Azerbaijan Slams France, Armenia Over Francophonie Summit Document, Remarks
Authorities in Azerbaijan have accused France of using the International Organization of La Francophonie (OIF) as "an instrument of its foreign policy," saying that it will consider the documents adopted by it as "politically biased."
Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry on November 19 described as "provocative" remarks made by Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan the day before during a ministerial meeting ahead of the two-day Francophonie summit in Tunisia that began November 19.
Baku also criticized what it called "the anti-Azerbaijani position of members of the organization."
Referring to a draft resolution on crisis situations in the Francophone space, Mirzoyan had said that La Francophonie member states and governments "have expressed their solidarity with Armenia, making the main issues as their own, which determine the peaceful settlement of the sides to the conflict."
Mirzoyan stressed that the paragraphs of the statement regarding Armenia, a full member of the OIF since 2012, were "very balanced and represent the result of compromises into which Armenia has put great effort."
Azerbaijan, which is not a member of the Francophonie organization, said it believed that the final version of the document contained certain elements that "do not fall within the jurisdiction of the organization's mandate." Baku claimed that Armenia could use those elements "to carry out political propaganda."
Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry also accused France of using "political pressure" in the process of agreeing the text of the document.
French President Emmanuel Macron, European Council President Charles Michel, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and leaders of other French-speaking countries are attending the summit of the 54-member OIF being held on the Tunisian island of Djerba.
In his speech at the summit, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian spoke about what he called the occupation of Armenian territories by Azerbaijan, claiming that Baku was violating fundamental principles of the UN Charter; in particular, the principle of nonuse of force against the territorial integrity of any state.
Pashinian also reaffirmed Armenia's commitment to "contributing to the process of achieving a peace treaty with Azerbaijan, as well as ensuring the rights and security of the Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh."
Official Yerevan says Azerbaijan currently occupies dozens of square kilometers of sovereign Armenian territory that it captured as a result of a series of incursions made since May 2021. Baku denies the claim.
Nearly 300 soldiers were killed on both sides in border clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan in mid-September, which proved to be the deadliest fighting between the two countries since the 2020 war in Nagorno-Karabakh that claimed the lives of close to 7,000 people.
Armenia and Azerbaijan have been locked in a conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh for years. Some 30,000 people were killed in a war in the early 1990s that left ethnic Armenians in control of the breakaway region and seven adjacent districts of Azerbaijan proper.
The war in 2020 was halted by a Russia-brokered cease-fire that resulted in Armenians' losing control over parts of the region and the adjacent districts.
Under the cease-fire agreement Moscow deployed about 2,000 troops in the region to serve as peacekeepers.
Nagorno-Karabakh is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan.
Russia's Shivulech Volcano Extremely Active, Threatens Eruption
The Shiveluch volcano on the Kamchatka Peninsula in the Russian Far East has become extremely active, threatening a powerful eruption, the Kamchatka Volcanic Eruption Response Team said on November 20. Shiveluch, one of Kamchatka's largest volcanoes with a summit reaching 3,283 meters is also one of the peninsula's most active ones, with an estimated 60 substantial eruptions in the past 10,000 years. The volcano's last most powerful eruption took place in 2007. To read the original Reuters story, click here.
Iranian Director Dedicates Marrakech Film Festival Win To 'Women Of Iran'
Iranian director Emad Aleebrahim Dehkordi won the Etoile d'Or top award at the Marrakech International Film Festival late on November 19 for his debut feature A Tale Of Shemroon and dedicated his prize to "all the women of Iran." The film explores the life of a young Iranian living in Shemroon, north of Tehran, who gets pulled deeper into the drug trade while trying to make some easy money through his connections with Tehran's wealthy youth.
Armenia's Pashinian Discusses Security In South Caucasus With Macron, Other Leaders
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian has discussed issues related to security in the South Caucasus with French President Emmanuel Macron and other leaders on the sidelines of a summit in Tunisia, which took over the organization's rotating presidency from Armenia.
The two-day summit of the International Organization of La Francophonie that began in Djerba, a Tunisian island off the Mediterranean coast, on November 19 has brought together leaders of dozens of countries.
Armenia, which became a full member of the organization in 2012, hosted its previous summit in 2018.
According to Pashinian's press office, during his meeting with Macron the parties "highly appreciated" Armenia's presidency of the organization and discussed "issues related to the organization's priorities and future plans."
The two leaders also reportedly discussed issues related to further development of Armenian-French cooperation.
The official statement said that during the meeting Pashinian and Macron also "exchanged ideas on the results of the quadrilateral meeting of the leaders of Armenia, France, Azerbaijan, and the president of the European Council held in Prague in October this year."
