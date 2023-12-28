News
Eighth Journalist Arrested In Azerbaijan Amid Media Crackdown
BAKU -- Azerbaijani authorities have arrested the eighth journalist since November amid what rights activists says is a crackdown on independent media.
Journalist Samo Eminov, who contributed to the Kanal 13 independent online television channel, was detained on December 22 on charges of alleged smuggling that supporters dismiss as trumped up.
His wife, Durdana Eminova, told RFE/RL on December 28 that a court in Baku had sent her husband to pretrial detention two days earlier for at least three months.
Eminov is among other journalists who worked for Kanal 13 to have been arrested in recent weeks. An editor of the television channel, Teymur Karimov, was arrested on December 12 on extortion charges that he and his supporters deny.
On December 2, police in Baku detained Kanal 13 presenter Rufat Muradli, who later was handed a 30-day jail term on charges of minor hooliganism and disobeying police orders.
Another editor of Kanal 13, Aziz Orucev, was arrested in late November on a charge of illegal property construction. He was later additionally charged with smuggling.
In late November, four journalists and editors of the Abzas Media independent investigative website -- Ulvi Hasanli, Sevinc Vaqifqizi, Mahammad Kekalov, and Nargiz Absalamova -- were arrested after police claimed they found 40,000 euros ($44,277) in cash in the offices of Abzas Media.
The four journalists were then charged with illegally smuggling foreign currency.
The journalists insist the case against them is trumped up in retaliation for reports about corruption among officials.
Critics of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's government say authorities in the oil-rich Caspian Sea state frequently seek to silence dissent by jailing opposition activists, journalists, and civil society advocates on trumped-up charges.
Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, and Reporters Without Borders have demanded Azerbaijani authorities immediately release the journalists and drop all charges against them.
Last month, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry summoned the U.S., French, and German envoys to protest what it called "illegal financial operations" by organizations located in the three countries in support of Abzas Media.
Aliyev has ruled Azerbaijan with an iron fist since 2003, taking over from his father, Heydar Aliyev, who served as president for a decade.
- By RFE/RL
Despite Russian Invasion, Ukraine's Economy Registers Growth In 2023
Despite the Russian invasion, Ukraine's economy registered a spike in growth this year, the economy minister said on December 28.
"The main figure that characterizes this year in the economy is an almost 5 percent GDP growth. Our economy not only did not fall but grew at a pace that no one expected," Yulia Svyrydenko, the economy minister, said on Facebook.
Ukraine is looking to strengthen its financial resources for what could be a protracted war as fighting grinds on through the winter and likely into a third year after Russia launched its unprovoked, full-scale invasion in February 2022.
Svyrydenko's comments come after a civilian cargo ship struck a Russian mine in the Black Sea near Ukraine's Danube ports earlier on December 28, injuring two sailors, officials said.
The Panama-flagged vessel struck the floating mine during stormy weather as it went to pick up grain, according to Ukraine's southern command.
After Russia pulled out of a UN-brokered export agreement last summer, Ukraine launched a new Black Sea shipping corridor to get grain and other cargo to world markets. That has given a boost to Ukraine's agriculture-dependent economy.
The mine incident occurred about 130 kilometers southwest of Chornomorsk, which is near Odesa on Ukraine's southern coast, according to Ambrey, a global maritime-risk-analysis company. Quoted by AP, Ambrey said the ship with 18 crew was on its way to Izmayil, a Ukrainian port on the Danube.
The mine detonated at the ship's stern, causing equipment and machinery failure and resulting in the vessel losing power, Ambrey said. The captain reportedly maneuvered into shallow water to prevent the ship from sinking.
Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Air Force said air defenses shot down seven out of eight Shahed drones launched by the Russian military overnight. Drones were downed in the Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, and Zaporizhzhya regions, it said early on December 28.
Ukraine's much-anticipated counteroffensive last summer largely failed to shift the front line, giving confidence to the Kremlin's forces, especially as further Western aid is in question.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov suggested that the United States and European Union countries plan to continue sending help to Kyiv.
