeking asylum in the United States who was arrested months ago trying to cross the Mexico border after he fled Taliban rule. Abdul Wasi Safi remains in custody at a federal detention center in Eden, Texas, but the end of his criminal case means he will likely be released while his asylum claim is reviewed, an immigration attorney said on January 25. Wasi Safi fled Afghanistan following the withdrawal of U.S. forces in August 2021, fearing reprisals from the Taliban. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Kyiv Says Forces Outnumbered, Battling 'Intensifying' Russian Attacks Near Bakhmut
A Ukrainian deputy defense minister said on January 25 that Russian forces are "intensifying" their attacks near Bakhmut in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine and warned that Moscow had a "superior number of soldiers and weapons" in what has become a hot spot in the 11-month-old invasion.
Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar wrote on Telegram that "the enemy is intensifying pressure in the Bakhmut and Vuhledar sectors" in a broader region that Ukrainians frequently refer to as the Donbas
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
"The enemy is throwing a significant number of personnel, weapons, and military equipment into the battle, trying to break through our defenses, [and] is suffering significant losses but is not giving up its plans," Maylar said. "The intensity of the fighting is increasing."
Russian-backed separatists have controlled large swaths of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions that compose the Donbas since 2014, when Russian troops also invaded Crimea ahead of its annexation.
They are two of the four regions, along with Kherson and Zaporizhzhya, that Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed to have annexed in September in a move dismissed by Kyiv and the international community.
The report from Kyiv of an intensification came hours after Ukrainian officials acknowledged losing the Donetsk-region salt-mining town of Soledar to Russian forces and with many military experts forecasting a Russian spring offensive.
It also came hours after NATO members Germany and the United States pledged to supply dozens of advanced Abrams and Leopard 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine, although the training and delivery could take many months.
Britain already pledged to supply its Challenger 2 tanks, and other European states with Leopards have suggested they will donate more tanks to Kyiv's cause.
Parliamentary Panel Seeks To Allow Reexports Of Swiss Weaponry To Ukraine
A parliamentary panel in Switzerland has recommended waiving a law that bars countries from reexporting Swiss armored vehicles, weapons, and other war materiel to Ukraine for its defense against Russia, insisting that the move would not violate the country's much-vaunted neutrality. Adherence to the concept of neutrality is enshrined in the Swiss Constitution. The National Council committee's January 24 vote amounts to only a small first step, and it remains far from certain whether the government would authorize such a waiver. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Odesa Placed On UNESCO's List Of Endangered Heritage Sites
The United Nations’ cultural agency decided on January 25 to add the historic center of Ukraine’s Black Sea port city of Odesa to its list of endangered World Heritage locations, recognizing “the outstanding universal value of the site and the duty of all humanity to protect it.” The decision was made at an extraordinary session of UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee in Paris. Russian forces have launched multiple artillery attacks and air strikes on Odesa since invading Ukraine 11 months ago. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Iran Sanctions Europeans In Tit-For-Tat Move; Protests Continue
Iran has announced tit-for-tat sanctions against more than 30 European individuals and entities in response to a similar move by the European Union over Tehran's deadly crackdown on protesters who continue to take to the streets in anger over the death of a young woman while in police custody for an alleged dress-code violation.
Those hit by the Iranian sanctions on January 25 include Britain's attorney general and army chief of staff, along with several European parliamentarians and European military officials.
Three staff members from the French satire magazine Charlie Hebdo were also on the list. Last month, the controversial weekly published dozens of cartoons mocking Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the highest religious and political authority in Iran.
Two days earlier, EU ministers agreed on a new package of sanctions against Iran, targeting those driving the "brutal and disproportionate use of force by the Iranian authorities against peaceful protesters."
Despite the harsh reaction by authorities, Iranians continue to protest with videos published on social media showing them taking to windows and rooftops to show their anger at the government. Many chanted slogans against the country's leaders amid an outcry that erupted in mid-September after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while she was being held by police for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
The unrest, which has spread across the country, is proving to be one of the biggest threats to Iran's leadership since the Islamic Revolution in 1979.
Protesters in Tehran's Ekbatan neighborhood showed how deep their hatred of the government's intrusion on their freedoms is bychanting the slogan “death to the dictator,” a reference to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Similar chants could be heard in Narmak, a neighborhood in the east of the capital.
