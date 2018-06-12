At Least 10 Dead In Boat Collision On Russia's Volga River

At least 10 people were killed late on June 11 when two boats collided on Russia's Volga River, Russian news agencies reported.

"Divers have recovered nine bodies - three men and six women," Russian state news agency TASS quoted an emergency services spokesman as saying early on June 12.

One further body was discovered later. TASS reported that five people were rescued after the collision.

The accident occurred on the river near the city of Volgograd when a barge collided with a catamaran.

The cause of the collision was not immediately known.

TASS quoted an emergency services worker as saying that the catamaran, which was carrying 16 people, may not have been following navigation rules or failed to notice the barge and avoid a collision.

TASS also quoted the Russian Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport as saying the catamaran did not have required documents and identification lights.

Based on reporting by dpa and TASS

