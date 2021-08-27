Accessibility links

Tajik Group Offers To Fight Alongside Anti-Taliban Militias In Afghanistan

Tajik Group Offers To Fight Alongside Anti-Taliban Militias In Afghanistan

Hundreds of Tajiks from the southern town of Kulob say they're prepared to join anti-Taliban militias in Afghanistan. The Afghan fighters are based in the Panjshir Valley, a predominantly ethnic-Tajik region that has repelled Taliban incursions in the past. Some Tajik officials say it would be illegal for volunteers to cross the border to join the fight -- but others say the call to arms nevertheless sends a message to the Taliban.