Meanwhile, the Telegram channel of the country's students' union councils published pictures of a rally held at Tehran University's Fine Arts Campus, where students protested rulings against them from the disciplinary committee because of their demonstrations.
In recent months, the Tehran University of Arts has been a center of creative performances in support of protests in Iran. Among them, a performance of symbolic tombstones in the university campus in memory of the protesters killed by the security forces, which has gone viral on social media.
The government's brutal crackdown on the demonstrators has seen thousands arrested, including journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others voicing opposition to the government.
Lawmakers have demanded an even sharper reaction, calling for heavy penalties, including death sentences, for protesters.
Four public executions have already taken place, according to authorities, and rights groups say many others have been handed death sentences, while at least two dozen others face charges that could carry the death penalty.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
IOC Seeks Pathway To Let Russians Compete At Paris Olympics
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) made it clear on January 25 that it wants Russians to compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics as neutral athletes in defiance of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s call to exclude them entirely. Citing a “unifying mission” during a time of war, the IOC said no athlete should face discrimination based only on the passport they held. It said: “A pathway for athletes’ participation in competition under strict conditions should therefore be further explored." To read the original story by AP, click here.
New Bosnian Governing Council Under Croat Kristo Approved By Lawmakers
Bosnia-Herzegovina's overall parliament has approved a new Council of Ministers led by an ethnic Croat to spearhead the beleaguered Balkan state's freshly reinvigorated EU bid despite ongoing threats to unity.
Twenty-three of the 42 lawmakers from the House of Representatives in attendance backed confirmation of the council with 61-year-old ethnic Croat Borjana Kristo at its head.
Kristo is the first woman to head the council in its nearly three-decade history.
Elections were held on October 2 for posts throughout the ethnically administered country including new four-year terms on the council, the ethnically divided state's main governing body on a national level.
The new Council of Ministers includes members of the Croatian Democratic Union of Bosnia-Herzegovina (HDZBiH), the Alliance of Independent Social Democrats (SNSD) led by secessionist Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik, and a coalition of several political parties led by the Bosnian Social Democratic Party (SDP).
Kristo is a deputy leader of the Bosnian HDZBiH.
The leader of the center-right People and Justice party, Elmedin Konakovic, will serve as Bosnia's foreign minister.
Other appointments include State Minister of Finance and Treasury Zoran Tegeltija and the head of the department of foreign trade and economic relations Stasa Kosarac, both from Dodik's SNSD party,
An HDZBiH member, Davor Bunoza, will be justice minister.
Kristo was appointed to head the council by Bosnia's tripartite presidency and confirmed late last month.
The new council does not include members of one of Bosnia's leading Bosniak parties, the Party of Democratic Action, for the first time in decades.
The confirmations come almost a month after a coalition agreement was signed and a cabinet agreed on December 15.
Bosnia is still governed and administered under the 1996 Dayton agreements that ended a bitter three-year war.
It is divided up into a majority Bosniak and Croat federation and a majority Serb entity called Republika Srpska, which has been dominated by the secessionist Dodik for years.
Bosnia was granted candidate status by the European Union in December.
- By AFP
UN Pushes Taliban For More Clarity On Women Aid Workers
The United Nations aid chief, Martin Griffiths, said on January 25 that he had urged the Taliban authorities to offer more clarity on humanitarian sectors that could be reopened for Afghan women workers, warning that a "famine was looming" as the country faces a harsh winter. Afghanistan is confronting one of the world's worst humanitarian crises, aid agencies say, with more than half of its 38 million population facing hunger and nearly 4 million children suffering from malnutrition. The crisis was compounded when Taliban leadership banned Afghan women from working with NGOs, forcing several aid agencies to suspend their vital work.
Romanian Prosecutors Search Devices In Andrew Tate Case
Romanian prosecutors carried out forensic searches of mobile phones and laptops on January 25 as they looked for further evidence in the case against social media personality Andrew Tate, who has been detained on suspicion of organized crime and human trafficking. Tate, 36, a dual British-U.S. citizen who has nearly 5 million followers on Twitter, was initially detained in late December in Romania’s capital, Bucharest, along with his brother, Tristan, and two Romanian women. The two brothers appeared in handcuffs as they were escorted by law enforcement officials to the offices of Romania’s Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism in Bucharest. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Russian-Imposed Authorities Detain Crimean Tatars Who Came To Support Jailed Activists
Russia-imposed law enforcement officers have detained at least 34 Crimean Tatar activists who came to express support for six men arrested for belonging to the Hizb ut-Tahrir Islamic group in Ukraine’s Moscow-annexed Crimea.
