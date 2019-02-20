Avalanche Kills Belgian Tourist In Kyrgyzstan

A Belgian woman has been killed by an avalanche in Kyrgyzstan's northern Issyk-Kul region, local authorities said on February 20.
According to the authorities, 34-year-old Klartje Cuyckens died near Boz-Uchuk gorge on February 19.
The woman was killed by the avalanche while skiing down a slope with her brother. They had arrived in the regional capital, Karakol, on February 16 as tourists and traveled to mountains, where they set up a tent camp.
Her body was recovered and is currently in a local morgue, local police said.
Her brother escaped unharmed.
Avalanches in the mountainous area of Kyrgyzstan occur very often in late winter and in the spring.