"Neither Washington nor Brussels refrain from assisting the Kyiv regime (Ukrainian government) because they realize it would be doomed without such assistance," Lavrov said in an interview with state news agency TASS that was released on December 28.
North Macedonia, however, announced on December 28 that it would be unable to comply with a fresh Ukrainian request for military aid submitted a month ago.
Speaking at an annual press briefing, Defense Minister Slavjanka Petrovska said North Macedonia needed the equipment requested by Kyiv.
Petrovska did not say whether North Macedonia was ready to train Ukrainian soldiers on its territory.
With reporting by AP
Kazakh Warrant Issued For Women's Rights Activist Smailova
A Kazakh court on December 28 issued an arrest warrant for Dinara Smailova, the self-exiled leader of NeMolchiKZ group, which monitors domestic violence in Kazakhstan. Kazakh authorities said on December 28 that Smailova (aka Dina Tangsari) was accused of fraud, violating laws on privacy, and spreading false information. Smailova registered her group in Georgia, where she lived for some time, but after Georgia refused to allow her back in the country after an international trip earlier this year, she moved to an EU member state. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
- By Current Time
Imprisoned Russian Anti-War Activist's Health Deteriorating, Lawyers Say
Russian anti-war activist Igor Baryshnikov, who was sentenced in late June to 7 1/2 years in prison on a charge of spreading "fake" information about Russian armed forces involved in the ongoing war in Ukraine, must be urgently provided with medical assistance, his lawyers say.
One of the lawyers, Roman Morozov, said on December 28 that he visited Baryshnikov in prison the day before, stressing that the 64-year-old activist has a number of serious medical problems.
According to Morozov, his client is unable to eat, to sit, and experiences excruciating pain and discomfort when urinating.
Furthermore, Morozov said, Baryshnikov's hands turned black after he contracted a fungal disease in prison.
Morozov also said that Baryshnikov complained that medical personnel in the prison had not provided him with necessary medicine and painkillers.
Another lawyer, Maria Bontsler, told OVD-Info rights group that prison guards do not allow visitors to have telephones with them when entering the prison and therefore it is impossible to take pictures of Baryshnikov's body to document his medical condition.
Bontsler said earlier that Baryshnikov had been diagnosed with prostatic hyperplasia, a tumor due to which he had to have a catheter inserted in his abdomen to drain urine.
The catheter needs to be changed once a month, an operation that the prison's medical personnel, according to Baryshnikov, perform without painkillers.
Failure to properly change the catheter may damage Baryshnikov's kidneys and lead to his death, Bontsler said.
The charges against Baryshnikov stemmed from his online posts about the Russian military's alleged atrocities against Ukrainian civilians, and Ukrainian troops' gains during the ongoing war.
Baryshnikov was also barred from attending the funeral of his 97-year-old mother, who died while he was in jail.
Imprisoned Iranian Activist On Hunger Strike Again
Imprisoned Iranian civil rights activist Zartosht Ahmadi Ragheb has reportedly begun a new hunger strike to protest what he describes as the authorities' "fabricating" new charges against him.
Ragheb, a former employee of the fire department, is one of the 14 civil and political activists who in June 2018 called for the resignation of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Criticism of Khamenei, who has the final say on almost every important decision in Iran, is considered a red line by the regime and his critics often land in prison, where political prisoners are routinely held in solitary confinement and subjected to various forms of torture.
The new accusations against Ragheb, as filed by the Islamic Revolutionary Court in Karaj, charge him with "propaganda against the system."
Following the new charges, Ragheb announced a hunger strike in a letter to the investigator handling his latest case, according to sources close to RFE/RL's Radio Farda.
He also released an audio message from prison, which prompted him being moved to the security ward of Ghezel Hesar prison in Karaj, west of Tehran, where he has been cut off from any contact with his family.
Ragheb, who has been repeatedly arrested and jailed for his activism, has also called for a new political system within the framework of a new constitution that would secure equal rights for women and for the abolition of the death penalty.