The activists were detained on January 25 when they gathered near the Kyiv district court building in the Crimean capital, Simferopol. The court ruled to send six Crimean Tatar activists to pretrial detention until at least March 24.
The six men -- Ekrem Krosh, Ayder Asanov, Refat Seydametov, Osman Abdurazzakov, Leman Zekiryayev, and Khalil Mambetov -- were detained on January 24 after police searched their homes in Crimea's Dzhankoy district.
Since Russia seized Crimea in 2014, Russian authorities have prosecuted dozens of Crimean Tatars for allegedly belonging to Hizb ut-Tahrir, an Islamic group that is banned in Russia but not in Ukraine.
Moscow’s takeover of the peninsula was vocally opposed by many Crimean Tatars, who are a sizable minority in the region.
Exiled from their homeland to Central Asia by Soviet authorities under the dictatorship of Josef Stalin during World War II, many Crimean Tatars are very wary of Russia and Moscow's rule.
Rights groups and Western governments have denounced what they describe as a campaign of repression by the Russian-imposed authorities in Crimea who are targeting members of the Turkic-speaking Crimean Tatar community and others who have spoken out against Moscow's takeover of the peninsula.
Russia took control of Crimea from Ukraine in March 2014 after sending in troops, seizing key facilities, and staging a referendum dismissed as illegal by at least 100 countries.
Moscow also backs separatists in a war against government forces that has killed more than 13,200 people in eastern Ukraine since April 2014.
European Rights Court Clears Way For MH17 Case Targeting Russian Disinformation
Europe's top human rights court has agreed to hear a Dutch case against Russian disinformation following the shooting down eight years ago of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine, an incident that killed 298 people from around a dozen countries.
The decision by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) on January 25 clears the way procedurally for the case to go forward, suggesting Moscow had "effective control" over the Kremlin-backed separatists who shot the passenger jet down with a Russian-made surface-to-air missile.
A key excerpt of the decision says the court "further found that the respondent State" -- Russia -- "had a significant influence on the separatists’ military strategy."
It said Russia "had provided weapons and other military equipment to separatists on a significant scale from the earliest days...and over the following months and years" of two Russia-backed separatists group in eastern Ukraine, that it "had carried out artillery attacks upon requests from the separatists; and that it had provided political and economic support to the separatists."
A Dutch court in November convicted two Russians and one pro-Moscow Ukrainian separatist of murder in absentia for their roles in the downing of the plane and sentenced them to life in prison.
The three men convicted were former Russian intelligence agents Igor Girkin and Sergei Dubinskiy, and Leonid Kharchenko, a Ukrainian separatist leader. All are believed to be in Russia.
The court acquitted the fourth suspect, Russian Oleg Pulatov, the only suspect represented by defense lawyers at the trial, for lack of evidence.
The downing of flight MH17 in July 2014 killed all 283 passengers and 15 crew members on board the flight, which had taken off from Schiphol Airport outside Amsterdam bound for Kuala Lumpur. The victims came from more than a dozen countries, although more than two-thirds of them were Dutch citizens.
Russia has maintained that it had no role in the tragedy and put forward alternative theories, which never held up under scrutiny.
An ECHR case could take years to be heard, but a verdict against Russia in the case could order Moscow to pay compensation to the families of hundreds of victims.
Russia quit the European Convention on Human Rights in September amid fierce international backlash to its unprovoked full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, but the ECHR can hear cases related to Russia on events and actions that occurred prior to its exit.
Russia Adds Ukraine-Based Fugitive Ex-Lawmaker Ponomaryov To Terrorist List
Ilya Ponomaryov, a former member of the Russian parliament’s lower chamber, the State Duma, has been added to the Interior Ministry's list of terrorists and extremists.
Ponomaryov's name appeared in the list on January 25 with a mark, meaning that the ministry has materials alleging that Ponomaryov is linked to terrorism.
