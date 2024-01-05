News
Azerbaijani Minister And State Oil Company Veteran To Lead COP29 Climate Talks
Azerbaijan has appointed its ecology and natural resources minister to serve as president of the United Nations COP29 climate talks to be held in Baku in November. The appointment of Mukhtar Babayev was announced on January 4 by the COP28 United Arab Emirates presidency on X, formerly Twitter. Before taking office in 2018, Babayev spent 24 years at Azerbaijan's state-owned oil and gas company Socar. The selection of Babayev continues a contentious trend of oil and gas industry leaders helming UN climate talks. The chief of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company presided over last year's summit in Dubai.
Iran Moves To Seal Borders With Afghanistan And Pakistan After Deadly Blasts
Iran said it is shutting its vast borders with neighboring Afghanistan and Pakistan to increase security after the twin bombing that killed at least 89 people in the southeastern city of Kerman on January 3.
The Iran Students News Agency (ISNA) quoted Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi as saying his government was prioritizing border crossings along borders with Afghanistan and Pakistan, both of which range for almost 1,000 kilometers.
The bombings in Kerman targeted people attending ceremonies to mark the fourth anniversary of the assassination of the late military commander General Qasem Soleimani, who was assassinated in Iraq in 2020 by a U.S. drone.
The Islamic State (IS) extremist group has claimed responsibility for the blasts saying that two of its members detonated explosive belts in the crowd that had gathered for Soleimani's memorial. IS has in the past claimed responsibility for some terrorist attacks in Iran.
On January 5, Vahidi told state TV that the country's intelligence agencies "have found very good clues regarding elements involved in the terrorist explosions in Kerman."
He said that a number "of those who had a role in this incident have been arrested," but did not elaborate.
Afghanistan's Taliban-led government and Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs have yet to react to the announcement of the border closures. Both condemned the attack on January 3.
In the past, Tehran has accused both countries of allowing illegal immigrants, and sometimes terrorists, to slip across the border and harming Iran's national security.
"Iran is indirectly accusing Afghanistan by insinuating that terrorists come from that country," Aziz Ma'araj, a former Afghan diplomat who had served in Tehran, told RFE/RL's Radio Azadi.
Ahmad Khan Andar, an Afghan security expert, warned against blocking landlocked Afghanistan's borders.
"The two countries should jointly fight terrorists along their shared border," he told Radio Azadi.
In Afghanistan, the Taliban has been fighting against the Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K), a local branch of IS, since it first emerged in 2015.
Since seizing power in August 2021, the Taliban has tried to launch an intense crackdown on the IS-K, but many analysts say the mountainous border regions remain porous and it is far from eliminating the hard-line Salafist group that considers Shi'ites apostates.
Iran and Afghanistan's northern central Asia neighbors and Russia consider the IS and IS-K to be a significant threat to security.
Ukraine Joins U.S. In Saying Russia Is Using North Korean Missiles
Russia has hit Ukraine with missiles supplied by North Korea for the first time during its full-scale invasion, a senior Kyiv official said on January 5, a day after the United States said Moscow had used missiles obtained from the isolated communist state in Russia's conflict with its western neighbor. "There is no longer any disguise...the Russian Federation for the first time struck at the territory of Ukraine with missiles received from...North Korea," Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak said on X, formerly Twitter. He did not provide evidence for the missiles being North Korean. In its statement on January 4, the White House cited declassified intelligence.
Belarus Recalls Ambassador To Sweden Over Naming Of Envoy To Belarus's Democratic Community
Minsk has recalled its ambassador to Sweden over the appointment of Sweden’s former ambassador to Belarus to serve as Stockholm’s representative to the Belarusian democratic community abroad.
Sweden in turn recalled its representative in Belarus to Stockholm for consultations, the Swedish Foreign Ministry confirmed to RFE/RL’s Belarus Service on January 5.
“The temporary charge d'affaires of Sweden in Minsk is currently in Stockholm for consultations,” the press service of the Swedish Foreign Ministry told RFE/RL.