In February 2022, Ragheb was sentenced to one year in prison for "propaganda against the state," prompting him to declare his first hunger strike.
He was released from prison in February following the completion of the sentence but was rearrested in March during a protest against poisoning attacks on schools.
Ragheb was sentenced again in May to five years and eight months in prison for charges of "assembly and collusion against national security" and for "propaganda against the state."
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Belarusian Police Search Home Of Self-Exiled Activist As Crackdown On Dissent Continues
Alyaksey Frantskevich, the leader of the Free Belarus Foundation who currently resides abroad, said on December 28 that police searched his home in Belarus.
According to Frantskevich, his neighbors were ordered to be present during the search as witnesses and forced to sign papers banning them from revealing details of the search.
Frantskevich's foundation is registered in Ukraine and is involved in assisting Ukrainian armed forces fighting Russia's invasion.
The Crisis In Belarus
Read our coverage as Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka continues his brutal crackdown on NGOs, activists, and independent media following the August 2020 presidential election.
The Free Belarus Foundation also defends the rights of Belarusian citizens in Ukraine.
In a separate case, police in the Belarusian city of Homel detained a family of four on high treason charges, the Vyasna human rights center said on December 28.
According to Vyasna, construction worker Vasil Prokharau; his wife, Larysa, a nurse; and their son Paval, who is also a construction worker, may face up to 15 years in prison if found guilty.
It was not immediately known what the charge stemmed from.
Meanwhile, the Mediazona website said on December 28 that a Minsk resident was arrested on charges of spreading false information about fighters from Russia's Wagner mercenary group who stayed for a short period of time earlier this year near the eastern Belarusian town of Asipovichy following a short-lived mutiny against Russian authorities that was led by the group's late leader Yevgeny Prigozhin.
Authoritarian Belarusian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was involved in talks to end the mutiny, agreeing to host the Wagner troops and Prigozhin in Belarus.
Prigozhin was killed in a plane crash in August.
Many activists, journalists, and representatives of democratic institutions have been jailed in Belarus since an August 2020 presidential election that officially named Lukashenka the winner but which opposition politicians, ordinary Belarusians, and Western governments said was rigged.
The United States, the European Union, and several other countries have refused to acknowledge Lukashenka as the winner of the vote and imposed several rounds of sanctions on him and his regime, citing election fraud and the crackdown against protesters.
Bishkek Court Rejects Appeals Of Border-Deal Activists Against Extension Of Their Detention
The Bishkek City Court on December 28 rejected appeals against prolonging the detention of 11 jailed Kyrgyz politicians, journalists, and activists who are on trial along with other 16 people who are under house arrest over their protest last year against a Kyrgyz-Uzbek border delimitation deal. In late November, a lower court extended their detention until at least January 29. The activists were arrested in October 2022 after they protested against the controversial Kyrgyz-Uzbek border demarcation deal, which saw Kyrgyzstan hand over the territory of the Kempir-Abad water reservoir to Uzbekistan in November 2022. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Two Russians Get Prison Terms For Reciting Poems Against Russia's War On Ukraine
A Moscow court on December 28 sentenced poets Artyom Kamardin and Yegor Shtovba to seven and 5 1/2 years in prison on charges of "inciting hatred and calling for anti-state activities" after they publicly recited verses condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Supporters chanted "Shame!" after the court's ruling was pronounced. Police detained several of them. Earlier in May, another poet, Nikolai Daineko, who agreed to cooperate with investigators, was handed a four-year prison term on the same charges. The three were arrested in September 2022 after they presented their anti-war poems in public. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Romania, Bulgaria Agree Partial Schengen Entry With Austria
BUCHAREST/SOFIA -- Romania and Bulgaria have reached an agreement with Austria to join Europe's open-borders Schengen Area by air and sea from March 2024, with talks set to continue next year about land borders.
