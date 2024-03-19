News
Azerbaijani Opposition Activist Detained
Police in Azerbaijan's western district of Daskasan on March 19 detained the chairman of the local branch of the opposition Azerbaijan Popular Front Party (AXCP), Sahib Mammadzada, for allegedly possessing illegal drugs. The AXCP said in a statement that Mammadzada's detention was politically motivated. At least five AXCP members are currently serving prison terms on various charges that the party calls politically motivated. Human rights groups have accused Baku of cracking down on dissent for years. Azerbaijani officials have insisted that there are no political prisoners in the tightly controlled South Caucasus nation. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Azerbaijani Service, click here.
EU's Borrell Wants To Use 90 Percent Of Frozen Russian Asset Revenues To Buy Arms For Ukraine
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell says that he will propose that the EU use 90 percent of the revenues from Russian assets frozen in Europe to buy arms for Ukraine via the European Peace Facility fund. The EU's top diplomat told reporters in Brussels on March 19 that he would propose that the remaining 10 percent be transferred to the EU budget to be used to boost the capacity of the Ukrainian defense industry. He said he would submit the proposal to EU member states on March 20, ahead of an EU summit starting the next day.
Kyrgyz Officials Acquitted In High-Profile Citizenship Case
A Bishkek court said on March 19 that it had a day earlier acquitted Farid Niyazov, the former chief of the presidential office, Busurmankul Tabaldiev, the former chief of the State Committee for National Security, and Ernis Apilov, the former chief of the state commission on citizenship, of charges of illegally granting Kyrgyz citizenship to 10 Turkish nationals, including Orhan Inandi. Turkish-Kyrgyz educator Inandi was abducted by Turkish agents in Kyrgyzstan in 2021 and taken to Turkey, where he was sentenced to 21 years in prison last year on a charge of "establishing of an armed terrorist group,” which rights groups call politically motivated. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Senior Iranian Cleric Accused Of Corruption In Land Deal
Kazem Seddiqi, Tehran's temporary Friday Prayers Imam, and his sons have been accused by a local journalist of having acquired several thousand square meters of prime real estate in the Iranian capital's northern districts, which he denies.
According to documents published by Iranian journalist Yashar Soltani, Seddiqi and his children acquired of a lush 4,200 square meter garden in Tehran's Ozgol area.
Soltani's research appears to show that around two decades ago, Seddiqi laid the foundations for the Ozgol Seminary on an expansive 20,000 square meter site near Tajrish, a significant portion of which was under the stewardship of the Endowments Organization and Tehran Municipality, a semigovernmental body in Iran responsible for overseeing all endowments that do not have a designated guardian.
The documents appear to further show that in 2022, a section of the land measuring 4,200 square meters was transferred to a company allegedly owned by Seddiqi and his two sons, Mohammad Mehdi and Mohammad Hossein.
Seddiqi has rejected the accusations claiming signatures on the documentation are forged and that a trusted associate had fraudulently registered the institution under his name without his consent.
In his most recent public appearance during Friday Prayers on March 16, Seddiqi lauded the "financial discipline" of President Ebrahim Raisi's administration while chastising “the wealthy” for their electoral apathy with record-low turnout in elections on March 1 for a new parliament, or Majlis, and a new Assembly of Experts.
Seddiqi has come under fire from political figures, media personalities aligned with reformers, and even some government allies who are skeptical of his insistence that the land was appropriated unbeknownst to him.
The delay in Seddiqi's rebuttal to the forgery allegations has fueled further speculation and demands for his resignation or dismissal on grounds of either malfeasance or incompetence. Additionally, there are calls for a thorough investigation of the matter.
Friday Prayer leaders across all Iranian cities are appointed by the supreme leader of the Islamic republic, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and hold substantial influence.
In recent years, numerous figures closely linked to the supreme leader have been embroiled in scandals involving financial corruption. Though some have faced trials, the effectiveness of these legal proceedings and the subsequent enforcement of their sentences have been met with skepticism.
In one high-profile case, Akbar Tabari, a former senior official within Iran's judiciary, was released from prison in June 2023 after serving less than three years of a 58-year sentence for financial corruption.
