Scenes Of Devastation After Blast At Tehran Medical Clinic Kills At Least 19

A powerful explosion at the Sina At'har health center in northern Tehran has killed at least 19 people. The dead included 15 women and four men, with firefighters saying they had rescued 20 people.
The explosion reportedly occurred as gas canisters caught fire in the clinic's basement. Deputy Tehran Governor Hamidreza Goudarzi earlier said that a leak from medical gas tanks in the building was the cause of the explosion.