Work at the Swedish Embassy in Minsk continues as usual, the ministry said, adding that the Belarusian ambassador to Sweden is currently “in Minsk for consultations."
The diplomatic clash occurred after Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom appointed Christina Johannesson, Sweden’s former ambassador to Belarus, to be the Swedish representative to the Belarusian democratic community abroad. Johannesson's responsibilities include relations with Belarusians in exile, cooperation with the democratic forces, and strengthening international ties.
With the appointment, Sweden joined France, Estonia, Lithuania, and Poland in naming special representatives for relations with democratic Belarus.
On the same day he announced the appointment, Billstrom was asked in an interview with RFE/RL whether he recognized Belarusian opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya as the elected president of Belarus.
"We recognize her as a person who won the elections and who by right should have become the inaugurated president of Belarus," he said on November 6.
Diplomatic sources in Minsk told RFE/RL that this raised the ire of Belarusian authorities, who recalled Ambassador Dzmitry Mironchyk from Stockholm. It was unclear when Mironchyk left. They also demanded that the head of Sweden’s diplomatic mission in Minsk, Eva Sundqvist, return to Stockholm for consultations.
The press service of the Swedish Foreign Ministry also informed RFE/RL that, after the appointment of Johannesson to the Belarus Democratic Community, the Swedish Foreign Ministry held negotiations with Belarusian representatives.
The press service said it had "no concrete reactions to share" about the negotiations.
Two Candidates Approved To Run Against Putin In Russian Presidential Election
Russia's Central Election Commission has registered two candidates to run against Vladimir Putin in a presidential election in March. The commission on January 5 approved Leonid Slutsky, the head of the lower house of parliament's international affairs committee, and Vladislav Davankov, the vice-speaker of the lower house, as candidates in the March 17 vote. Slutsky is a member of the nationalist Liberal Democratic Party, while Davankov is from the New People Party. Neither is expected to pose a challenge to Putin. His main rivals, Aleksei Navalny and Vladimir Kara-Murza, are in prison serving lengthy sentences that they say are politically motivated. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Iran Says Several Suspects Detained Over Suicide Bombings As Country Mourns Victims
Several suspects have been detained in Iran in connection with the Islamic State-claimed deadly suicide bombings this week that killed at least 84 people during commemorations for a former Iranian commander as President Ebrahim Raisi joined mourners on January 5 for the funerals of some of the victims.
State TV showed footage of crowds chanting “revenge, revenge” at the funerals in the southeastern city of Kerman, the scene of the twin explosions that also injured scores on January 3.
The attack -- the bloodiest in Iran since the 1979 Islamic Revolution -- targeted a memorial service for military commander General Qasem Soleimani, who was assassinated in Iraq in 2020 by a U.S. drone.
Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi told state TV on January 5 that the country’s intelligence agencies “have found very good clues regarding elements involved in the terrorist explosions in Kerman.”
The minister said that a number “of those who had a role in this incident have been arrested,” but did not elaborate.
State news agencies quoted Deputy Interior Minister Majid Mirahmadi as saying that "various individuals have been arrested in five cities in five provinces” in connection with the attacks. Mirahmadi said the details will be announced in “the next few hours.”
The Islamic State (IS) extremist group claimed on January 4 that two of its members had detonated explosive belts in the crowd that had gathered for Soleimani's memorial. IS has in the past claimed responsibility for some terrorist attacks in Iran.
But Iranian leaders and state media have sought to link the latest bombings to the wider Middle East tensions arising from the ongoing conflict in Gaza and indirectly blame the United States for the attacks.
“The enemy always sees the power of the Islamic republic. The whole world is recognizing this power and this ability,” Raisi said, without naming any country.
"Be sure, the initiative is in the hands of our powerful forces. The place and time will be determined by our forces.”
The gathered crowd in the funerals shouted in response: "Death to America!" and “Death to Israel!”