Iran is among the world's most corrupt nations, according to Transparency International, which ranked it 149 out of 180 countries in its 2023 Corruption Perception Index.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Navalnaya Tells World Not To Recognize Putin As 'Legitimate' Leader
Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny, has urged the international community to refuse to recognize President Vladimir Putin as a "legitimate" leader of the country after elections last weekend that have "no meaning."
Talking to her supporters in a video message posted on social media on March 19, Navalnaya urged them to "not give up" in opposing Putin, who easily won the vote with more than 87 percent of the ballots in the absence of rival candidates after having any potential challenger jailed or barred from running.
"The result of this election has no meaning. Putin wants to show the world that he apparently has huge support," Navalnaya said.
"These elections are over but nothing is finished. On the contrary, we should gather our strength and work harder than ever before," she added.
Putin claimed a fifth presidential term with a landslide victory in a tightly controlled March 15-17 election, which has been condemned by the West as neither free nor fair, as he sought to prove overwhelming popular support for his full-scale invasion of Ukraine and increasingly repressive policies.
The 71-year old Putin -- who has ruled as either president or prime minister since 2000 -- is set to surpass Soviet dictator Josef Stalin’s nearly 30-year reign by the end of his new term to become the longest-serving Russian leader in more than two centuries.
Independent election observers were barred from working at this year’s presidential election for the first time in post-Soviet history, experts said. Russian elections have been notorious for ballot stuffing and other irregularities.
In the video, Navalnaya praised those Russians who participated in the Noon Against Putin protest on March 17, which was organized by Navalny's associates across Russia and in other countries.
"You are the winners of the event that the Kremlin positions as a vote. There were so many of you -- brave, free, and fair people all around Russia, who came at Noon Against Putin to the polling stations. I am thankful to each and every one of you," Navalnaya said.
"Putin wants to appear to the world as if he has enormous support. But you, those who came to the polling stations at 12p.m., are more persuasive than any false percentages [of support for Putin]," Navalnaya emphasized, adding that although the election is over, "nothing has ended" regarding "the fight against the regime."
"We proved that Putin is not our president," Navalnaya said, adding "we will work so that nobody in the world recognizes Putin as a legitimate president, nobody sits with him at a negotiating table, so that they fight against Putin's mafia like they fight against an organized criminal group, so that they understand that Putin is not Russia."
Navalnaya, who is now living outside of Russia, vowed to continue her late husband's fight for "a wonderful Russia of the future" after the outspoken Kremlin critic died on February 16 in one of Russia's most notorious prisons in the Arctic.
Navalnaya and her husband's associates, along with several Western governments, have blamed Putin for the Kremlin critic's death, which occurred under mysterious circumstances while he was serving time in prison for what are widely believed to be trumped up charges.
13 Miners Trapped Underground After Landslide In Russia's Far East
Vasily Orlov, the governor of Russia's Far Eastern region of Amur, said on March 19 that rescue teams were trying to establish contact with 13 miners trapped underground after an overnight landslide at a mine belonging to a major goldmining company. The emergency situation was announced in the region, where rescue workers are gathering from the regions of Sakha-Yakutia, Khabarovsk, and Primorye. A probe has been launched into possible violations of safety regulations. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Austin Vows United States 'Will Not Let Ukraine Fail'
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has said his country will continue to back Ukraine in its fight against Russia's unprovoked invasion even though a critical $60-billion military aid package remains stuck in the U.S. House of Representatives due to Republican opposition.
“The United States will not let Ukraine fail,” Austin told representatives from some 50 allies of Ukraine on March 19 at the start of a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) at the U.S. Ramstein Air Base in Germany.
The monthly UDCG meeting, also known as the Ramstein Format, is discussing ways to beef up military support for embattled Ukrainian forces as they struggle to stave off Russia's advance on the eastern front while rationing dwindling supplies of artillery ammunition.
“Ukraine’s troops face harsh conditions and hard fighting. And Ukraine’s civilians endure a constant barrage of Russian missiles and Iranian drones. But Ukraine won’t back down. And neither will the United States,” said Austin, who is on his first overseas trip since receiving treatment for prostate cancer.