The Schengen zone comprises 27 European countries -- 23 EU member states plus non-EU members Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland -- that have officially abolished passports and other types of border control at their common borders. Four EU members -- Romania, Bulgaria, Cyprus, and Ireland -- are not part of Schengen.
Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu welcomed the partial entry agreement. "From March, Romanians will benefit from Schengen advantages on air and sea routes," he said. "I am convinced that in 2024 we will finish negotiations for land borders as well."
"After long, complicated negotiations, we reached an agreement in principle with Austria on the admission of Bulgaria and Romania into the Schengen Area, initially for air and sea borders," Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov confirmed on December 28.
Austria opposed expanding the passport-free Schengen zone to Romania and Bulgaria at a meeting of European Union interior ministers a year ago, saying illegal immigration was still too high and that the two countries needed to do more to prevent it before joining. Austria had no objections to Croatia joining Schengen.
After they agreed tighter border security measures and won backing from other EU states, Austria partially relented, proposing entry in stages, a solution Austrian Interior Minister Gerhard Karner referred to as "Air Schengen."
However, the partial entry is unlikely to calm public opinion in the two southeastern European EU members, since the bulk of foreign travel, including personal and truck transportation, is done through land borders.
Romanian officials also argued that Bucharest had met the technical criteria for border protection in 2011 and that Austria's opposition is meant to appease public opinion back home.
Millions of Romanians and Bulgarians work in Western Europe and many of them travel by car to and from their home countries for holidays. They face hours-long waiting times at the borders with Schengen countries, while trucks can spend days before being allowed to cross.
Austria's opposition sparked a public backlash last year in Romania, where there were calls to boycott Austrian businesses, such as Raiffaisenbank and OMV gas stations.
Panama-Flagged Ship Hits Russian Mine In Black Sea, Injuring Two
A Panama-flagged bulk carrier headed to a Danube port to load grain hit a Russian mine in the Black Sea, the Ukrainian military said on December 28. "The vessel lost its course and control, and a fire broke out on the upper deck," the Ukrainian Southern Military Command said on Telegram. One person was hospitalized and another received medical help on board. Tugs were sent to the site, the military added. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, click here.
Iran's Supreme Leader Leads Prayers During Funeral Of Senior IRGC Adviser
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei led prayers on December 28 at the funeral of Razi Mousavi, a senior Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) adviser who was killed in what Iran said was an Israeli air strike in Syria. Khamenei paid tribute "to this martyr's tireless struggle and called for his companionship with the guardians of God," state TV said. His body was flown from Syria to the holy Shi'ite city of Najaf in Iraq before being taken to Tehran. An Israeli military spokesperson declined specific comment about Mousavi's death, but said it took whatever action that was necessary to defend the country.
- By AP
AP Concludes Hundreds Died In Floods After Ukraine Dam Collapse, Far More Than Russia Said
Russian occupation authorities vastly and deliberately undercounted the dead in one of the most devastating chapters of the 22-month war in Ukraine -- the flooding that followed the catastrophic explosion that destroyed the Kakhovka dam in the southern Kherson region, an AP investigation has found. Russia said 59 people drowned in the territory it controls after the dam collapse on June 6. The AP investigation found the number is at least in the hundreds in the Russian-occupied town of Oleshky alone, among the most populous in flood-affected areas with around 16,000 residents at the time, according to Ukrainian officials.
University Students, Professors In Belgrade Pay Respects To Victims Of Prague Mass Shooting
BELGRADE -- Students and professors at the Faculty of Philosophy in Belgrade gathered on December 27 in solidarity with their counterparts at Charles University in Prague, where a gunman last week killed 14 people, most of them students, and wounded 25 others.
The Belgrade students and professors laid flowers and lit candles in front of the Faculty of Philosophy building to pay their respects to the victims of the mass shooting in Prague on December 21.
Belgrade student Filip Jankovic said his message to his peers in the Czech Republic was: "We understand you and we stand with you." Serbia was the site of two mass shootings earlier this year.