"The importance of the implementation of steps aimed at strengthening stability and security in the South Caucasus was emphasized. Prime Minister Pashinian stressed the need to eliminate the consequences of Azerbaijani aggression, and of an immediate withdrawal of Azerbaijani units from the sovereign territory of Armenia," it added.
Yerevan says Azerbaijan currently occupies dozens of square kilometers of sovereign Armenian territory that it captured as a result of a series of incursions made since May 2021. Baku denies the claim.
Nearly 300 soldiers were killed on both sides in border clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan in mid-September, which proved to be the deadliest fighting between the two countries since the 2020 war in Nagorno-Karabakh that claimed the lives of close to 7,000 people.
Armenia and Azerbaijan have been locked in a conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh for years. Armenian-backed separatists seized the mainly Armenian-populated region from Azerbaijan during a war in the early 1990s that killed some 30,000 people.
The two sides fought another war in 2020 that lasted six weeks and killed thousands of people on both sides before a Russian-brokered cease-fire, resulting in Armenia losing control over parts of the region, which is part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent districts.
Under the cease-fire, Moscow deployed about 2,000 troops to the region to serve as peacekeepers.
During EU-hosted talks in the Czech capital on October 6, Pashinian and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev confirmed their countries' commitment to the UN Charter and the Alma-Ata Declaration of 1991 issued after the demise of the Soviet Union, through which both sides recognize each other's territorial integrity and sovereignty.
Pashinan also discussed the results of the Prague meeting with European Council President Charles Michel, whom he met with in Djerba earlier on November 19. The two reportedly emphasized "the importance of the implementation of the agreements reached as part of the Prague Statement and the implementation of steps aimed at strengthening peace and stability in the region."
Meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau the same day, Pashinian reportedly presented "the consequences of the Azerbaijani aggression against the sovereign territory of Armenia and the positions of the Armenian side in the direction of their elimination."
"The sides exchanged thoughts on the Nagorno-Karabakh issue, the processes taking place in the South Caucasus, as well as various issues of mutual interest," Pashinian's office added.
Pashinian also raised the issues of what he called Azerbaijan's aggression against Armenia in his speech at the summit.
"We have to record that the fundamental principles of the UN Charter have been violated, in particular, the principle of not using force against the territorial integrity of any country, on which the collective security of all of us is based, thus gradually imposing the 'law of the strongest.'
"The aggression carried out by Azerbaijan, to which the Republic of Armenia fell victim on September 13-14, is a vivid manifestation of this reality," he said.
Pashinian stressed that "Azerbaijan's totally unjustified and unprovoked aggression led to the occupation of a part of Armenia's territories, causing death and suffering to the civilian population and causing considerable destruction.
"The established cease-fire, however, has not yet put an end to this country's ambitions for other territories of Armenia.
"Faced with new threats, we expect the international community to make a fair assessment of the situation our country has appeared in today, condemning the occupation of some parts of the Armenian territory and demanding the return of Azerbaijani forces to their initial positions.
"Armenia, for its part, is firmly committed to contributing to the process of achieving a peace treaty with Azerbaijan, as well as ensuring the rights and security of the Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh," Pashinian said.
Kazakhs Vote For President With Incumbent Toqaev Facing No Real Competition
Kazakhstan is holding a snap presidential election with Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev all but certain to win a second term in office, as he faces no real opposition in the race.
Despite billing himself as a reformer, Toqaev hasn't allowed genuine opposition parties to register and take part in the election.
His five fellow candidates -- which include two women -- are little-known figures who are not seen as real competitors.
The November 20 election comes nearly three months after Kazakhstan replaced its system limiting presidents to two consecutive five-year terms with a single seven-year term. The constitutional changes were proposed by Toqaev as part of his campaign to create what he calls "a new Kazakhstan."
A presidential vote was originally due in 2024 and parliamentary elections in 2025.
But in September, Toqaev called for early presidential and parliamentary elections, saying a new mandate was needed to "maintain the momentum of reforms" following a June referendum that stripped ex-President Nursultan Nazarbaev of his prestigious "elbasy" (leader of the nation) status.
The referendum to amend the constitution -- which included the new presidential term limit -- has been presented by Toqaev as an important step to shift Kazakhstan from a "super-presidential form of government to a presidential republic with a strong parliament."
But critics say the overhaul didn't change the nature of the authoritarian regime and failed to remove any significant power that the president's office held.
Toqaev continues to distance himself from his predecessor, Nazarbaev, who stepped down in 2019 after nearly three decades in power, naming longtime ally Toqaev as his successor.