He also repeated that 315,000 Russian troops have been killed or wounded since the start of the war and said the invasion has cost Moscow $211 billion so far.
Speaking ahead of the meeting, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said a new military aid package will be announced on March 19.
However, when asked if Germany has reversed its refusal to supply Ukraine with Taurus long-range missiles, Pistorius said there was "no news" about it.
As the $60 billion package remains stuck in the House, the United States on March 12 announced a one-off military aid package for Ukraine of 300 million dollars. The amount came from the Pentagon, which had saved money on contracts, U.S. national-security adviser Jake Sullivan has said. The $300 million represents a rounding error in the Pentagon's roughly $840 billion budget.
European military aid for Ukraine has become critical for the embattled Ukrainian troops facing an enemy vastly superior in numbers and in the amount of artillery ammunition used daily on the battlefield.
On March 18, the European Council approved the creation of the Ukraine Assistance Fund (UAF) and earmarked 5 billion euros ($5.4 billion) for it. "With the fund, we will continue to support Ukraine to defend itself from Russia’s war of aggression with whatever it takes and for as long as we need to," the EU's top diplomat, Josep Borrell said in a statement on March 18.
The funds will be used for the provision of both "lethal and non-lethal military equipment and training," it said.
Russian artillery, meanwhile, continued to wreak havoc in eastern Ukraine, where daily shelling has exacted a mounting death toll among Ukrainian civilians.
Russian shelling killed three civilians in Ukraine's southern region of Kherson, regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on March 19, adding that two high-rise residential buildings were damaged during the shelling.
In the Donetsk region, one man was killed and five others were wounded by Russian shelling on March 19, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported on Telegram.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP
Moldova Expels Russian Diplomat After Transdniester Voting
Moldova's Foreign Ministry says it has declared a Russian diplomat persona non grata after Moscow's embassy opened polling stations in separatist Transdniester during the weekend's Russian presidential election. The ministry said in a statement on March 19 that it had summoned Russian Ambassador Oleg Vasnetsov to protest the move. "In this context, the ambassador was officially notified that one of the embassy employees was declared persona non grata on the territory of the Republic of Moldova and must leave the country," the ministry said in a statement. Moldova had approved the opening of only one polling station at the embassy in Chisinau. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Moldovan Service, click here.
U.S. Bans Entry To Officials Of North Macedonia, Kosovo Over Suspicion Of Corruption
A former special prosecutor and a current presidential candidate in North Macedonia have been banned from entering the United States for their involvement in "corrupt acts" to benefit themselves.
Former chief special prosecutor Katica Janeva and presidential candidate Stevco Jakimovski, who is the mayor of the city of Karposh, are the two officials who have been blacklisted, the State Department said in a statement on March 18.
The State Department also banned Xhabir Zharku, the former mayor of the city of Kacanik in Kosovo, from entering the United States.
"Their actions undermined the rule of law and the public’s faith in their respective governments’ democratic institutions and public processes," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in the statement.
The travel bans "reaffirm the U.S. commitment to supporting the rule of law and strengthening democratic institutions throughout the Balkans," Miller said.
Janeva used her political influence and official power for personal benefit, Miller said, adding that there was credible information that she solicited and accepted a bribe to influence a prosecution under her purview.
Miller said Jakimovski and Zharku used their positions to interfere with procurement processes.
He added that the State Department also banned entry to the United States to the immediate family members of Janeva and Jakimovski, namely Jakimovski’s two adult sons, Goce Jakimovski and Damjan Jakimovski, and Janeva’s spouse and adult son, Venci Janev and Lazar Janev.
U.S. Ambassador to North Macedonia Angela Ageler said on X, formerly Twitter, that the decision to ban the three officials should come as no surprise.
"The United States will continue to name officials of any party, branch of government, or community engaged in significant corruption. The people of North Macedonia deserve justice and accountability from their institutions to stop the tide of criminal behavior and stem the cancer of corruption," Ageler said.
Janeva is already serving a seven-year prison sentence for abuse of authority in a racketeering case. Her sentence was upheld by the Supreme Court in June 2022.