Washington has rejected any suggestion that it or its ally Israel were behind the bombings. Israel, Iran's arch foe, has not commented on the allegations.
Iranian state television aired comments from 2016 from then-U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump, who wrongly accused then-President Barack Obama of being the “founder” of IS.
The attacks killed at least 89 people and wounded about 280 others, authorities said on January 5 in an update of the death toll. The bombings have sparked condemnation from around the world.
Soleimani had been part of the Iranian response to IS in Syria, while focusing on keeping embattled Syrian President Bashar al-Assad -- an ally of Tehran -- in power.
Soleimani also had extensive ties to proxy groups around the wider Middle East, including Hamas, which is designated a terrorist organization by the United States and European Union. He was seen by Washington as the mastermind behind deadly roadside bombings targeting American soldiers in Iraq.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, AFP
Jailed Tajik Opposition Politician Dies In Prison, Family Says
A jailed member of the banned Islamic Renaissance Party of Tajikistan (IRPT) died in a prison outside Dushanbe late on January 4, his family said. Rajabali Komilov, 63, had been in prison since 2018 serving a 10-year sentence for membership in a banned organization. He was the head of the IRPT office in the southern Danghara district. Tajikistan outlawed the opposition group in 2015, branding it a terrorist organization, a claim the party denies. The cause of Komilov’s death is not known, but medical sources told RFE/RL he had been ill and partially paralyzed in recent months. To read the original report by RFE/RL’s Tajik Service, click here.
- By dpa
Iranian Shop Owner Sentenced To Two Years For Photo Without Head Scarf
A shop owner in Iran has been sentenced to two years in prison after publishing photos without a hijab, or head scarf, the U.S.-based human rights network HRANA said on January 5. According to the activists, Zeinab Khenyabpour had already been sentenced to three months in prison in early December in another case for "propaganda against the state." The woman from southwestern Iran had attracted attention as part of the nationwide protests when the authorities had her shop shut down.
Kosovo Allows Uncovered Serbian License Plates In Move To Improve Relations
Kosovo's government has decided to cancel a decision to put stickers on vehicles with Serbian license plates to hide their origin following a move by Belgrade last month to allow vehicles with Kosovar license plates to move freely in its territory from the beginning of this week.
Prime Minister Albin Kurti's government said late on January 4 that canceling the requirement to put stickers over the part of license plates showing a car was from Serbia "is an act of good neighborliness and comes after full recognition of the number plates of the Republic of Kosovo by Serbia."
Vehicle license plates became a flashpoint over their display of national symbols. Until now, vehicles from either Kosovo or Serbia could cross the border only if they placed stickers to hide the symbols.
Serbia decided on December 25 to allow all vehicles from Kosovo with Republic of Kosovo license plates to cross freely, a move the EU welcomed as a "positive step."
Serbia in 2011 agreed to recognize Kosovar license plates and vice versa after a European Union-mediated deal, but the decision was never fully implemented.
Kosovo last year pulled back from a controversial decision to penalize drivers who did not swap vehicle license plates issued by Serbia for those issued by Pristina.
The EU has mediated talks since 2013 aimed at normalizing relations between the two neighbors, who share a 366-kilometer border. But lingering resentments are high, and officials on both sides have been reluctant to abandon nationalist rhetoric in pursuit of a breakthrough.
Ethnic cleansing and other atrocities during fighting in the 1990s left many areas ethnically homogeneous, although ethnic Serbs predominate in northern Kosovo and ethnic Albanians are a majority in a few communities in southern Serbia. Belgrade refuses to recognize an independent Kosovo.
Two recent outbreaks of violence in northern Kosovo -- when ethnic Serbs clashed with NATO peacekeepers in May followed by a deadly cross-border assault on Kosovar police by commando-style gunmen in September -- have underscored the risk to regional stability posed by ongoing Albanian-Serb enmity.
