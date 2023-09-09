Azerbaijan Accuses Armenia Of Firing On Troops; Yerevan Calls Report 'Disinformation'

The toll of those wounded from a Russian missile strike on the Ukrainian city of Kryviy Rih has risen to 74, as Ukrainian forces pressed their slow counteroffensive against Russian forces in southern and eastern regions.

Leaders of the Group of 20 (G20) major economies, meanwhile, opened a summit in New Delhi on September 9, with a declaration that signaled continuing deep divisions over the war on Ukraine.

The declaration said that "all states must act in a manner consistent with purposes and principles of UN Charter in its entirety," and "all states must refrain from threat or use of force to seek territorial acquisition against territorial integrity and sovereignty or political independence of any state."

But it also said that "there were different views and assessments of the situation" in Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called for further international sanctions on Russia rather than to give in to Moscow's demands.

"Currently, we see a prolonged sanctions pause from our partners. And Russia's overly active attempts to circumvent the sanctions," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address on September 8.

"This world's sanctions offensive must resume," he said.

Eighteen months into Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine is struggling to build momentum in the counteroffensive taking place over three fronts, with the primary push coming south of Orikhiv, in the southern Zaporizhzhya region.

While some Western allies have expressed frustration with the slow pace of the effort, now in its third month, Ukrainian troops have shown glimpses of success in breaching the Russian defensive lines.

Kyiv also claimed "partial success" in the east, near the obliterated Donetsk region city of Bakhmut, which Russia captured earlier this year.

Russia continues to hit Ukraine's civilian infrastructure with missiles and drones. The toll of wounded from a September 8 strike on the central city of Kryviy Rih rose to 74, according to the head of the city's military administration, Oleksandr Vilkul. The death toll stood at one.

Ukraine is almost entirely dependent on Western military aid and equipment to wage its defense against the Russian invasion. Kyiv has repeatedly pressed the United States and other allies for more powerful weaponry, such as F-16 fighter jets, which could be put into service next year.

Kyiv has also sought supplies of long-range, U.S.-designed Army Tactical Missile Systems, which have a greater distance for striking at Russian targets.

The United States has been reluctant to send the weapons, but unnamed U.S. officials told ABC News that the systems, known as ATACMS, or "attack-ems," were likely to be supplied in the end.

"They are coming," one anonymous official told ABC News on September 8. A second official said the missiles were "on the table" and likely to be included in an upcoming weapons package.

Japan’s foreign minister arrived in Kyiv, on an unannounced visit aimed at showing support for Ukraine.

Yoshimasa Hayashi was due to meet his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, and update him on Japan's plan for a conference promoting Ukraine's economic reconstruction, the embassy said in a post.

Japan has joined the West in supporting Ukraine and imposing sanctions on Russia. However, it does not allow the supply of weapons, under long-standing pacifist government policies.

It's the first visit by a Japanese foreign minister to Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022.