Jakimovski is the president of the Civic Option for Macedonia (GROM) party and intends to run for president of North Macedonia in elections scheduled for April 24. He handed over petitions carrying thousands of signatures to the State Election Commission on March 18.
Jakimovski was charged with corruption in 2019, including "abuse of an official position and authority" and "illegal construction." He was accused of abusing his position in public procurement proceedings and other crimes related to privatization in North Macedonia.
4 Killed In Russian Shelling Of Kherson And Donetsk Regions, Officials Say
Russian shelling killed three civilians in Ukraine's southern region of Kherson, regional Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on March 19, adding that two high-rise residential buildings were damaged during the shelling. In the Donetsk region, one man was killed and five others were wounded by Russian shelling, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported on Telegram. Separately, the Ukrainian Navy said it shot down two Russian reconnaissance drones over the southern region of Odesa early on March 19. To read the original stories by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Afghan Asylum Seeker Convicted For New Mexico Killing Of Pakistani Immigrant
A jury in the U.S. state of New Mexico on March 18 found an Afghan asylum seeker guilty of murdering a Pakistani immigrant in one of three 2022 ambush-style shootings. Mohammad Syed, 53, faces life imprisonment for the murder of Aftab Hussein, 41. Syed is charged with two other killings of Muslim men that have been linked to sectarian violence, but police and the Islamic community blamed them on interpersonal feuds. “As best we can tell, the motive in this may truly be a random serial killer type of mentality that we will never understand,” the prosecutor said.
Report: EU To Impose Tariffs On Russian Grain Imports
The European Union is preparing to levy tariffs on grain imports from Russia and Belarus to placate farmers and some member states, the Financial Times reported on March 19 citing people familiar with the plans. In the coming days, the European Commission is expected to impose a duty of 95 euros ($103.26) per ton on cereals from Russia and Belarus, the British business newspaper said, adding that tariffs of 50 percent would also be placed on oil seeds and derived products.
Journalist Jailed After Laying Flowers At Navalny's Grave
A Moscow court sentenced SotaVision journalist Antonina Favorskaya to 10 days in jail on charges of disobedience to the police after visiting the grave of late opposition politician Aleksei Navalny, where she lay flowers and took photographs. Favorskaya and two colleagues were detained on March 17 in a cafe near the cemetery after visiting Navalny's grave and taken to the police for identity verification. The two colleagues were eventually released, but Favorskaya, who initially refused to show her documents to the police, was held overnight and later sentenced by the court. Favorskaya used to cover Navalny's trials as a journalist. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Use Of Drones On Battlefield Becoming Priority For Ukraine, Says Top Commander
The commander in chief of Ukraine’s armed forces on March 18 again touted the use of drones on the battlefield, saying that they are becoming more and more important in the fight against Russian forces.
Making his remarks on the same day that the government approved a major expenditure for the purchase of the weapons, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskiy said on Telegram that Ukrainian troops should be equipped with the most effective and newest weapons. He also emphasized the training of specialists in electronic warfare, drones, and automated control systems.
"Unmanned systems occupy a prominent place here. Therefore, the development of the use of unmanned systems is my priority,” he said.
Ukraine is working on speeding up the implementation of innovative technologies and ensuring the "adaptability of certain bodies of the military management" when it comes to these defenses, he added.
Last week, after visiting Ukrainian positions in the Zaporizhzhya region, Syrskiy said that fighting has been characterized by the broad use of drones of all types along with artillery and mortar fire.
"Under such circumstances, unmanned attack systems are gradually becoming the main strike weapon of ground units in a combined military battle," he said on March 14.
Syrskiy made it clear on March 18 that the search is on for what he called "asymmetric solutions" to obtain an advantage on the battlefield.
"We take a comprehensive approach to planning our needs, first of all taking into account actual experience from the battlefield,” Syrskiy said. “But the most important task that technologies and innovations must perform is the preservation of the lives of our soldiers."
As Syrskiy touted the use of drones in warfare, the Ukrainian government’s cabinet of ministers decided to allocate an additional 5 billion hryvnyas ($129 million) for the purchase of more of them for the armed forces, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced.
"The funds will be directed to the purchase of drones necessary for our defenders on the front lines," Shmyhal said.
