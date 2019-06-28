Associate Of Former Russian Lawmaker Detained On Embezzlement Charges

Russian investigators have detained a business associate of a former lawmaker who clashed with the Kremlin about its policies in Ukraine and other places.



The Investigative Committee said on June 28 that a member of the board of directors of the Rolf foreign-car dealership business, Anatoly Kairo, was detained for 48 hours on suspicion of helping the company's founder, former lawmaker Sergei Petrov, to illegally funnel 4 billion rubles ($63.5 million) out of Russia in 2014.



The decision on Kairo's pretrial arrest is pending, the Investigative Committee's spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said, adding that an investigation in the case was opened against four people.



The committee said a day earlier that investigators raided the company's offices in Moscow and St. Petersburg and questioned Rolf employees.



Petrov served as a lawmaker in the Russian Duma, the lower house of parliament, between 2007 and 2016, and was one of the few independent-minded deputies in what is widely considered a rubber-stamp body.



Petrov voted against a law that banned the adoption of Russian children by U.S. citizens and introduced restrictions for U.S. citizens' trips to Russia.



He also voted against another controversial law that expanded the powers of law enforcement agencies and introduced new requirements for data collection and mandatory deciphering in the telecommunications industry.



Also, Petrov did not take part in a parliamentary vote on the annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region in 2014.



Petrov on June 27 told Russian media outlets Ekho Moskvy and Vedomosti that the case against him could be part of a "hostile takeover" of his business or it may be a politically motivated attack. He did not elaborate.



Petrov said he was out of the country and does not plan to go back. Petrov's location was not immediately known.

Based on reporting by RBK, Interfax, Vedomosti, and Ekho Moskvy