Austrian Author Handke Honored By Serbia Amid Anger Over Milosevic Ties

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic presented one of his nation's highest decorations to controversial Nobel literature laureate Peter Handke despite the anger of many people in the Western Balkans. At a May 9 ceremony in Belgrade, Serbia's Karadjordje Star was awarded to the 78-year-old Austrian writer who is seen by many as an apologist for Serb war crimes and a staunch supporter of late Serbian strongman Slobodan Milosevic.