Despite his resignation, Nazarbaev retained significant political power and influence as the head of the Security Council, while his cronies continued to hold important positions in government and business structures.
But the situation changed dramatically in the wake of deadly nationwide unrest in January, when protesters demanded an end to Nararbaev and his family's grip on the country's politics and wealth.
Toqaev subsequently removed Nazarbaev as Security Council chief, taking it over himself. Several of Nazarbaev's relatives and allies have been removed from their positions and some have been arrested and prosecuted on corruption charges.
In July, Toqaev’s government announced that it had recovered nearly $500 million from funds allegedly stolen by Nazarbaev cronies.
In an apparent attempt to boost his popularity, Toqaev raised the minimum wage by 17 percent, increased pensions by 27 percent by 2025, and lowered the retirement age for women from 63 to 61. He announced the initiatives on September 1 in the same speech that he called for early elections.
The parliamentary elections are expected to take place next year. The current Mazhilis, the lower house of parliament, is dominated by the ruling party, Amanat, formerly known as Nur Otan.
Activists Jailed, Scrutinized
In the run-up to the election, several political activists have been arrested across the country.
On November 15, Almaty police detained Aset Abishev, a member of the founding committee of the Algha Qazaqstan (Forward, Kazakhstan) party that has been trying unsuccessfully for eight months to get registered for the election. The authorities didn't say why Abishev was arrested.
Last week, five other members of the unregistered party were detained for taking part in an unsanctioned rally in August.
Police in the southwestern town of Zhanaozen detained prominent opposition activist Estai Qarashaev on November 15 and sentenced him to six days in jail on a charge of violating regulations for holding public gatherings. The sentencing means Qarashaev won't be released until a day after the election.
Rights activist Serik Ydyryshev was detained in his home village of Bobrovka in the East Kazakhstan region just days before the election. There was no immediate comment from officials about his arrest. But Ydyryshev's wife told RFE/RL that his detention was linked to the upcoming election.
On November 14, Almaty-based opposition activist Rashid Qamaldanov was sentenced to 15 days in jail for taking part in an unauthorized rally earlier this year.
In the capital, Astana, jailed activist Sandughash Qantarbaeva began a hunger strike last weekend, protesting her administrative arrest. Qantarbaeva said she is being kept behind bars to prevent her from taking part in protests on election day.
Many activists complained to RFE/RL that police have been monitoring their homes and movement in the run-up to the election.
Contacted by RFE/RL, an Interior Ministry official denied that police are allegedly taking measures to prevent the activists from holding rallies.
U.S. Defense Chief Says Russia's War In Ukraine Offers Preview To Potential Global Tyranny
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has said failure to help Ukraine secure its own future could lead to a "world of tyranny and turmoil." Austin was speaking on November 19 at the annual Halifax Security Forum in Canada. Russian President Vladimir "Putin's fellow autocrats are watching. And they could well conclude that getting nuclear weapons would give them a hunting license of their own. And that could drive a dangerous spiral of nuclear proliferation," he said. The comments were some of his most powerful to date on Russia's nearly nine-month-old invasion.
Head Of Iranian Boxing Federation Defects, Citing Ongoing Protests
The head of Iran's national boxing federation has said he is refusing to return to his country, in support of anti-government protests that have roiled the country for weeks. Hossein Soori made the announcement in an interview with RFE/RL's Radio Farda on November 19. Currently in Spain for a youth boxing tournament, Thori said Iranian government officials "lacked honor." Soori's announcement comes amid a deadly crackdown in Iran on spreading protests connected to the death of Mahsa Amini, who died in police custody in September for "improperly" wearing a head scarf. Weeks of demonstrations have become some of the biggest, and most sustained, since the 1979 revolution.
New British PM Makes First Visit To Kyiv
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has made his first visit to Kyiv since taking office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said. "Since the first days of the war, Ukraine and the U.K. have been the strongest of allies," Zelensky said in a Facebook post on November 19. "During today's meeting, we discussed the most important issues both for our countries and for global security."
Three Iranian Protesters Shot Dead In Amini's Home Province
Iranian security forces have shot dead at least three people in the western province of Kurdistan in the latest deadly protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, a rights group said. Hengaw, a Norway-based rights group that monitors abuses in Kurdish areas, told AFP on November 19 that "the government's repressive forces opened fire on protesters in the town of Divandarreh, killing at least three civilians."