The Prague gunman, who police said took his own life, admitted in a letter that he also killed a man and his baby in a Prague park a week before the shooting at the university, a Prague police spokesman said. The letter was found during a search of the house where police said the gunman killed his father before traveling to Prague to commit the mass shooting.
The spokesman told Czeck media that police declined to publish the remaining contents of the letter because it could jeopardize the investigation.
Jankovic said students have to fight for every public space to be safe so they do not have to fear that "someone might run into the faculty building with a rifle while we are having lectures."
He added that students owe that fight "to all those who lost their lives and their loved ones this year" in tragic mass shootings.
Tomas Kuchta, Czech ambassador to Serbia, said at the gathering in Belgrade that Czech society is "in shock and somewhat helpless."
"Academic soil should be a symbol of knowledge and trust," Kuchta said, adding that it will take time to restore that trust.
Dean Danijel Sinani expressed his condolences on behalf of the Faculty of Philosophy and said that it would be difficult to find people who better understand the pain and sadness felt by their colleagues in Prague.
Sinani referred to two mass shootings in Serbia in May in which 19 people, mostly students, were killed.
"The wounds that we all received in May after the unprecedented events are still open and their scars will follow us forever," Sinani said.
The first of the two mass shootings in Serbia took place on May 3 at Vladislav Ribnikar Elementary School in Belgrade, where a student of the school killed nine of his peers and a school guard and wounded six students and teachers.
A day later, in a separate incident in the villages of Dubona and Malo Orasje near Belgrade, eight people were fatally shot, mostly children and young people, and 14 people were wounded.
With reporting by dpa
U.S. Announces Final Drawdown Of Military Aid For Ukraine; Future Assistance Up To Congress
The United States on December 27 announced the final drawdown of weapons and military equipment for Ukraine from U.S. stockpiles under existing presidential authorization.
The $250 million package includes air-defense munitions, additional ammunition for High-Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), 155 mm and 105 mm artillery ammunition, and anti-armor munitions, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.
"Our assistance has been critical to supporting our Ukrainian partners as they defend their country and their freedom against Russia's aggression," Blinken said, adding that the arms and equipment was being provided under previously directed drawdowns for Ukraine.
White House national-security spokesman John Kirby said last week that President Joe Biden was planning one more military aid package in December, but that further assistance after that would require an agreement in Congress, where the prospects for a deal are uncertain.
"When that one's done...we will have no more replenishment authority available to us and we're going to need Congress to act without delay," Kirby said on December 18.
Blinken urged Congress to "act swiftly" on new aid for Ukraine, "to advance our national security interests by helping Ukraine defend itself and secure its future."
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was in Washington last week to speak with U.S. lawmakers about Ukraine's needs as Biden's proposed $61 billion in aid for Ukraine, along with additional military aid for Israel and Taiwan, has been stalled by Republican demands that the administration address border security.
Senate leaders said after Zelenskiy's visit that negotiators were "making encouraging progress" but "challenging issues remain."
The announcement of the aid package came as the Ukrainian military said its troops fought 49 combat clashes along the front line. In addition, the General Staff said on December 27 in its evening summary that Russian forces carried out 67 air strikes and fired 12 rocket salvos at Ukrainian troop positions and populated areas.
The main hotspot remains the area near Avdiyivka in the Donetsk region, where Ukrainian troops repelled nearly 30 enemy attacks, the General Staff said, adding that about 10 settlements, including Avdiyivka, were hit by enemy artillery and mortar fire during the day.
The Ukrainian military also repelled attacks in the areas near Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Maryinka, and Zaporizhzhya.
In the Kherson region, the General Staff said Russian forces "do not give up their intention to knock out our units from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnieper."
Russian forces carried out 10 unsuccessful assaults on the positions of Ukrainian troops during the day and "received a decent repulse and suffered significant losses," the General Staff said, adding that Ukrainian forces were "firmly holding" their defensive positions.
WATCH: As Russian forces try to push west of the city of Bakhmut, Ukrainian soldiers are dug into their positions in barren, mine-strewn battlefields.
Also on December 27, the country’s minister of strategic industry told RFE/RL that long-range drones were now being mass produced in Ukraine. Oleksandr Kamyshin said this includes "analogs" of Iranian-made Shahed drones.
He also announced a new version of a Ukrainian-made drone that flies as far as 1,100 kilometers but did not provide details.
"The product that previously worked for 1,100 kilometers will soon have a new version, you will hear about it over time, based on the results of use," he said.
With reporting by Reuters
France Expels Two Azerbaijani Diplomats In 'Reciprocity'
France has declared two employees of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Paris persona non grata in a move of "reciprocity," the Foreign Ministry said on December 27. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry on December 26 declared two employees of the French Embassy in Baku persona non grata over "conduct that is not compatible with their diplomatic status." The French Foreign Ministry said in a statement it "categorically denies" the allegations, noting it had summoned Azerbaijan's ambassador "to communicate these elements."
Taliban Closes Education Ministry Department, Creating Uncertainty For Thousands
The Taliban's hard-line Islamist government in Afghanistan has eliminated the Monitoring and Evaluation Department in the Education Ministry, a move that threatens the jobs of more than 5,000 people in Kabul and across the country and further erodes secular education in Afghanistan.
The department was tasked with monitoring the quality of teaching in public and private schools in Afghanistan and has workers in all 34 provinces.
It is unclear whether the employees who lost their jobs will be transferred to other jobs, keep their jobs within a renamed department, or be left jobless.
"This step is tragic and has made us destitute," Idris Ehsaas, one of the affected employees, told RFE/RL's Radio Azadi. But he noted that the Taliban-led government could still transfer employees to schools, universities, and other educational institutions where they are needed.
Khayal Mohammad, another employee who lost his job, said some of the laid-off workers were promised they would be transferred to a new branch called the Professional Development Department.
"But only a small number of people from the Monitoring and Evaluation Department would be absorbed into this new department," he said.
Taliban government officials and spokesmen did not respond to repeated requests for comment about the disbanding of the department.
But one Education Ministry employee said the Taliban had merely changed the name of the department to the Professional Development Department.
The ministry employee, who requested anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media, added that former employees of the Monitoring and Evaluation Department will continue be employed within the new office.
Since returning to power in August 2021, the Taliban has retained a large number of the civilian employees it inherited from the previous pro-Western Afghan government but essentially disbanded its security forces.
The Islamist group has, however, imposed draconian restrictions and bans on secular education.
It has also banned women and teenage girls from schools and universities and converted many secular schools to madrasahs. Last week, the Taliban said that it would allow girls of all ages to study in madrasahs.
In a report released earlier this month, the global rights watchdog Human Rights Watch (HRW) said the Taliban had caused "irreversible damage" to the education of both Afghan boys and girls.
"By harming the whole school system in the country, they risk creating a lost generation deprived of a quality education," said Sahar Fetrat, a women's rights researcher at HRW and the report's author.
Moscow Theater Cancels Plays Of Anti-War Author Akunin
The Russian Academic Youth Theater in Moscow (RAMT) has canceled plays by prominent writer Grigory Chkhartishvili, known under the pen name Boris Akunin, amid a crackdown on institutions linked to the writer, who is known for publicly expressing his opposition to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The state-run RIA Novosti news agency quoted a RAMT spokesperson on December 27 as saying that Akunin's popular plays East Fandorin; Yin and Yang, White Version; and Yin and Yang, Black Version had been replaced by plays written by other authors.
Other recent actions have been carried out to further erase Akunin, who left Russia in 2014 and currently resides in London, from Russian culture or punish him for his stance.
Last week, police in the Russian capital searched the Zakharov publishing house, which has published a series of Akunin's books since the 1990s.
Also last week, the Interfax news agency quoted a source as saying a probe into a charge of discrediting the Russian armed forces was launched against Akunin, who was also added to the government’s list of terrorists and extremists.
