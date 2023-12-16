Austria Clears EU Russia Sanctions After Ukraine Stops Blacklisting Raiffeisen

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on December 16 met with military commanders and vowed to strengthen air defenses as the tense nation continued to take hits from multiple Russian missile and drone attacks, while he also promised to continue his diplomatic offensive with Western partners to keep the flow of aid coming.

“We are preparing for further strengthening of [our] air defense,” Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.

“The theme of air defense arises in almost every meeting in talks with world leaders. There will be more systems, more protection for the sky,” he added.

Zelenskiy also vowed to maintain his global diplomatic push for aid and support as the holiday season nears.

“Christmas is approaching,” he said. “While political activity may relax in many countries, we continue to work rigorously with all partners who can help now and provide support in the future.”

Zelenskiy’s comments come on the heels of a whirlwind international trip -- including stops in Argentina, the United States, Norway, and the U.S. military headquarters in Germany -- as he looks to bolster support.

Zelenskiy said earlier in the day that Ukraine was determined to mobilize support and "work with partners to preserve unity in the defense of Ukraine" amid mounting challenges to U.S. and European funding in the 22nd month since Russia's unprovoked full-scale invasion began.

EU leaders used an agreed loophole at a two-day summit on December 14-15 to skirt Hungarian opposition to accession talks with Ukraine. However, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is still blocking a proposed major funding package for Ukraine.

EU leaders have said they could turn to an alternative plan at an emergency summit in late January or early February, reportedly consisting of loans to Kyiv as opposed to outright grants.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Joe Biden has been struggling to reach a deal with Republicans in Congress to pass stalled legislation to support Ukraine in its war with Russia.

U.S. lawmakers began leaving Washington on December 14 without a deal to send more military aid to Kyiv, as opposition Republicans continue to demand concurrent changes to U.S. border security policy as a condition for Ukrainian assistance. The administration is seeking $110 billion in defense funding to be earmarked for Ukraine and Israel.

On the battlefield, Russia and Ukraine each claimed on December 15-16 to have downed dozens of the other's attack drones above Ukrainian territory in Russian-occupied Crimea and other parts of southern and eastern Ukraine but also in Kyiv, with Ukraine saying the Russian attacks were aimed at many civilian targets.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko advised residents to stay in shelters as air defenses around the capital fired at multiple waves of incoming drones late on December 15.

The head of Kyiv's military administration, Serhiy Popko, later said there were no casualties and limited damage in the city.

In his video address, Zelenskiy said the country’s air defenses “in just one night destroyed 30 [Iranian-made] Shahed drones.”

Overall, he added that 104 of the 112 Shahed drones used by Russia have been destroyed over the past week.

Drone attacks in Russia's border regions have become more frequent, and Moscow and its outer suburbs also have been targeted.

Russian forces launch drone strikes almost daily on Ukrainian towns and cities. Massive drone attacks were launched on southern Ukraine this week, and ballistic missiles were fired at Kyiv, wounding dozens of people.

The Russian Defense Ministry said on December 15 that its forces had downed 26 Ukrainian attack drones over occupied Crimea.

Explosions from air defenses sounded in the Crimean port city of Sevastopol, the Moscow-appointed governor, Mikhail Razvozhayev, said.

The most intense fighting is still grinding on in much of eastern and southeastern Ukraine.

Ukraine's General Staff said a monthslong Russian effort to encircle the eastern city of Avdiyivka, in Donetsk, was continuing but said Ukrainian troops were "standing their ground" in the face of at least 17 assaults by Russian forces in the past day.

It also said Ukraine's forces were holding positions on the left bank of the Dnieper River in the Kherson region as Russian forces attempt to break through the defense lines in the Lyman direction.

It added that 71 combat clashes took place in the area during the day.

RFE/RL cannot independently confirm accounts by either side in areas of the heaviest fighting.

With reporting by dpa and Reuters