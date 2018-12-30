At Least Six People Reported Killed, 18 Hurt In Siberian Road Accident

At least six people have died in a road accident in the Khanty-Mansi region of Siberia, Russian state media report.

TASS news agency on December 29 quoted a source with the local emergency services as saying at least 18 people were also injured in the crash.

Health officials told TASS the death toll could rise as several of the injured are in serious or critical condition.

The news agency cited reports that said a bus owned by a unit of the Rosneft oil company carrying workers collided with two trucks, a car, and a van on the highway between the cities of Tyumen and Khanty-Mansiysk.

The accident occurred in a remote area, some 100 kilometers from the city of Nefteyugansk.

Based on reporting by TASS