Accessibility links

logo-print logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News
Iran

At Least Three Killed By Bomb Blast In Southeast Iran

Iranian security officers at the scene of a deadly explosion in the Iranian port of Chabahar on December 6.

Iranian state television has reported that least three people have been killed and several injured by a bomb blast in Iran's southeastern port city of Chabahar.

Reports say the explosion on December 6 occurred near a police station.

The official government news agency IRNA quotes an unnamed source as saying it is highly likely that the bombing was a "suicide attack" targeting the police station.

The source said gunfire was heard in the area after the explosion.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

Chabahar is a key port city on the Gulf of Oman about 100 kilometers west of Iran's border with Pakistan.

Based on reporting by IRNA, ISNA, Fars and AFP

Related

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG