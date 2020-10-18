At Least 10 Killed After Bus Buried By Landslide In Northern Pakistan

At least 10 people have been killed after a landslide buried a minibus under tons of mud and rock in Pakistan’s northern Gilgit-Baltistan region.

The minibus, carrying 15 people, was traveling from the city of Rawalpindi to Skardu, a tourist destination located around 240 kilometers north of the Pakistani capital, Islamabad.

Police official Wakil Khan said the bus was pushed into a deep ditch along the mountainous road in Skardu and buried under mud and rock.

He said rescue workers and local volunteers were digging through the mud in search of survivors.

Landslides after heavy monsoon rain are common in Pakistan and are the cause of widespread damage in mountainous areas.

Road incidents are common in Pakistan due to careless driving, poorly maintained vehicles, and a lack of adequate infrastructure.

Some 9,000 road accidents are reported in the country every year, killing around 4,000 people, according to official statistics.

Based on reporting by AP and Geo TV

