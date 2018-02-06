British Judge Upholds Arrest Warrant Against WikiLeaks Founder Assange

A British judge has upheld an arrest warrant in the United Kingdom for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, leaving his legal position unchanged after more than five years inside Ecuador's embassy in London.

Judge Emma Arbuthnot on February 6 rejected a call from Assange's lawyers for the warrant to be revoked because he is no longer wanted for questioning in Sweden.

Assange took refuge at the embassy re in June 2012 to avoid extradition to Sweden where prosecutors were investigating allegations against him of sexual assault and rape made by two women in 2010.

Swedish prosecutors dropped the case last year, but Assange was still subject to a British arrest warrant for violating the terms of bail in 2012.

Based on reporting by AP, Reuters, and BBC