Nepal Halts Work Permits For Russia, Ukraine After Soldiers Killed
Nepal has stopped issuing permits to its citizens to work in Russia and Ukraine until further notice, an official said on January 5, after at least 10 Nepali soldiers were killed while serving in the Russian Army. Nepal has asked Russia not to recruit its citizens into the Russian Army and to immediately send all Nepali soldiers back to the Himalayan nation and compensate the families of those killed. The government has said that up to 200 Nepali citizens were estimated to be working in the Russian Army.
Pakistan's Senate Approves Delaying Elections, But Decision Not Binding
Pakistan's Senate approved a resolution on January 5 to further delay national elections, which had been scheduled to take place on February 8, the chairman of the Senate said. The resolution passed by the Senate, however, is not binding and does not necessarily mean elections will be further delayed. There was no immediate comment from the election commission, the body that conducts elections in the country. Elections were originally due to be held in November but were first delayed to February due to the fresh demarcation of constituencies under a new census.
Eccentric Kyrgyz Opposition Politician Dies In Pretrial Custody
Eccentric Kyrgyz opposition politician Arstanbek Abdyldaev has died while in a pretrial detention facility, his lawyer said on January 5. After Abdyldaev's lawyer broke the news, prison authorities said he was found hanged in a jail cell. Abdyldaev was detained on December 15 on suspicion of “inciting religious hatred.” Authorities said he was diagnosed last week with a “personality disorder, heart disease, and high blood pressure.” Abdyldaev’s lawyer called for a probe into his death. Abdyldaev, who ran for president several times, was known for making bizarre comments, such as declaring himself a savior of the nation and predicting in 2011 that there would be no winter that year. To read the original report by RFE/RL’s Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Tajikistan's Media Landscape In Its 'Worse State' Since Independence, Watchdog Says
The media landscape in Tajikistan is in its "worst state” since the Central Asian nation’s civil war in the 1990s as the country’s authoritarian president, Emomali Rahmon, establishes himself as an “absolute power with no tolerance for dissent,” a media watchdog said.
The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said on its annual report released on January 4 that seven journalists in Tajikistan were sentenced to lengthy prison terms on dubious charges in 2022 and 2023 as the government’s crackdown on the media intensified.
Four journalists – Abdullo Ghurbati, Zavqibek Saidamini, Abdusattor Pirmuhammadzoda, and Khurshed Fozilov – received sentences of seven to 7 1/2 years; while Khushom Ghulom received eight years; Daler Imomali 10 years; and Ulfatkhonim Mamadshoeva 20 years in prison – developments seen by many as a deeply chilling escalation in the years-long constriction of Tajikistan's independent media, the report said.
The cases against the journalists have been widely seen as government retaliation for their work, according to the report, titled In Tajikistan, Independent Media Throttled By State Repression.
The CPJ said that Tajikistan’s media environment was relatively diverse more than a decade ago, when authorities allowed some criticism and debate, as long as local media avoided reporting on the president and his family.
Now, only two significant independent media voices remain in Tajikistan: the privately owned news agency Asia-Plus and Radio Ozodi, as the Tajik Service of the congressionally funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty is known, the report said.
Both Asia-Plus and Radio Ozodi face harassment and threats, and their websites have long been subjected to partial shutdowns, it added. Asia-Plus has been forced to reduce its political coverage following a threat from authorities to close down its operation.
Four RFE/RL journalists were attacked in Dushanbe after interviewing Mamadshoeva immediately before her arrest, and the authorities’ threat of closure against Asia-Plus was issued over its coverage of anti-government protests in the restive Gorno-Badakhshan region in the country’s east.
Other media outlets either avoid political topics entirely in fear of the government or barely function due to a lack of funding, the report stated.
The government uses various levers – such as the tax authorities or law enforcement agencies -- to put pressure on the media, the CPJ said, citing local sources.
One journalist who wished to remain anonymous was quoted by the CPJ as saying that the authorities “can make it known to a [financially] struggling outlet that it will be hit with huge tax fines, or its management will face criminal charges, and it’s advisable just to lay things down.”