Ponomaryov, 47, was the only lawmaker in the State Duma who voted against Russia's 2014 seizure of Crimea from Ukraine.
He fled Russia for the United States in 2014 and later moved to Ukraine, where he has lived since then.
In 2016, his immunity as a lawmaker was stripped in Russia in absentia.
After Moscow launched its unprovoked full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February last year, Ponomaryov joined Ukraine's territorial defense group and created online resources calling on Russian citizens to take up armed resistance against Russian authorities.
In late-August, a court in Moscow issued an arrest warrant for Ponomaryov on a charge of discrediting Russian armed forces. The charge stemmed from his interview to the Forum of a Free Russia YouTube channel, in which he condemned the war in Ukraine.
In December, police searched the homes of owners of various Telegram channels and local lawmakers linked to Ponomaryov in seven Russian cities.
In October, Ponomaryov was labeled as a foreign agent.
Russia has used its foreign agent laws since 2012 to label and punish critics of government policies. The legislation has also been increasingly used by officials to shutter civil society and media groups in Russia since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine began in February.
Iranian Film Producer Summoned By Police Over Banned Movie
Iranian film producer Javad Norouzbeigi says a legal case has been filed against him due to the production of his banned prizewinning film, Leila’s Brothers.
The semiofficial ISNA news agency quoted Javad Norouzbeigi as saying that he was summoned to the prosecutor's office, "where the title of the accusation against me was the production of Leila’s Brothers."
Before its release last summer, Iran's Cinema Organization of the Ministry of Islamic Guidance banned the film due to the "producer and director violating and disobeying regulations."
The ban came after the critically acclaimed film won the FIPRESCI Prize from international critics at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival in May. It was also nominated for the Palme d'Or award.
While accepting the FIPRESCI award, director Saeed Roustayi said it was in honor of the grieving people of Abadan after the deadly collapse of a tower building in the southwestern Iranian city killed 43 people. The collapse of the partially finished 10-story Metropol building sparked angry protests in solidarity with the families of the dead.
Roustayi's speech angered authorities who quickly moved to prevent the film from screening in Iran.
Since then, government officials have kept up the pressure on filmmakers amid a renewed crackdown on dissent over the death of Mahsa Amini while in police custody for an alleged clothing violation in September.
Several Iranian cinematographers and prominent public figures have been summoned by the police or arrested, including actress Katayoun Riahi and director Hamid Pourazari. Other celebrities, including actor Hamid Farrokhnejad, have been interrogated and have had their passports confiscated after showing support for the protests.
The unrest over the 22-year-old's death has put women's rights -- and a lack of freedoms in general -- in the Islamic republic in the spotlight. Daily protests and symbolic gestures across the country have demonstrated the built-up anger that many Iranians feel toward the system of rule and pose one of the biggest threats to authorities since the revolution in 1979.
Officials, who have blamed the West for the demonstrations, have vowed to crack down even harder on protesters, with the judiciary leading the way after the unrest entered a fourth month.
Actor Hossein Mohammadi, 26, faces a death sentence after he was reportedly tortured into making a confession to security forces who were looking to pin the blame on him and 15 others for the death of a member of the Basij paramilitary force during a demonstration.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Moscow Helsinki Group Ordered To Shut Down As Campaign Against Civil Society Continues
The Moscow City Court has ruled in favor of a Justice Ministry motion to dissolve the Moscow Helsinki Group (MHG), Russia's oldest and one of its last independent human rights organizations, amid a Kremlin campaign to muzzle criticism of the war in Ukraine.
Judge Mikhail Kazakov took less than 20 minutes to render his verdict on January 25, according to Mediazona. The formal reason for the move was that members of the group, which was founded in 1976, had participated in events "outside of their region," Moscow.
"You are committing a great sin. You are destroying the human rights movement, you are destroying it," Valery Borshov, co-chair of the group, told the court during the hearing.
"Dissolving the group is a serious blow to the human rights movement not only in Russia but also the world," he added.
MHG was established by prominent Soviet dissidents, Yury Orlov, Lyudmila Alekseyeva, Andrei Amalrik, Natan Sharansky, Mikhail Bernshtam, Yelena Bonner, Aleksandr Ginzburg, Pyotr Grigorenko, and others, in the Moscow apartment of legendary rights defender and physicist Andrei Sakharov.