Ukraine is trying to increase its own production of weapons in order to reduce dependence on supplies from Western partners. Kyiv’s troops are struggling with a severe shortage of artillery shells across a front line that stretches more than 900 kilometers in eastern and southern Ukraine.
Putin's Reelection Confirms Russia Is 'Authoritarian Society,' Says NATO Chief
TBILISI -- NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Russia's presidential election was "not free nor fair" and only confirms that Russia is "an authoritarian society."
In an interview with RFE/RL on March 18 in Tbilisi on the second day of a trip to the South Caucasus, Stoltenberg said the election that handed President Vladimir Putin a fifth term was "rigged and, of course, no surprise." Stoltenberg also said Moscow's attempt to conduct the vote in occupied territories of Ukraine was a violation of international law.
The NATO secretary-general said Putin incorrectly stated in his victory speech that NATO troops are in Ukraine. NATO allies have provided training but "are not planning any military presence on the ground."
Stoltenberg also reiterated that NATO has an open-door policy for countries that seek membership and denied that the alliance is "expanding aggressively eastward," which was one of the justifications Putin used for launching Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
Countries in Eastern Europe have been told that if they meet NATO standards and are democratic societies, then NATO membership is open to them, he said.
"We respect if you don't want NATO membership. But of course, we also respect if you want NATO membership," he said, adding that those countries cannot "live in a world where Moscow decides what [its] neighbors can do or not do."
Stoltenberg would not say whether Ukraine's bid to join NATO would be granted during the NATO summit in Washington in July, but he said he expects the alliance to "make decisions that will move Ukraine even closer to NATO," including steps to ensure that Ukraine's military is "fully operable" with NATO and to further integrate political cooperation.
"First of all, we are implementing what we have already agreed, but I also expect new decisions," he said.
Asked whether Georgia's aspirations to join NATO would advance during the summit, Stoltenberg said he could not "prejudge or preempt" the summit's outcome.
"I think the most important thing we can do is to ensure that we help [Georgia] to implement the necessary reforms on transparency, on fighting corruption, on strengthening a rule of law in institutions," he said.
For the first time Stoltenberg said Georgia and Ukraine "have separate and independent responsibilities" when it comes to their NATO applications, indicating a decoupling of the two countries' bids.
"They are at different levels in different ways," he said, implying that Ukraine's application is more urgent because it is currently fighting Russian forces.
"I'm not saying that Ukraine is ahead of Georgia in all fields," he said. "There are individual assessments, there are individual efforts to support Georgia and to support Ukraine, and there will be individual separate decisions."
Asked about the recent requests for protection from Moscow by separatists in the breakaway Transdniester region of Moldova and in Georgia's breakaway regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia, the NATO chief admitted that the alliance wouldn't be able to offer much other than to condemn the presence of Russian forces and to pressure Russia to revoke its recognition of these territories as separate states.
Stoltenberg, who has been urging NATO members to provide Kyiv with badly needed ammunition and military equipment, also acknowledged that international support for the Ukrainian military has not remained at the same high level as it was at the beginning of the war, noting that a major aid package from the United States has stalled in Congress.
He said he still expects the United States to agree to support Ukraine because a majority in the U.S. Congress supports more aid for Ukraine and because it is in the security interest of the United States to do so.
Russia Labels Two Canadian Schools, Democracy NGO As 'Undesirable Organizations'
Russia's Prosecutor-General's Office on March 18 labeled two Canadian educational institutes -- the Munk School of Global Affairs at the University of Toronto and Carleton University's Norman Paterson School of International Affairs -- and the Russian Canadian Democratic Alliance NGO as "undesirable." The "undesirable organization" law, adopted in 2015, was a Kremlin-backed regulation on NGOs that receive funding from foreign sources. The label has been applied to dozens of foreign groups since Moscow began using the classification and effectively bans organizations outright.
Kyrgyz Court Annuls Ministry's Move To Block Independent Kloop Russian Website
BISHKEK -- A court in Kyrgyzstan's capital, Bishkek, ruled to annul a move by the Central Asian nation's Culture Ministry to block the Russian-language website of the independent media outlet Kloop.
