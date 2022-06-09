Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Ukraine

Refusing To Flee: Ukrainian Civilians In Avdiyivka Endure Russian Shelling

Refusing To Flee: Ukrainian Civilians In Avdiyivka Endure Russian Shelling
Embed
Refusing To Flee: Ukrainian Civilians In Avdiyivka Endure Russian Shelling

No media source currently available

0:00 0:05:03 0:00

With incessant Russian shelling and no electricity or running water, life in the eastern Ukrainian city of Avdiyivka is a dangerous daily struggle. About 3,000 civilians remain in the city, down from a population of 20,000 at the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February. RFE/RL Ukrainian Service correspondent Roman Pahulych visited the damaged town located near the front lines in Ukraine's Donetsk region and spoke to those who refuse to flee.

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG