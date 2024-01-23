News
Azerbaijani Activist Questioned In Forgery Case That He Calls Politically Motivated
Azerbaijani activist Ahmad Mammadli was summoned on January 23 to the anti-corruption directorate at the Prosecutor-General's Office and questioned in a forgery case that he calls politically motivated. The case was initially opened in 2022 after Mammadli was sentenced to 30 days in jail over his online posts calling for a halt to a military escalation between Azerbaijan and Armenia. The case was closed later. Mammadli rejects the charges and says the investigation had been revived in retaliation for his articles criticizing the government. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Azerbaijani Service, click here.
Russia-Installed Police In Crimea Search Home Of Crimean Tatar Activist
Russia-imposed police in Ukraine's Moscow-annexed Crimea searched the home of Crimean Tatar activist Nazim Memetov and confiscated his mobile phone and laptop on January 23, saying the search was linked to a case involving illegal firearms. Police did not give any further details. Memetov was neither charged nor arrested. Since illegally annexing Crimea in 2014, Russia has imposed pressure on Crimean Tatars, the peninsula's indigenous ethnic group, many of whom openly protested the annexation. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Crimea.Realities, click here.
Kyrgyz Parliamentary Committee Approves Controversial Bill On 'Foreign Representatives' On Second Reading
The Kyrgyz parliament's committee for constitutional laws on January 23 approved on second reading a controversial bill that would allow authorities to register organizations as "foreign representatives" in a style that critics say mirrors repressive Russian legislation on "foreign agents." Dozens of nongovernmental organizations in Kyrgyzstan have called on lawmakers to reject the bill, insisting that it merely substitutes the term "foreign representative" for "foreign agent" and would have a similarly chilling effect on their work. Russian authorities have used the law on "foreign agents" to discredit those labeled as such and to stifle dissent. To see the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Transdniester Calls Rally To Protest Moldova's Trade Duties
Moldova's breakaway Transdniester has announced a massive rally for January 24 to protest Chisinau's refusal to scrap newly introduced import and export duties for the Moscow-backed region. Moldovan Minister for Reintegration Oleg Serebrian told Trasndniester leader Vadim Krasnoselsky on January 17 that the duties will remain in place, prompting Transdniester to slap trade duties on Moldovan farmers. The call to protest was broadcast by a Tiraspol television station close to the separatist authorities. The status of Transdniester has come under the spotlight again after the European Union invited Moldova's pro-Western authorities to launch accession talks. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Moldovan Service, click here.
3 People Hospitalized After Explosion At Military Plant In Azerbaijan
Azerbaijani officials said on January 23 that three employees of a military plant in the eastern city of Sirvan were hospitalized due to injuries they sustained in an explosion at the industrial facility. According to investigators' preliminary findings, the blast may have been caused by an accidental impact on a 120-millimeter shell. It is not the first explosion at the plant. In July last year, a detonation killed one person and injured another employee at the facility. In 2016, two people died and at least 10 were injured by an explosion at the industrial facility. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Azerbaijani Service, click here.
Russian Regional Lawmaker's Mandate Annulled After His Open Criticism Of Putin
Lawmakers on the Perm City Council on January 23 voted to cancel the mandate of their colleague, Sergei Medvedev, over his open criticism of Kremlin policies. A day earlier, Medvedev signed a petition calling on Russia's Central Election Commission not to register incumbent Vladimir Putin as a presidential candidate for a March 17 election. Last month, Medvedev, whose current whereabouts are unknown, posted a statement on social media criticizing Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine while calling Putin a "monster" and a "sleazebag." Last week, the Interior Ministry added Medvedev to its wanted list on unspecified charges. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Idel.Realities, click here.
Montenegro Refuses To Extradite Ethnic Kurd Back To Turkey
Montenegro has declined Turkey's request to extradite Turkish citizen Binali Camgoz, an ethnic Kurd, because of suspected persecution on ethnic and religious grounds, the Justice Ministry said on January 23. Turkey claims Camgoz, who is Shi'ite, is suspected of crimes that include creating a criminal organization and attempted murder. Montenegro detained Camgoz in July on an Interpol warrant. The extradition of Camgoz, who is paraplegic and immobilized, would violate the European Convention on Human Rights, said the ministry, which has the last word on extradition matters. Camgoz, who is now in a shelter for foreigners, has applied for asylum in Montenegro. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Balkan Service, click here.
Kremlin-Backed Leader Of Russia's Bashkortostan Reportedly Plans 'Anti-Extremism' Rallies
Local officials plan to organize rallies to support Radiy Khabirov, the Kremlin-backed leader of Russia's Republic of Bashkortostan, after the sentencing of an outspoken critic of his government to four years in prison sparked massive protests that led to violent clashes with police.
Several Telegram news channels quoted sources close to the government on January 23 as saying that employees of state institutions and entities, including hospitals and schools, will be forced to take part in the rallies, scheduled for January 26, to support Khabirov and condemn Fail Alsynov, who was sentenced last week for a speech criticizing a government decision over a mine.
The situation around Alsynov's trial first got tense on January 15 when some 5,000 people gathered in front of a court building in the town of Baimak, where the verdict and sentence were expected to be announced. But the court postponed the announcement by two days to allow security forces to prepare for any reaction to the outcome of the controversial trial.
On January 17, thousands of supporters gathered again, and after Alsynov was sentenced clashes broke out as police, using batons, tear gas, and stun grenades, forced the protesters to leave. Bashkortostan officials said later that 40 people, including 22 law enforcement officers, were injured in the violence.
Dozens of protesters were detained, and the Investigative Committee said those taken into custody in the January 17 unrest will face criminal charges for organizing and participating in mass unrest -- the first on such a scale in Russia since Moscow launched its ongoing full-scale invasion of Ukraine almost two years ago -- and using violence against law enforcement.
The charge against Alsynov, which was initiated by Khabirov, stemmed from a speech he gave at a rally in April 2023 in the village of Ishmurzino where he criticized the local government’s plans to start mining gold near the village, saying the operation would bring in migrant laborers.
Investigators said Alsynov's speech "negatively assessed people in the Caucasus and Central Asia, humiliating their human dignity." Alsynov and his supporters have rejected the charge as politically motivated.
On January 22, police searched the home of Rashida Faizullina in Ishmurzino, who organized the April 2023 rally against the mining plans. Another activist's house in Ishmurzino was searched a day earlier.
At least six activists have been charged with taking part in mass unrest and/or attacking law enforcement officers and sent to pretrial detention. Another 50 people have faced administrative charges, mostly for taking part in unsanctioned public events, and handed jail terms of up to 15 days.
Meanwhile, police continue their efforts to identify residents of Baimak who took part in the rallies supporting Alsynov.
Alsynov's lawyer Ilnur Suyundukov, on January 22, published a resolution written by Baimak district court Judge Evina Tagirova, issued after she pronounced Alsynov's sentence on January 17, saying that Alsynov must be transferred out of Bashkortostan to the city of Magnitogorsk in the Chelyabinsk region "due to the emergency situation" that took place after Alsynov's sentencing.
With reporting by RusNews, Prufy.ru, and neMoskva
Uzbek President Starts 3-Day State Visit To China
Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoev left Tashkent for Beijing on January 23 to start a three-day state visit to China at the invitation of Chinese leader Xi Jinping. The Uzbek presidential press service said Mirziyoev will hold "high level" talks and also attend several bilateral meetings. Last week, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning called Mirziyoev's visit to Beijing an "opportunity to elevate bilateral relations and add new dimensions to China-Uzbekistan relations with a shared future." Mirziyoev and Xi have met several times since the Uzbek leader took over Central Asia's most populous nation of some 35 million in 2016. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Uzbek Service, click here.
Eight People Injured In Earthquake Near Almaty
Authorities in Kazakhstan’s largest city, Almaty, said on January 23 that eight people sustained injuries during an overnight earthquake that struck the nearby Kyrgyz-China border region. Three were rushed to hospital after jumping from second- and third-floor windows, and one remains hospitalized in serious condition. Five others were injured while fleeing their apartments. The magnitude of the earthquake that hit an area along the China-Kyrgyzstan border was 7 and was accompanied by four other earthquakes with a magnitude of around 5, the U.S. Geological Survey reported. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Anti-War Nadezhdin Collects Enough Signatures To Register As Russian Presidential Candidate
Russian politician Boris Nadezhdin, who has openly called for a halt to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, received the 100,000 signatures by January 23 that are needed to be registered as a candidate for the March 17 presidential election. The Uzbekistan-born 60-year-old called on supporters to continue to collect signatures, especially in remote regions. Earlier, associates of imprisoned opposition politician Aleksei Navalny and self-exiled opposition figures Maksim Kats and Mikhail Khodorkovsky backed Nadezhdin's candidacy even though expectations are that the vote will be easily won by incumbent Vladimir Putin, who has ruled Russia as president or prime minister since 1999. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Another Pro-Kremlin Group Demands Cancelation Of Popular Russian Singer's Concert Over Her U.S. Passport
The pro-Kremlin Union of Veterans of the War in Afghanistan and Special Military Operations in Russia's Far East demanded local authorities cancel concerts scheduled for March by popular singer Kristina Orbakaite in the city of Blagoveshchensk, saying that she holds a U.S. passport and permanently resides in the United States, "a country that provides a military support" to Ukraine. Last week, Orbakaite's concert scheduled for March 13 in the Siberian city of Ulan-Ude was canceled due to a request by the Brothers-in-Arms NGO, which supports Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Iranian Convicted Of Killing Policeman in 2022 Protests Executed
Mohammad Qobadlou, who was handed a death sentence in 2022 for allegedly killing a police officer during the nationwide "Women, Life, Freedom" protests against the Islamic republic's leadership, has been executed despite calls by rights groups to stop the process after he was diagnosed with a mental condition.
Qobadlou, 23, was arrested during the protests that broke out after the death of Mahsa Amini in the custody of Tehran's morality police for an alleged head scarf violation. He was charged with murder after being accused of running over police officers, killing one and injuring five.
Prior to Qobadlou’s execution, his lawyer Amir Raisian said his client’s execution had “no legal permit” because the Supreme Court had struck down his death sentence and the case had been referred to a new jurisdiction for reevaluation due to a diagnosis from doctors that Qobadlou suffered from bipolar disorder.
"As a result of the execution of Mohammad Qobadlou's sentence, he no longer has legal [recourse] and this can undoubtedly be considered murder," Raisian said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.
The judiciary-run Mizan news agency rejected Raisian’s comments, saying the Supreme Court last year had issued a “stay of execution” and that medical professionals determined that Qobadlou was not suffering from mental health conditions when he committed the alleged crime.
However, a spokesman for the Supreme Court last year told Iranian state media that the court had “overturned” the death sentence after doctors determined that Qobadlou was, in fact, suffering from bipolar disorder.
Masoumeh Ahmaidi, Qobadlou’s mother, stated in a video last year that her son had discontinued his medication prior to the protests.
Hours before the execution, Amnesty International called on the Iranian authorities to stop Qobadlou's "arbitrary and unlawful execution” and highlighted his mental health condition.
The rights group insisted that the entire case against Qobadlou was “based on confessions obtained in secret and under torture.”
A flurry of reactions followed as news of Qobadlou’s imminent execution spread on social media on the evening of January 22.
Imprisoned Nobel Peace Prize winner Narges Mohammadi called for protests while exiled opposition leader and former crown prince, Reza Pahlavi, criticized what he described as a lack of a fair trial for Qobadlou.
Several human rights groups, including the Norway-based Iran Human Rights, have noted multiple flaws in the case.
German Parliament representative Clara Buenger, who was Qobadlou’s political sponsor, and Canadian lawmaker Melissa Lantsman, among others, had demanded a stop to the execution.
Qobadlou is the ninth person to be executed in connection with the 2022 protests.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Belarusian RFE/RL Contributor Under Investigation For 'Denying Genocide'
The Prosecutor-General's Office of Belarus said on January 23 that it had launched an investigation of Syarhey Dubavets, the self-exiled author of a rubric of RFE/RL's Belarus Service, known locally as Radio Svaboda. Dubavets is accused of rehabilitating Nazism, insulting authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka, inciting social hatred, distributing false information about Belarus, and denying the genocide of Belarusians during World War II. Dubavets, the author of the Ask Dubavets analytical rubric who is currently outside Belarus, rejected the accusations, saying all his materials were made in accordance with journalistic ethics and norms. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
Swedish Foreign Minister Says 'No Reason To Negotiate' With Hungary On NATO Bid
Sweden's foreign minister says there is no reason to negotiate with Hungary for a ratification of its NATO bid. "I see no reason to negotiate at this point," Sweden's Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom told reporters after Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban invited his Swedish counterpart to Hungary for talks. Billstrom noted that Hungary, unlike the other holdout Turkey on Sweden's NATO membership, did not present any conditions when Sweden was invited to join at the 2022 NATO summit in Madrid.
- By Reuters
NATO Signs 1.1 Billion-Euro Contract For Artillery Ammunition
NATO has signed a 1.1 billion-euro ($1.2 billion) contract for 155 mm artillery ammunition, the alliance said, with part of the shells to be supplied to Ukraine after complaints a shortage of munitions was hampering its war efforts. "The war in Ukraine has become a battle of ammunition," NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said after a signing ceremony at the alliance's headquarters in Brussels. NATO struck the deal on behalf of several allies who will either pass on the shells to Ukraine or use them to stock up their own depleted inventories. Bulk buying ensures lower prices.
Pakistan Reopens Key Border Crossing With Afghanistan
Pakistan on January 23 reopened the Torkham border crossing with Taliban-ruled Afghanistan, a critical access route for trade and transportation between the two countries, after a 10-day closure prompted by Islamabad's imposing of a requirement for passports and visas for Afghan drivers.
A Pakistani customs official in Torkham told RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal on condition of anonymity that the border was reopened at 10 a.m. local time, allowing the flow of trucks and people once again.
The move came after a meeting between Pakistani and Taliban officials on January 22 in Torkham during which the two sides agreed to reopen the crossing, the official said.
The Torkham border crossing links Pakistan's western Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province to Nangarhar, an eastern Afghan province, through the historic Khyber Pass.
The Torkham closure on January 12 caused huge commercial losses to both countries, blocking the entry of hundreds of trucks carrying tens of tons of oranges and tangerines, according to Afghan trade officials.
lslamabad's move to impose tighter controls requiring drivers from both sides to have visas and passports -- documents many Afghans do not have -- came amid a deterioration of relations between the two neighbors, with Pakistan accusing the Taliban of allowing militants to stage attacks across the border from Afghan territory.
Since October, Pakistan has expelled more than a half-million undocumented Afghans over the Taliban's failure to rein in the Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP), also known as the Pakistani Taliban.
Islamabad blames the group for escalating attacks on security forces and accuses the Taliban government of sheltering TTP militants.
Officials say TTP attacks have killed more than 2,000 Pakistanis since the Taliban's return to power in August 2021.
Pakistan says that more than 1.7 million undocumented Afghans reside on its territory.
With reporting by AFP
Several Killed, Wounded In Wave Of Russian Missile Attacks On Ukrainian Cities
At least seven people were killed and dozens wounded on January 23 in a fresh wave of missile attacks on Ukrainian cities, including the capital, Kyiv, and Kharkiv as an air-raid alert was declared for the whole territory of Ukraine.
In Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, the number of people killed in the Russian attack increased to five, the Prosecutor-General's Office said on Telegram, after initial reports put the number at three.
"Despite the efforts of the medics, two wounded people died in the hospital," the message reads.