Speaking on condition of anonymity, several local journalists also told the CPJ that they often opt for self-censorship to avoid possible retaliation from the authorities.
They also noted that Tajik journalists have become “demoralized” following the government’s intensified attacks on the media in 2022. There’s been an uptick in Tajik journalists fleeing their country or leaving the profession, while young people are reluctant to choose journalism as a career, they added.
Ukraine Claims Success In Campaign in Russia-Occupied Crimea
In a rare admission of its military operations in Crimea, Ukraine has admitted it carried out attacks on a Russian military command post and a military unit in separate strikes on the Russia-occupied peninsula, saying it had inflicted "serious damage" to Russia's defense system.
Kyiv seeks to reclaim Crimea, which Russia seized and illegally annexed in 2014. It has staged a string of damaging attacks on the peninsula during the war, including on warships, the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea Fleet, and the bridge that connects the peninsula to southern Russia.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Nataliya Humenyuk, the spokeswoman of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, said on January 5 that "really powerful combat" operations took place earlier this week, hitting Russia's military operations in Crimea especially hard.
"Not only one command post was affected," she said in a rare detailing of Ukrainian operations to repel the full-scale invasion Russia launched in February 2022.
"Now they have the same hysteria with movement again. They are trying to maneuver and position both the defense systems themselves and the objects they protect in other places," she added in an interview on the show Social Resistance.
It was not possible to verify Humenyuk's claims.
The attacks on Crimea come after an intensification of Russian missile and drone strikes on Ukraine.
Russian hypersonic and other missile attacks combined with drone strikes blanketed Ukraine on December 29 and again on January 2, killing more than 40 people and injuring dozens more. Ukraine hit back with attacks in southern Russia on December 30. Authorities in the Belgorod region said 25 people were killed.
Air raid sirens rang out three times across the Crimean city of Sevastopol on January 5, though there were no reports of explosions or impacts from drones or missiles.
In the early hours of January 5, the Russian city of Belgorod also was targeted by another round of Ukrainian shelling, officials said, hours after schools in the region were ordered to extend their holiday closures due to the risk of further attacks.
Ukrainian forces were engaged in 59 close-quarters clashes over the past 24 hours, the General Staff of Ukraine's military said in its daily update on January 5, adding that its troops had repelled multiple Russian attacks in the Donetsk, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhya regions.
U.S. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters at the White House on January 4 that recently declassified intelligence found that North Korea has provided Russia with ballistic-missile launchers and several ballistic missiles.
Russian forces fired at least one of those missiles into Ukraine on December 30, and it landed in an open field in the Zaporizhzhya region, Kirby said. Russia also launched multiple North Korean ballistic missiles on January 2 as part of an overnight attack, he added.
Kirby also said Russia is seeking close-range ballistic missiles from Iran. A deal has not been completed, but the United States is concerned that negotiations "are actively advancing.”
With Russia ramping up its missile and drone attacks, Ukraine has been pleading with its Western allies to keep supplying it with air-defense weapons.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on January 3 expressed confidence that Ukraine will continue to receive the international aid it needs.
"Ukraine will always fight with the resources given to it," Kuleba told CNN. "What is given to Ukraine is not charity. It's an investment in the protection of NATO and in the protection of the prosperity of the American people."
The remarks coincided with a warning by the commander of Ukrainian joint forces. Serhiy Nayev, that after the recent massive Russian bombardments, his country will soon struggle to withstand such attacks with its present supply of air-defense ammunition.
U.S. President Joe Biden has proposed a national security spending bill that includes $61 billion in aid for Ukraine, but it has been blocked by Republican lawmakers who insist Biden and his fellow Democrats in Congress address U.S. border security.
