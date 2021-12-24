Two Dead In Fire At Russian Hospital Treating COVID-19 Patients

Two people have been killed in a fire in the intensive care unit of a hospital treating COVID-19 patients in Russia's southern city of Astrakhan, the TASS news agency and Ria Novosti reported on December 24, citing a source in the emergency rescue services.

TASS said the fire had been already extinguished.

In a statement, Russia's Emergencies Ministry said there were casualties but gave no additional details.

Several local media outlets reported that a short circuit in a lamp was suspected as the cause of the fire.

No problems were found with the ventilators, the reports said.

With reporting by Reuters and dpa