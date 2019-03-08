At Least Three Antifeminist Activists Detained In Kyiv During Women's Rally

KYIV -- At least three antifeminist activists have been detained in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, during an International Women's Day rally.

Some 150 activists, mainly women, took part in the "Women's March" on March 8 on Mykhayliv Square to protest against domestic, sexual, and psychological violence against women.

They demanded that the government join the Istanbul Convention on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence. Many were also protesting against what they called "kitchen slavery."

The feminists held posters, saying, "My body is my business." Some of them also held LGBT flags.

A rival protest against feminism was held by dozens of people.

They held posters saying "God! fatherland! patriarchate!" and "Feminism destroys Ukrainian families."

Riot-police officers separated the two groups. At least three antifeminist protesters were detained.