With reporting by CNN and AFP
U.S. Puts Baku On Religious Freedom Watch List As Commission Takes Dim View Of Belarus Law
The United States has put Azerbaijan and three other countries on a watch list for engaging in or tolerating “severe violations of religious freedom” after Baku took over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on January 4 that Azerbaijan joins the list along with the Central African Republic, Comoros, and Vietnam.
The designation comes after the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) pointed to concerns about the preservation of Christian religious sites in Nagorno-Karabakh. The takeover by Azerbaijan in September prompted virtually the entire population of 100,000 ethnic Armenians to flee to Armenia.
The commission also voiced alarm over regulations on religious practice in the Muslim-majority country under President Ilham Aliyev, including a requirement that all religious groups be registered and their literature approved by an official body.
Blinken said in addition to the State Department's “special watch list,” there are 12 “countries of particular concern” -- Burma, China, Cuba, Eritrea, Iran, Nicaragua, North Korea, Pakistan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan. There was no change in this list from the year before.
In a separate statement on January 4, the USCIRF, which makes recommendations but does not set U.S. policy, complained about a setback to religious freedom in Belarus.
It said a law signed on January 3 by authoritarian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka tightening the activities of religious organizations retains the most regressive provisions of the country’s 2002 religion law and imposes more undue restrictions on religious communities.
The legislation requires compliance within a year and sets guidelines for religious organizations' activities to help those with addictions and provide social services for the elderly and disabled.
“Instead of repealing its highly restrictive religion law enacted over two decades ago, which did not meet international human rights standards, Belarusian officials have doubled down and implemented a more repressive religion law that grants the government unbridled control over religious communities and their affairs,” said USCIRF Chairman Abraham Cooper.
The final text has not been published, but the draft version bars people deemed to have participated in extremist activities from leading religious groups.
Cooper said the restrictions mean religious communities “will face the daunting choice of practicing their religion or belief ‘illegally’ or submitting to a brutal regime that uses indiscriminate force and intimidation against its own people.”
Blinken said advancing the freedom of religion “has been a core objective of U.S. foreign policy ever since Congress passed and enacted the International Religious Freedom Act in 1998.”
He said governments must end abuses such as attacks on members of religious minority communities and their places of worship. He also called for an end to lengthy imprisonment for peaceful expression and calls to violence against religious communities.
With reporting by AFP
Putin Signs Citizenship Decree To Attract Foreigners To Fight For Russia
President Vladimir Putin signed a decree expediting Russian citizenship to foreigners who sign at least one-year contracts to serve in the military or in "military formations." The offer to foreigners also extends to the immediate family members of those who volunteer. The move comes as Russia struggles to replenish units fighting in Ukraine, where more than 300,000 Russians are estimated to have been killed or wounded since February 2022. Putin on January 4 also signed a separate decree simplifying citizenship procedures for Ukrainian citizens who were born and permanently reside in Crimea before 2014, the year that Russia forcibly annexed the Ukrainian peninsula. To see the original story by Current Time, click here. To see the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Amid Regional Tensions, Serbian Defense Ministry Proposes Compulsory Military Service
Serbia's Defense Ministry has proposed reintroducing compulsory military service to shore up its armed forces amid rising tensions in the region.
The General Staff of the Serbian Armed Forces said on January 4 that it was making the proposal of compulsory service for up to four months to President Aleksandar Vucic "after an in-depth analysis of the general security situation and contemporary challenges facing the Republic of Serbia."
The ministry has long eyed bringing back compulsory military service -- abolished on January 1, 2011 -- but previous proposals have been shelved for reasons such as its high cost.
Tensions have been on the rise yet again in the Balkans in recent months, fueled in part by Bosnian Serb separatist leader Milorad Dodik, who has threatened to rip the country apart and wreak new havoc on the Balkans if the international community further strengthens multiethnic institutions.
Since a 1995 peace deal known as the Dayton agreement ended intense ethnically fueled fighting in the former Yugoslavia, Bosnia-Herzegovina has been administered under a Bosniak-Croat federation and a mostly Serb-populated entity known as Republika Srpska.
