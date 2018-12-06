At Least Three Killed By Bomb Blast In Southeast Iran

Iranian state television has reported that least three people have been killed and several injured by a bomb blast in Iran's southeastern port city of Chabahar.

Reports say the explosion on December 6 occurred near a police station.

The official government news agency IRNA quotes an unnamed source as saying it is highly likely that the bombing was a "suicide attack" targeting the police station.

The source said gunfire was heard in the area after the explosion.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

Chabahar is a key port city on the Gulf of Oman about 100 kilometers west of Iran's border with Pakistan.

Based on reporting by IRNA, ISNA, Fars and AFP