Another 51 people were wounded, including four children, regional Governor Oleh Synyehubov said on Telegram, adding that Russian Kh-22 missiles struck civilian targets in the Kyiv and Saltivka districts.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
"Apartment buildings, an educational institution, and other exclusively civilian infrastructure were destroyed," Synyehubov wrote.
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said 30 residential buildings were damaged, some 1,000 windows were broken, and the heating had to be turned off in 20 houses as the temperatures reached minus seven degrees Celsius.
In Kyiv, at least 20 people, including four children, were wounded, Mayor Vitali Klitschko and city administration chief Roman Popko said on Telegram.
One woman was declared clinically dead despite efforts by doctors to resuscitate her, Popko said.
Three districts -- Pechersk, Svyatoshynsk, and Solomyansk -- were targeted in the attack, Klitschko said.
"As a result of the Russian missile attack, 20 people were wounded; 13 of them are hospitalized, including three children. One 13-year-old boy and six adult victims were treated by medics on the spot," Klitschko wrote.
Russian missiles also hit the city of Pavlohrad, in the southern region of Dnipropetrovsk, killing at least one person, regional Governor Serhiy Lysak announced on Telegram.
In Moscow, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed on January 23 that the missile strikes "successfully" targeted Ukraine's military production facilities, hitting all intended targets, while Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov again denied that Russian forces had struck civilian areas, despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary.
Russia over the past several weeks has abruptly intensified its missile strikes on Ukrainian civilian targets, causing numerous deaths, injuries, and material damage. The eastern city of Kharkiv, just 30 kilometers from the Russian border, has been particularly targeted by Russian strikes.
According to Ukrainian officials, only between December 29 and January 2, Russia launched more than 500 Iranian-made drones and cruise missiles at Ukraine's cities.
The unusually intense wave of strikes has also put pressure on Ukraine's air-defense capabilities and its ammunition stockpiles, prompting President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to call on Kyiv's allies to step up weapons deliveries.
With reporting by AP
At UN Security Council, Russia Rules Out Any Peace Plan Backed By Kyiv, West
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on January 22 clashed with Ukraine's supporters at a UN meeting in which Moscow ruled out any peace plan backed by Kyiv and the West. Russia's top diplomat claimed that Ukrainian forces had been "incapable" of defeating or weakening Russia. He told the Security Council that Moscow was always ready to negotiate peace, but plans presented by Ukraine and its Western "masters" were "only used as cover to continue war and continue getting money from Western taxpayers." U.S. Deputy Ambassador Robert Wood dismissed Lavrov's claims as "blatant disinformation."
U.S., U.K. Launch New Strikes On Multiple Huthi Sites In Yemen
The U.S. and British militaries bombed multiple targets in eight locations used by the Iranian-backed Huthis in Yemen on the night of January 22, the second time the two allies have conducted coordinated retaliatory strikes on an array of the rebels' missile-launching capabilities. Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands contributed to the mission, including with intelligence and surveillance. In a joint statement, the six allies said the strikes specifically targeted a Huthi underground storage site and locations associated with the Huthis' missile and air-surveillance capabilities.
Strong Earthquake Centered Near China-Kyrgyzstan Border Felt Across Central Asia
A major earthquake followed by a series of aftershocks struck early on January 23 along the China-Kyrgyzstan border, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported, warning of potentially widespread damage.
Kyrgyz Emergencies Minister Boobek Ajikeev said in a video message that the earthquake was felt shortly after midnight in Kyrgyzstan and was especially strong in several districts of the northern Issyk-Kul region.
In the capital, Bishkek, people fled their homes to seek refuge in the street. There was also strong tremors in the cities of Karakol and Naryn.
No casualties or damage has been reported in the districts and cities he mentioned, Ajikeev said, asking people not to panic.
The time of the quake was registered just after 2 a.m. on January 23 local time at its epicenter in China's Xinjiang Province, about 140 kilometers west of the city of Aksu.
According to the USGS, five earthquakes occurred, and the most powerful had a magnitude of 7. The strength of the other four was around magnitude 5.
Residents of Bishkek said the ground shook violently there, and people living in multistory buildings opted to leave.
