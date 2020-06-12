At Least Four Killed, Many Injured In Kabul Mosque Blast

An explosion in a Kabul mosque during Friday Prayers killed at least four people and wounded many more, Afghanistan's Interior Ministry said on June 12.



"Explosives placed inside the Shir Shah-E-Suri Mosque exploded during Friday Prayers," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the West Kabul mosque's mullah was among those killed.



No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.



U.S. peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad was in the region earlier this week trying to resuscitate a peace deal that Washington and the Taliban signed in February to end the 18-year war in Afghanistan -- the longest military conflict in U.S. history.



The deal lays out a timetable for the withdrawal of U.S. troops from the country in return for security commitments from the Taliban.



Washington is also pushing for peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban. The Islamic State extremist group also has a presence in the country and has carried out large-scale attacks in Kabul in recent months.

With reporting by AP and Reuters