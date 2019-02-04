At Least One Killed, Three Missing After Boat Capsizes In Montenegro Lake

At least one person has drowned and three others are missing after a small tourist boat capsized during adverse weather on a lake in southern Montenegro.



Police and rescue services on February 3 said the fatality was a woman and that her son and husband were among the missing after the incident on Lake Skadar on the border between Montenegro and Albania.



At least eight people had been aboard the boat and four were able to reach safety, rescue services said.



Three family members reportedly fell into the lake as the boat overturned. The woman’s body has been recovered, while her two family members are missing.



A man who tried to help also is missing, officials said. The nationality of the passengers was not immediately known.

Based on reporting by AFP and AP