The earthquake and the aftershocks were also felt in Kazakhstan, more than 260 kilometers from the epicenter.
Residents of Almaty, especially those who live in apartment buildings, fled into the streets, and cars jammed the roads.
The Emergencies Agency called on residents of Almaty not to panic and to beware of disinformation.
Chinese state media said the earthquake had a magnitude of 7.1 and caused at least two houses to collapse.
Around 200 emergency rescuers were dispatched to the quake’s epicenter, according to state broadcaster CCTV. The Xinjiang railway authority suspended dozens of trains in the region and sealed off the affected sections, the broadcaster said.
There were no immediate reports of fatalities in China.
With reporting by AP
- By AFP
Russian Regulator Says Apple Paid $13.6 Million Fine
Apple paid a 1.2 billion-ruble ($13.6 million) fine to the Russian government over Moscow's claims that the U.S. tech giant abused its dominant position in the mobile app market, the country's competition watchdog said on January 22. Russia's Federal Anti-Monopoly Service (FAS) imposed the fine in July 2022, saying Apple had banned apps from informing customers about the option to make purchases outside its App Store. The FAS said in a statement that Apple paid the fine on January 19 and the funds were transferred to the Russian Federation's budget. Apple lost an appeal of the fine last year.
Afghan Journalist Detained In Taliban's Continued Crackdown On Independent Media
The Taliban has detained another Afghan journalist in the country's capital, Kabul, in a continuing crackdown on independent media in Afghanistan.
Media watchdog the Afghanistan Journalist Center (AFJC) said Taliban intelligence officers detained Ehsan Akbari, an Afghan reporter for Japan's Kyodo news agency.
"The arrest of this journalist shows that the ruling group is trying to suppress the media and freedom of expression," Samia Walizadeh, the head of the communications and litigation at AFJC, told RFE/RL's Radio Azadi on January 22.
The organization says the arrest violates the country's media law that was crafted by the previous, pro-Western Afghan republic.
After returning to power in August 2021, the Taliban suspended Afghanistan's constitution and most of the laws adopted over the two decades the militants were out of power. The hard-line Islamist group has issued a vague guideline for journalists, which requires them not to violate Afghan and Islamic values, since it came back to rule.
"We demand his immediate and unconditional release," the AFJC added in a statement.
The organization has demanded that the Taliban, and in particular its intelligence agency, "should respect the country's media law and end the process of suppressing journalists and free media."
Sayed Amir Akbari, a brother of the detained journalist, said that Ehsan Akbari was detained in the government's media and information center on January 17 after he was called there for questioning.
"The next morning, the Taliban intelligence officers took Ehsan Akbari to the news agency's office [in Kabul] and took away his laptop and camera," he told the AFJC.
He added that the militants forced him to call his family to hand over his mobile phone to Taliban officials when they arrived.
As per the Taliban's practice, the group has neither confirmed nor denied his arrest.
The detention of journalists has started to become more commonplace in Afghanistan.
On January 18, the Taliban detained journalists Jawad Rasouli and Abdul Haq Hamidi. Both worked for a local news agency, Gardesh-e Etilat.
They were released on January 20 after their families handed over an affidavit, which typically guarantees that they would not violate Taliban rules.
The AFJC said the Taliban arrested 61 journalists in 2023. While most were released after weeks or months of detentions, some were sentenced to lengthy prison terms.
Overall, the AFJC documented 168 cases of violence and intimidation against journalists during the past year, highlighting the extensive censorship the authoritarian rulers are exercising over the media.
U.S. Imposes Sanctions On Iraqi Airline, Pro-Iranian Militia Leaders
The U.S. Treasury Department on January 22 designated Iraqi airline Fly Baghdad and its CEO for "supporting" Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) and Iranian-backed militias in Syria and Lebanon.
The department said in a news release that Fly Baghdad for several years had supported the operations of the IRGC's' Quds Force (IRGC-QF) and its proxies, including Kata’ib Hizballah (KH), a militia group with close ties to the Quds Force, by delivering materiel and personnel.
