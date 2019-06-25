VIENNA -- Austria's Supreme Court has upheld a decision allowing a request by the United States to extradite Ukrainian tycoon Dmytro Firtash, the latest twist in the case for the oligarch who has been fighting against extradition since his 2014 arrest in Vienna.



Following the court ruling on June 25, a final decision will now be made by the country's justice minister on whether to follow through with the request.



A former business partner of President Donald Trump's ex-campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, and one of Ukraine's wealthiest men, Firtash has been charged in a U.S. federal court in Chicago as part of an alleged bribery scheme involving titanium supplies for the aircraft giant Boeing.



Firtash denies wrongdoing.​