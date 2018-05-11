Attacker Of Ekho Moskvy Reporter To Undergo Psychiatric Treatment

A court in Moscow has ordered the man accused of a stabbing an Ekho Moskvy radio journalist last year to undergo psychiatric treatment.

The court ruled on May 10 that Boris Grits, whose trial started on April 18, cannot be held responsible for the act, as he is mentally unfit.

Grits has said he did not intend to kill Tatyana Felgengauer but admitted that he stabbed her three times -- in the neck, the head, and hand.

Felgengauer, a program host and deputy editor in chief at Ekho Moskvy, survived the October 23 knife attack.

Grits was accused of entering the radio station's headquarters in a Moscow office building, blinding a security guard with a spray, and attacking Felgengauer.

He was detained by security guards at the building and later arrested by police.

Investigators said Grits had told police that he had been in "telepathic contact" with Felgengauer for five years.

Russia's Investigative Committee has said evaluations have shown Grits suffers from paranoid schizophrenia.

Based on reporting by Dozhd and Mediazona