"Fly Baghdad flights have delivered shipments of weapons to Damascus International Airport in Syria for transfer to members of the IRGC-QF and Iran-aligned militia groups on the ground in Syria, including the Syrian Arab Republican Guard, Lebanese Hizballah, KH, and the KH-affiliated Abu al-Fadl al-Abbas Brigade," the Treasury said.
In addition, Fly Baghdad CEO Basheer al-Shabbani was designated by the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) for owning or controlling -- directly or indirectly -- Fly Baghdad, the department said. OFAC also identified two Iraqi-registered aircraft owned by Fly Baghdad as blocked property.
OFAC also imposed sanctions on KH leaders Hossein Moanes, the head of KH political party Harakat Hoquq; Riyad al-Azzawi, a drone operator; and Awqad al-Hamidawi, who handles the group's businesses and financial portfolio.
In addition, Al-Massal Land Travel and Tourism Company, which is managed by Hamidawi, was designated for allegedly laundering money for the militia.
"Iran and its proxies have sought to abuse regional economies and use seemingly legitimate businesses as cover for funding and facilitating their attacks," said Brian Nelson, undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence.
The sanctions freeze all property and interests owned by the individuals and companies in U.S. jurisdiction and prohibit people in the United States from dealing with them.
In a separate statement, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said the IRGC-QF and Iranian-aligned militia groups "pose a significant threat to the Middle East region."
U.S. personnel in Iraq and Syria have increasingly been targeted by Iranian-backed militias since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas, which has been designated a terrorist organization by the United States and the European Union. The conflict broke out broke out after Hamas extremists launched a cross-border attack on October 7, killing just over 1,100 Israelis, mainly civilians.
The most recent attack on U.S. personnel came on January 20, when missiles and rocket struck Iraq's Ain al-Asad Air Base, which houses U.S. troops. The U.S. Central Command said several personnel were "undergoing evaluation for traumatic brain injuries" following the attack.
The so-called Islamic Resistance in Iraq claimed responsibility for the attack. The Washington Institute for Near East Policy says the group emerged in October 2023 and is made up of several Iranian-backed armed groups.
Iranian Rapper Faces New Charges That Could Carry Death Sentence
Imprisoned Iranian rapper Toomaj Salehi has been told he faces new additional charges that put him in jeopardy of facing the death penalty if convicted.
Amir Raisian, Salehi's legal representative, revealed the charges in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on January 21, saying the singer was also accused of "armed and group rebellion against the regime" and "conspiracy to commit security-related offenses."
Raisian said there was no evidence supporting the charges, and noted that no other individuals are implicated as accomplices in the case and that no weapons were ever found in Salehi's possession.
Under the Islamic Penal Code, individuals found guilty of "armed rebellion against the regime" could face the death penalty.
Raisian also pointed out that while the Supreme Court had previously ruled that a maximum of three charges can be applied in a single case, the Revolutionary Court of Isfahan has issued an indictment with 10 charges against Salehi.
Raisian added that Salehi appeared to qualify for a government amnesty, raising questions about the legitimacy of the renewed charges.
Salehi was initially arrested in November 2022 after a period of being in hiding. His detention immediately sparked significant attention and demands for his release, both domestically and internationally.
He was subsequently sentenced to more than six years in prison but released on November 18 after the Supreme Court, responding to an appeal, found "flaws in the original sentence." It sent the case back to a lower court for a reexamination and possible retrial.
He was temporarily released on bail in November after spending over a year in prison, including 252 days in solitary confinement, but then was rearrested shortly after publicly talking about his alleged torture in prison in a video.
Ye-One Rhie, a German lawmaker and Salehi's political sponsor, criticized the rapper's temporary release as insincere and a diversionary tactic by the Islamic republic to draw attention away from its oppressive regime.
Salehi has gained prominence for lyrics that rail against the corruption, widespread poverty, state executions, and killing of protesters in Iran.
His songs also point to a widening gap between ordinary Iranians and the country's leadership, accusing the authorities of "suffocating" the people without regard for their well-being.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