Dodik has spent the past two years trying to erode central Bosnian authority and establishing parallel institutions to further his longtime threats to divide the country for good.
Many groups cling fiercely to ethnic divisions despite decades of international mediation to settle grievances among Bosnia, Serbia, Kosovo, and other former parts of Yugoslavia. Serbs are the most numerous of the ethno-national groups in the region.
British Foreign Secretary David Cameron emphasized the need for stability in the Balkans and pledged the U.K.'s support for broader recognition of Kosovo "as a full sovereign country" during a visit to Pristina on January 4.
Serbia has not recognized the independence of its former province, and violence has flared between ethnic Serbs and Kosovars several times.
Tens of thousands of ethnic Serbs who live in northern Kosovo do not recognize central Kosovar institutions, and they have often clashed with Kosovar police and international peacekeepers. In May, violence erupted when Kosovar authorities tried to install mayors in some Serb-majority towns.
More recently, four people -- a Kosovar police sergeant and three attackers -- were killed in an attack at a 14th-century Orthodox monastery in northern Kosovo in September when some 30 gunmen led by a Kosovar Serb politician stormed the monastery, sparking a gunbattle with Kosovar police.
Kosovo has accused Serbia of being behind the attack, an accusation that Belgrade has denied, but Belgrade has also ruled out the extradition to Kosovo of Milan Radoicic, the leader of the attack who fled to Serbia.
- By AP
U.S.: Russia Has Used North Korean Ballistic Missiles In Ukraine, Is Seeking Iranian Missiles
The White House on January 4 said U.S. intelligence officials have determined that Russia has acquired ballistic missiles from North Korea and is seeking close-range ballistic missiles from Iran for use in its war in Ukraine. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said recently declassified intelligence found that North Korea has provided Russia with ballistic missile launchers and several ballistic missiles. Russian forces fired at least one of those ballistic missiles into Ukraine on December 30, Kirby said, adding that a Russia-Iran deal on ballistic missiles had not been completed but is “actively advancing.”
In Kosovo, Cameron Pledges U.K. Support For Broader Recognition
British Foreign Secretary David Cameron emphasized the need for stability in the Balkans and pledged U.K. support for partly recognized Kosovo's recognition "as a full sovereign country" during a visit to Pristina on January 4 that includes meetings with the Kosovar president and its prime minister. At a press conference alongside Kosovar Foreign Minister Donika Gervalla-Schwarz, Cameron said, "We are a huge supporter of Kosovo’s independence, sovereignty, and Kosovo’s right to be recognized by others as a full sovereign country and member of the family of nations." Regional powerhouse Serbia has not recognized the independence of its former province. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Balkan Service, click here.
Taliban Arrests Scores Of Women In Dress-Code Crackdown
Afghanistan's Taliban-led government has arrested dozens of women for failing to observe its strict dress code, which requires women to wear head-to-toe coverings, including over their faces.
Several eyewitnesses and some of the women detained told RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi that officials from the Taliban’s Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice have been making the arrests in various neighborhoods of the capital, Kabul, since January 1.
“There have been several incidents today in which the Taliban detained several women and took them to an unknown destination,” one eyewitness who requested anonymity said on January 3.
In May 2022, a decree by the Taliban, who seized power in August 2020 as international troops were withdrawing from the country, called on Afghan women to only show their eyes in public.
The order reinstated restrictions during the Taliban’s previous rule between 1996 and 2001. It is even stricter than neighboring Iran, where authorities have enforced the mandatory hijab, or Islamic head scarf, for decades, prompting widespread unrest.
The AP quoted the country's Vice and Virtue Ministry as saying women are being arrested for wearing "bad hijab," the first official confirmation of a crackdown on women who don’t follow the dress code.
A young woman who witnessed some detentions in Kabul said she managed to escape arrest after an older man intervened.
