At Least Three People Die In Apartment Collapse In Russia’s Magnitogorsk

At least three people have died and dozens remain unaccounted for after a suspected gas explosion triggered a section of a high-rise apartment building to collapse in the Russian city of Magnitogorsk in the southern Urals.

The Chelyabinsk regional government said that rescue teams had managed to extract three bodies from the debris and pull out at least three survivors. http://mchs.ru/dop/info/smi/news/item/33998891/

Oleg Klimov, deputy governor of the Chelyabinsk region where the industrial city is located, was quoted by the RIA Novosti news agency as saying "the fate of 79 people is unclear."

The regional governor, Boris Dubrovsky, is at the site and is leading rescue operations, the regional government's website said.

According to the regional government, the explosion took place at 6:10 a.m. local time in the complex of apartment buildings that was built in 1973 and houses altogether some 1,100 people.

The collapsed part of the building housed 110 people, of whom 15 were away at the time of the blast, the regional government said. Sixteen people were evacuated from floors of the building not impacted by the blast.

The Emergency Situations Ministry said on its website that in all, 48 apartments from the third to the 10th floor in the building's central part were damaged by the explosion.

According to the regional government, Russian Health Minister Veronika Skvortsova and Emergency Situations Minister Yevgeny Zinichev have left Moscow for Magnitogorsk.

The Investigative Committee said it had launched a probe into the explosion and dispatched investigators from its central headquarters in Moscow to Magitogorsk.

Magnitogorsk is located some 1,700 kilometers southeast of Moscow.