Earlier this month, one of Russia's largest book publishers, AST, and the country's biggest bookstore chain, Chitai-Gorod-Bukvoyed, announced that they had dropped Akunin and Dmitry Bykov, another popular writer, over their pro-Ukrainian and anti-Russian comments.
The Novy Mir (New World) literary magazine removed two of Akunin's plays from its website this month.
In October, all Russian theaters staging plays based on Akunin's works removed his name from posters. Also, the Moscow House of Books was forced to remove Akunin's books from visible places at its exhibits.
Akunin was among dozens of Russian writers who openly condemned Russia's aggression against Ukraine. On February 24 2022, immediately after Russia launched the invasion, he wrote on Facebook that "a new horrible epoch started" in Russia.
"To the last moment I could not believe that [Russian President Vladimir] Putin would launch this absurd war and I was wrong. I have always believed that in the end, common sense will win, and I was wrong. Madness won," Akunin wrote.
With reporting by RIA Novosti, TASS and Interfax
Russia Charges Six Danes With Being Mercenaries Fighting For Ukraine
Six Danes have been charged by Russia for fighting in the war between Russia and Ukraine as foreign mercenaries, the Russian Embassy in Copenhagen said in a statement on December 27. The charges follow an investigation by Russian authorities into the recruitment and participation of foreign mercenaries. The Danes face up to 15 years in prison under the Russian Federation's Criminal Code, the embassy said, adding that a total of 20 Danes had been registered as taking part in the war between Russia and Ukraine. The Danish Foreign Ministry was not immediately available for comment.
Organizer, Celebrities Who Attended 'Almost Naked' Party In Moscow Rush To Apologize Amid Backlash
MOSCOW -- The organizer of a so-called "Almost Naked" party in a Moscow nightclub last week and several attending celebrities have been issuing apologies amid a wave of official criticism and the sentencing of one participant to a jail term for "hooliganism."
The party -- organized by actress and blogger Anastasia Ivleyeva at the Mutabor nightclub on December 21 -- was attended by many celebrities, including popular singers such as Filipp Kirkorov, Anna Asti, Eurovision winner Dima Bilan, and Lolita Milyavskaya, journalist Ksenia Sobchak, and rapper Vacio (Nikolai Vasilyev), who showed up wearing only a sock on his genitalia.
Vacio was sentenced by a Moscow court on December 27 to 15 days in jail for "hooliganism" for his stunt and was also found guilty of "propagating LGBT relations" and fined 200,000 rubles ($2,180).
The Lefortovo district court in Moscow did not charge Ivleyeva but ruled that the party violated a law banning the "propaganda of nontraditional sexual relations."
Ivleyeva apologized for organizing the party in two videos posted online.
"They say Russia is able to forgive. If it is so, I would like very much to ask you, the people, for a second chance," Ivleyeva said in one video, apologizing to those who may have been offended by the event.
Milyavskaya, Bilan, Kirkorov, and Sobchak also issued videos offering apologies.
Online apologies, however, appeared insufficient to offset economic repercussions.
According to reports, Russia's largest mobile network operator MTS, the Tinkoff Bank, the VK social network, as well as the TNT and NTV television channels canceled their advertisement contracts with Ivleyeva and other celebrities who attended the party.
Also, concerts of several attending entertainers, as well as their participation in special television programs on New Year's Eve, have been canceled, the reports said.
The wave of apologies that participants rushed to issue prompted heated debates online, where some Russians compared them to events during the era of Soviet dictator Josef Stalin, during which many resorted to repenting for deeds real or imaginary in order to try and protect their lives amid mass purges.
