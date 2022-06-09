Refusing To Flee: Ukrainian Civilians In Avdiyivka Endure Russian Shelling

With incessant Russian shelling and no electricity or running water, life in the eastern Ukrainian city of Avdiyivka is a dangerous daily struggle. About 3,000 civilians remain in the city, down from a population of 20,000 at the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February. RFE/RL Ukrainian Service correspondent Roman Pahulych visited the damaged town located near the front lines in Ukraine's Donetsk region and spoke to those who refuse to flee.