Lawyer Nurbek Sydykov told RFE/RL on March 18 that if the court's decision is not appealed or if an appeal is rejected by the Bishkek City Court, the website will resume operations.
The website was blocked last September and later in November the Kyrgyz-language website for the outlet was also blocked amid a government campaign to pressure the Kloop Media Public Foundation.
The former Soviet republic's Culture Ministry said it blocked the sites after the State Committee of National Security (UKMK) claimed the media outlet distributed false information.
The claim was about a report that appeared on Kloop's website in September about jailed opposition politician Ravshan Jeenbekov and a statement he made saying that he was tortured while in custody.
The ministry demanded Kloop remove an article about the alleged torture of Jeenbekov from its site in Russian or face being blocked.
On September 12, Kloop published a statement saying it was refusing to remove the material as the story in question attributed all information about the situation faced by Jeenbekov while in custody to actual individuals and sources.
Kloop said at the time it was officially informed of the lawsuit against it and that the move was taken after an audit by the UKMK determined its "published materials are aimed at sharply criticizing the policies of the current government" and that "most of the publications are purely negative, aimed at discrediting representatives of state and municipal bodies."
Established in June 2007, Kloop is a Kyrgyz news website (kloop.kg) whose main contributors are students and graduates of the Kloop Media Public Foundation School of Journalism. As an independent media entity, it is known for publishing reports on corruption within various governmental bodies and providing training to Central Asian journalists in fact-checking and investigative techniques.
RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, known as Radio Azattyk, Kloop, and the Center for Corruption and Organized Crime Research (OCCRP) have collaborated on a series of investigations concerning corruption in Kyrgyzstan.
Kyrgyzstan's civil society and free press have traditionally been the most vibrant in Central Asia. But that has changed amid a deepening government crackdown.
Kyrgyz authorities blocked Radio Azattyk's websites in Kyrgyz and Russian in late October 2022 after it refused to take down a video, which was produced by Current Time, a Russian-language network run by RFE/RL in cooperation with Voice of America.
Officials of the Central Asian state claimed that the authors of the video "predominantly" took the position of the Tajik side of a story. RFE/RL rejected the accusation saying the broadcaster "takes our commitment to balanced reporting seriously" and that after a review of the content in question, "no violation of our standards" was found.
In July 2023, the Bishkek court annulled the decision that shut down RFE/RL's operations in Kyrgyzstan.
EU Council Approves New Aid Fund For Ukraine With $5.4 Billion
The European Council has approved the creation of the Ukraine Assistance Fund (UAF) and earmarked 5 billion euros ($5.4 billion) for it as Kyiv struggles to battle invading Russian forces. "With the fund, we will continue to support Ukraine defend itself from Russia’s war of aggression with whatever it takes and for as long as we need to," the EU's top diplomat, Josep Borrell said in a statement on March 18. The funds will be used for the provision of both "lethal and nonlethal military equipment and training," it said.
Kyrgyz Court Allows Jailed Politician To Get Medical Treatment Abroad
A court in Bishkek on March 18 allowed jailed politician Bektur Asanov to get back surgery in Turkey after his jailed co-defendants threatened to launch a hunger strike. Hundreds of people rallied last week in Kyrgyzstan's three regions demanding the release of Asanov, his 10 jailed co-defendants, and 16 other activists who are under house arrest over their 2022 protest against a Kyrgyz-Uzbek border delimitation deal. The activists were arrested after they protested the controversial deal that saw Kyrgyzstan hand over the territory of the Kempir-Abad Reservoir to Uzbekistan. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Belarusian Evangelical Pastor Gets Additional 15 Days In Jail Over Prayers For Ukraine
A court in Belarus has sentenced pastor Alyaksandr Zaretski, head of an evangelical church in the northeastern region of Vitsebsk, to an additional 15 days in jail over his calls to parishioners to pray for Ukraine and political prisoners in Belarus. Zaretski was initially arrested on February 23 and sentenced to 15 days in jail after local authorities accused him of "violating regulations of holding public gatherings." Zaretski pleaded not guilty. The state website for court decisions said on March 18 that Zaretski was sentenced to another 15 days in jail on March 5. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
Iranians Visit Slain Protesters' Graves As New Year Approaches
Iranian families have visited the graves of relatives who lost their lives in protests despite a heavy police presence and heightened tensions over government restrictions on freedoms.
