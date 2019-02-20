Avalanche Kills Belgian Tourist In Kyrgyzstan

A Belgian woman has been killed by an avalanche in Kyrgyzstan's northern Issyk-Kul region, local authorities said on February 20.



According to the authorities, 34-year-old Klartje Cuyckens died near Boz-Uchuk gorge on February 19.



The woman was killed by the avalanche while skiing down a slope with her brother. They had arrived in the regional capital, Karakol, on February 16 as tourists and traveled to mountains, where they set up a tent camp.



Her body was recovered and is currently in a local morgue, local police said.

Her brother escaped unharmed.



Avalanches in the mountainous area of Kyrgyzstan occur very often in late winter and in the spring.

Based on reporting by KyrTAG, AKIPress, and Kaktus