“He told me to run to run towards my house because the Taliban had just arrested several women in the neighborhood of Dasht-e Barchi in western Kabul,” she told Radio Azadi.
Some of the women detained were released on bail, while others are still being held by the Taliban.
The crackdown is the latest blow to women and girls in Afghanistan, who are already being marginalized in the country by Taliban bans on education, employment, and restrictions in access to public spaces.
Ruqiya Saee, a women's rights activist, said Afghan women are no longer able to dress the way they like.
“The situation in Afghanistan is becoming dire daily," she told Radio Azadi.
The arrests come days after the UN Security Council called for a special envoy to engage with the Taliban, especially on gender and human rights.
The Taliban, however, criticized the idea, saying that special envoys have “complicated situations further via the imposition of external solutions.”
On January 3, the United States supported the new UN special envoy for Afghanistan.
Matthew Miller, a spokesman for the U.S. State Department, said Washington remained concerned about the Taliban’s “repressive edicts against women and girls and its unwillingness to foster inclusive governance."
He added that the decisions made by the Taliban risk irreparable damage to Afghan society and move the Taliban further away from normalizing relations with the international community.
With reporting by the Associated Press
NATO Calls Meeting Of New Ukraine Council Amid Massive Russian Attacks
NATO will hold a meeting with diplomats and officials from the alliance's members and Ukraine on January 10 to address the situation surrounding a wave of deadly Russian aerial attacks on Kyiv and other cities across the country. The military alliance's press chief, Dylan White, said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on January 4 that Ukraine had requested the meeting through the format of the recently established NATO-Ukraine Council. In one attack on December 29, 32 people in Kyiv alone were killed by Russian missiles and drones.
Tajik Farm Chief Sent To Prison For 5 Years After Watching Opposition Media Outlet
The chairman of a farm in the Tajik district of Dosti was sentenced to five years in prison for "cooperating" with Islah TV, a website close to the government opposition. The Khatlon Regional Court on January 4 handed down the sentence to 60-year-old Mahmudjon Bobomurodov after finding him guilty of watching and promoting the programs and materials of Islah TV, and of sending a letter to the station where he complained about the lack of water in the Dosti district. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Tajik Service click here.
Another Uzbek Social Media User Sentenced To Prison For Posts Critical Of President
A 38-year-old social media user who accused Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoev of supporting Russia's war against Ukraine has been sentenced to 5 years and 1 month in prison. The Kattakurgan District Court in the Samarkand region of Uzbekistan handed down the sentence on January 4 to Bunyodjon Boboniyozov, for "insulting or slandering the president of Uzbekistan in public." Boboniyozov wrote the posts on Facebook under the name "Boboniyaz Ahmad." Several Uzbeks have been convicted in the past year under a criminal clause on insulting or slandering the president. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Uzbek Service, click here.
Kazakh Activists Detained After Protesting Jailing Of Colleagues
Three activists from the Wake Up, Kazakhstan movement were arrested in Almaty on January 3 after they held a protest against the jailing on December 16 of three of their colleagues who had called for the commemoration of victims of the 1986 Kazakh youth uprising against the Kremlin and January 2022 anti-government protests. The activists detained on January 3 have been charged with holding an "illegal action." The December 16 protesters were sentenced to 25 days in jail. Their appeal of the case was rejected by the Almaty City Court. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Russian Hackers Were Inside Ukraine Telecoms Giant For Months, Says Cyberespionage Chief
Russian hackers were inside Ukrainian telecoms giant Kyivstar's system from at least May last year in a cyberattack that should serve as a "big warning" to the West, Ukraine's cyberespionage chief told Reuters. The hack, one of the most dramatic since Russia's full-scale invasion nearly two years ago, knocked out services provided by Ukraine's biggest telecoms operator for some 24 million users for days from December 12. In an interview, Illya Vityuk, the head of the Security Service of Ukraine's (SBU) cybersecurity department, said the hack caused "disastrous" destruction and aimed to land a psychological blow and gather intelligence.