In 2012, MHG was one of the first human rights groups to condemn Russia’s controversial law on foreign agents.
During unprecedented anti-government protests in Belarus over the country's presidential election in 2020, which was widely seen as rigged, MHG assisted Belarusian citizens who fled that country and came to Russia to avoid extradition.
Since Russia launched its ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February last year, MHG has been providing Ukrainian citizens in Russia with help to avoid possible persecution.
From 1996 until her death in 2018, Lyudmila Alekseyeva led the respected organization.
In 2017, when Alekseyeva marked her 90th birthday, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited her at her apartment to congratulate her. Putin then expressed his "gratitude" to her and the MHG for their "significant contribution to the strengthening of democratic institutions and civil society" in Russia.
The decision comes 13 months after the same court shut down the Memorial Human Rights Center, another veteran human rights group in the Russian capital. That action was also made at the Justice Ministry's request.
With reporting by Mediazona
Ukrainian Comander-In-Chief Zaluzhniy Gives Army $1 Million He Inherited From American
Valeriy Zaluzhniy, the commander-in-chief of Ukraine's armed forces, has donated $1 million that he received from the estate of Gregory Stepanets, a U.S. citizen of Ukrainian origin, Ukrayinska pravda reported on January 25, following up on a story by The New York Times the day before. Ukrainian military officials confirmed to Ukrayinska pravda that Zaluzhniy donated the sum to the armed forces earlier this month. Zaluzhniy said it was his understanding Stepanets wanted the money to be used to support the army. Donations by individuals, both in Ukraine and elsewhere, have poured into the country since Russia invaded in February 2022.
Senior Leader Of Former Pakistani PM Khan's Party Arrested
A former Pakistani minister and senior leader of ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan's party was arrested early on January 25 on charges of "threatening and intimidating" the chief of the country's Election Commission and other members of the election oversight body.
Fawad Chaudhry, who served as minister for information and broadcasting in Khan's cabinet and is vice president and the main spokesman for his Tehrik-e Insaf (PTI) party, is a vocal critic of the current government.
Chaudhry's wife, Hiba, told Pakistani media that about 10 police officers barged into their home in Lahore, the capital of Punjab Province, before dawn and roughed up her husband before forcing him into a vehicle and driving away.
Shireen Mazari, a PTI spokesperson, said Chaudhry was taken in handcuffs to court in Lahore, where police asked for him to be remanded in custody and transferred to the capital, Islamabad. The judge approved the police request, RFE/RL reported.
Islamabad police said Chaudhry's arrest followed a complaint from the Election Commission of Pakistan that he threatened its head, Sikandar Sultan Raja, and other officials.
Hundreds of PTI supporters blocked a key highway in Jehlum, his home city in Punjab Province, demanding his release.
Khan, who was ousted in a no-confidence vote in parliament in April and has been leading the opposition since then, condemned the arrest and also demanded Chaudhry's immediate release.
Khan, a former cricket star turned Islamist politician, urged followers to "stand up for our fundamental rights."
Chaudhry on January 24 criticized the Election Commission for appointing veteran journalist Mohsin Naqvi as acting chief minister in Punjab.
The PTI and its allies had held majority seats in the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial assemblies but dissolved both earlier this month, in a move apparently meant to pressure the government of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif into calling early elections.
Sharif's government has rejected the call, saying the vote will be held as scheduled later this year.
Khan, who still enjoys huge popularity as the main opposition leader, was wounded in a gun attack while leading a rally toward Islamabad in November. One of Khan's supporters was killed and several others were wounded in the shooting.
In October, the Election Commission disqualified 70-year-old Khan from holding public office for five years after finding he had unlawfully sold state gifts and concealed assets as prime minister.
Khan has rejected the accusation, and claimed he was toppled in a plot by Sharif and the United States, a claim both deny.
With reporting by AP and Dawn
Uzbek President Cuts Staff Of Ministries, State Entities By Almost One-Quarter
Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoev has cut the staff of the government and state entities by 24 percent. According to a presidential decree signed on January 25, the number of deputies of ministers and heads of numerous state bodies will be cut to 144 people, which will allow 703 vehicles and 10 buildings to be used for other needs. The move will also save almost $138 million for the state budget, the decree says. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Uzbek Service, click here.