With reporting by MASH, RBK, and TASS
Russian Queer Blogger Gets Three Years In Prison On Pornography Charges
A Moscow court on December 27 sentenced noted queer blogger Khilmi Oleinik (aka Khilmi Forks) to three years in prison on a charge of producing and online distribution of pornographic images with his participation. After the sentence was pronounced, Oleinik, 29, who had been ordered not to leave Moscow during the investigation and trial, was immediately arrested and taken away by guards. Oleinik's lawyer, Konstantin Yerokhin, said his client pleaded guilty and cooperated with investigators. The probe against Oleinik was initiated by lawmakers who accused him of propagating gay relations, which is a crime in Russia. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Russia, India 'Closer' To Joint Military Equipment Production
Russia and India have made tangible progress in talks on plans to jointly produce military equipment, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on December 27 after talks with his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, in Moscow. Speaking at a news conference, Lavrov said such cooperation was of a strategic nature and was in both countries' interests and would help ensure security on the Eurasian continent. He said Moscow respected India's desire to diversify its military hardware suppliers and was ready too to support New Delhi's desire to manufacture things needed by India in India.
Prosecutors Seek Prison Terms For Two Russian Anti-War Poets
Prosecutors asked a Moscow court on December 27 to convict poets Artyom Kamardin and Yegor Shtovba on charges of "inciting hatred and calling for anti-state activities" and sentence them to seven and six years, respectively, for publicly reciting verses condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Earlier in May, another poet, Nikolai Daineko, who agreed to cooperate with investigators, was handed a four-year prison term on the same charges. The trio was arrested in September 2022 after they presented their anti-war poems in public. Kamardin's girlfriend has accused the police of subjecting the poet to sexual violence during his arrest. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Jailed Kazakh Activist's Appeal Rejected
A court of appeals in the western Kazakh city of Oral on December 26 rejected an appeal filed by activist Marua Eskendirova against a 25-day jail term she was handed almost two weeks before on a charge of calling on the Internet for an anti-government rally. Eskendirova has rejected the charge, arguing that she had not used the social network account where the calls in question had allegedly appeared, saying her mobile phone was stolen two years ago. Eskendirova was handed a parole-like sentence in February for having links to Democratic Choice of Kazakhstan, a banned opposition group. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Kazakh Woman Given Deferred Sentence On Separatism Charge
The Altai district court in the East Kazakhstan region said on December 27 that it had handed a deferred five-year prison term two weeks earlier to a 43-year-old woman on a charge of online calls for separatism. The probe against the woman, whose identity was not disclosed, was launched earlier in the summer after she wrote on Instagram that the East Kazakhstan region "will sooner or later join Russia." The court ruled that the woman, who pleaded not guilty, will start serving her term in 2028 due to having a teenager in her care. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Death Sentence For Iranian Protester Accused Of Murder 'Illegal,' Lawyer Says
The death sentence for murder given to an Iranian man detained while taking part in last year's anti-regime protests is "illegal," a lawyer for victims' families has said.
Mujahed Korkor (also known as Abbas Korkori) was sentenced to death for the murder of Kian Pirfalak, a 9-year-old boy, and several other people killed in the southwestern city of Izeh in November 2022.
They were killed during reprisals by government forces who opened fire on those protesting the death in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was arrested for breaking the country's strict Islamic dress code.
Khosrow Alikordi, a lawyer representing several victims' families, said on X, formerly Twitter, that Pirfalak's parents had not identified Korkor as the killer of their son, had not filed a complaint against him, and had not demanded "qesas," or retribution, and that this made Korkor's death sentence "illegal."
Kian Pirfalak has become a symbol of Iran's brutal crackdown on protesters. His father was severely injured in the violence and hospitalized for two months, unaware of his son's death for weeks.
Iranian authorities have charged Korkor with using a military-style automatic weapon to kill Pirfalak and several other protesters, despite the boy's parents saying that the car they were riding in was shot at by security forces.
Furthermore, in a video released after partially recovering from his wounds, Meysam Pirfalak rejected the authorities' claim that Korkor had killed his son.
The rate of executions in Iran has been rising sharply, particularly in the wake of the widespread protests triggered by Amini's death.
Iran Human Rights said that, as of December 2023, more than 700 people have been executed in Iran, with a marked increase in recent months.
Amnesty International says the regime in Tehran has executed more people than any other country in the world other than China so far this year.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
