Austrian President Calls For September Elections Amid 'Russian-Linked' Video Scandal

Austria's president has called for new elections in September amid a political scandal involving a secret video that showed the country's vice chancellor offering contracts to a potential Russian benefactor in exchange for political donations.

President Alexander van der Bellen said on May 19 that elections should be held in early September, after meeting with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz.

Kurz on May 18 called for snap elections as thousands of protesters gathered in Vienna.

The decision came hours after the vice chancellor, Heinz-Christian Strache, announced his resignation from the government.

Strache is with the far-right Freedom Party, which has been in a coalition with Kurz's Austrian People's Party.

In addition to an anti-immigration agenda and links to far-right extremists, the Freedom Party has been dogged by suspicions of cozying up to Russian interests.

The video, published on May 17, reportedly shows Strache offering infrastructure contracts to a woman posing as a wealthy potential donor from Russia. In the video, the woman speaks Russian and identifies herself as the niece of a wealthy Russian businessman.

Another Freedom Party official is shown translating from German into Russian.

The encounter took place on the Spanish island of Ibiza in July 2017, three months before the election that brought Strache's Freedom Party to power and made him vice chancellor.

Based on reporting by Reuters and AP