In the western Iranian city of Sanandaj, despite a heavy security presence, many families of those who died in the Women, Life, Freedom protests made their way to the graves of their loved ones as the Persian New Year, which in 2024 coincides with the onset of spring on March 20, approaches.
Pictures and video on social media showed visitors at the resting places of notable figures, including Mahsa Mogouei, a taekwondo champion from Isfahan who was killed in 2022; Aylar Haqi, a doctor from Tabriz; Mohsen Mousavi from Tehran's bazaar area; and Abolfazl Mahdipour, among others.
In one expression of grief and remembrance, the family of Sina Naderi from Kermanshah could be seen arranging a traditional Norouz Haft-Sin table on his grave, blending the celebration of the new year with the mourning of their loss.
Kamellia Sajadian, grieving for her son Mohammad Hasan Turkman and in honor of Seyyed Mohammad Hosseini, who was executed during the protests, took to Instagram to urge Iranians to remember all of those "waiting for their kind-hearted and those imprisoned, whose hearts remain with their children buried in the soil."
Many Iranians took to the streets in 2022 to protest against declining living standards and a lack of freedoms. The unrest grew after the death of Mahsa Amini in September of that year. The 22-year-old died under mysterious circumstances while she was in police custody for an alleged head-scarf violation.
The clampdown resulted in the deaths of approximately 600 demonstrators, as reported by human rights groups, and thousands of arrests. The Iranian judiciary has also executed several protesters, further inflaming public outcry against the regime's harsh tactics.
The government has been accused of stepping up the pressure on the victims' families through collective arrests and the summoning of grieving families by security agencies with the aim of keeping them from commemorating the lives of their loved ones, which the government fears will trigger further unrest.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan Agree On 11 More Kilometers Of Border
Kyrgyz officials said on March 17 that Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agreed on roughly another 11 kilometers of the border between the two nations after special talks were held in the Tajik town of Buston last week. The delimitation and demarcation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border has been an issue for decades but turned into an extremely urgent problem in recent years after several deadly clashes took place along disputed segments of the frontier. In all, the border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan is 972 kilometers, of which more than 700 kilometers have now been agreed upon. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Moldova's Sandu Calls On Lawmakers To Merge EU Referendum With Presidential Poll
Moldovan President Maia Sandu has called on lawmakers to organize a referendum on joining the European Union simultaneously with a presidential election in October. Speaking at a news conference in Chisinau on March 18, the pro-Western Sandu said merging the two would ensure "as high a turnout as possible," thus giving the plebiscite more legitimacy. Moldova, which has been seeking to shake off Russia's decades-long influence, was invited to open accession talks with the EU in 2022. Last week, the bloc's executive said Moldova had fulfilled six out of nine conditions necessary to start accession negotiations. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Moldovan Service, click here.
Kyrgyz Activist Under Investigation After Airing Video Critical Of Government
BISHKEK -- A court in Bishkek on March 18 released activist and traditional bard singer Askat Jetigen but ordered him not to leave the country while an investigation into his alleged "calls for mass unrest" continues. Jetigen, who was detained over the weekend, is known for his criticism of the Kyrgyz government. His last video criticizing reforms by the Culture Ministry was aired on March 15. Human rights groups have criticized President Sadyr Japarov's government for using the "mass unrest" charge as a tool to muzzle dissent and impose stricter control over independent media. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Nadezhdin Supporter Jailed For Conducting Exit Poll In Russian Vote
Another supporter of anti-war politician Boris Nadezhdin was sentenced to five days in jail on a charge of resisting police. Vasily Gorelikov was detained while conducting an exit poll on March 17, the last day of voting, at a polling station in the Far Eastern city of Nakhodka. Nadezhdin, whose application to run in the election was rejected by authorities over what they said were irregularities in support signatures, had said his "observers" would monitor the voting. Last week, at least three pro-Nadezhdin activists were handed jail terms of up to six days on charges that they rejected. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
