At Least 24 Killed After Bus Plunges Into River In Pakistan

At least 24 people were killed and nine injured after a bus plunged into a river in the northwest of Pakistan, police said.



The accident occurred late on August 30 in the Kandian area of the Upper Kohistan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, police said.



All those aboard the vehicle were members of an extended family returning from a wedding ceremony, police said.



A probe into the cause of the crash has been opened by police.



Police and rescue teams were struggling to reach the crash site in the remote mountainous region, which has been badly affected by flash floods.



Such road accidents often take place in Pakistan where motorists largely disregard traffic rules and safety standards on battered roads, particularly in the mountainous terrain in the north.

