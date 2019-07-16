Austria's Justice Minister OKs Extradition Of Ukrainian Tycoon Firtash To U.S.

Austria's justice minister has approved the extradition of Ukrainian tycoon Dmytro Firtash to the United States, where he has been charged as part of an alleged bribery scheme involving titanium supplies for aircraft giant Boeing.



Clemens Jabloner's July 16 ruling comes three weeks after Austria's Supreme Court upheld a decision allowing a request by the United States to extradite Firtash.



A former business partner of President Donald Trump's ex-campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, and one of Ukraine's wealthiest men, Firtash has been fighting against extradition since his 2014 arrest in Vienna.



He has denied any wrongdoing.



Manafort is currently serving a 7 1/2-year prison sentence after being convicted of bank and tax fraud and pleading guilty to other foreign-agent registration charges.

Based on reporting by Deutsche Welle and Interfax