Russia Trying To Exhaust Ukraine's Air Defenses, Pentagon Official Says
Russia's surge in missile strikes in Ukraine is partly designed to exhaust Kyiv's supplies of air defenses and finally achieve dominance of the skies above the country, a senior Pentagon official has said. Ukraine says the strikes have crippled almost half of its energy system, creating a potential humanitarian disaster as winter sets in. Colin Kahl, the Pentagon's top policy adviser, told reporters on November 19 during a trip to the Middle East that Moscow also hoped to deplete Ukrainian air defenses that have so far prevented the Russian military from establishing dominance of the skies above Ukraine. To read the original Reuters story, click here.
Bulgaria Charges Five With Helping Istanbul Bombing Suspect
Bulgaria has charged five people with helping one of the suspects in last weekend's bombing in central Istanbul which killed six people and wounded 81, prosecutors said.
Five people have been charged with assisting the suspect and giving him "logistical" help to flee, Siyka Mileva, a spokeswoman for the Sofia prosecutor's office, said on November 19.
Local television channels said three of the people charged were from Moldova and a fourth was from an unspecified Arab country. There were no immediate details about the fifth person.
Turkey on November 18 jailed 17 people over the November 13 blast, which Ankara has blamed on the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) it designates as a "terror group." The victims include two girls aged 9 and 15.
With reporting by AFP
Explosion Kills At Least Nine On Russia's Sakhalin Island
A gas explosion in an apartment building has killed at least nine people, including four children, on the island of Sakhalin in far eastern Russia, regional authorities said.
A section of the five-story building in the town of Tymovskoye collapsed after a gas cylinder exploded in one of the apartments on November 19 at around 5:30 a.m. Moscow time (0230 GMT/UTC), authorities said.
Sakhalin Governor Valery Limarenko wrote on Telegram that rescue teams were searching for more victims under the rubble. He said some of the 33 people known to have lived in the building remained unaccounted for.
The regional prosecutor's office opened an investigation into the explosion while the Investigative Committee opened a criminal case on causing death and damage to property through negligence.
Sakhalin is located in the Pacific Ocean, north of Japan.
According to Limarenko, residents affected by the explosion were offered temporary shelter and families who lost their homes will be paid 500,000 rubles ($8,217). Relatives of the people killed can expect to receive 1 million rubles ($16,434), he said.
With reporting by AP
'Most' APEC Members Condemn War In Ukraine
Asia-Pacific leaders have added their voices to international pressure on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, issuing a summit statement saying "most" of them condemned the war. The 21 members of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum issued a joint declaration on November 19 after a day and half of talks in Bangkok criticizing the conflict and the global economic turmoil it has unleashed.
U.K. Says Iran 'Spreading Bloodshed' From Mideast To Kyiv
Britain's foreign minister has hit out at Iran for "spreading bloodshed" and vowed to work with allies to counter Tehran as he addressed leaders in Bahrain. Ukraine and its Western allies have accused Iran of supplying Russia with drones that they say Moscow has used in recent weeks to carry out attacks in Ukraine. "Iranian-supplied weapons threaten the entire region," British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly told the annual Manama Dialogue conference in Bahrain on November 19. "The regime has resorted to selling Russia the armed drones that are killing civilians in Ukraine."
Moldovan Ex-President Dodon Freed From House Arrest, Vows To 'Continue Fight'
Former President Igor Dodon has been released from house arrest in connection with multiple criminal charges but ordered to not leave the country for 60 days.
The freeing of the pro-Moscow Dodon on November 18 followed a ruling by the country's Supreme Court of Justice in which the judges rejected the anti-corruption prosecutor's office's request to extend the home detention.
Dodon, who heads the Socialist Party and had been under house arrest since May 26, immediately vowed to supporters outside the courthouse after his release that he would continue to protest against Moldova's pro-Western leadership under President Maia Sandu and Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita.
"This is our first victory, but the fight continues," Dodon, who has long favored closer ties to Russia, said in Chisinau.
Thousands of protesters have filled Chisinau's streets in recent weeks to shout down Gavrilita's government amid a mounting winter energy crisis and spiking inflation as Russia's invasion of neighboring Ukraine grinds on, a situation further complicated by recent hacks of senior officials' social-media accounts.
Anti-corruption prosecutor Petru Iarmaliuc last month forwarded the so-called "Kuliok" file to the court accusing Dodon of enabling corruption and accepting support from "a criminal group" for his Socialists.
He is alleged to have received as much as $1 million in 2019 from Democratic oligarch Vladimir Plahotniuc and a confidant, Sergei Iaralov.
The investigations are continuing.
The U.S. Treasury last month announced sanctions against former Moldovan politicians including former legislator and Democratic Party (PDM) head Plahotniuc and fugitive businessman and party leader Ihor Shor and his wife, along with and a handful of Russian nationals.
Moldova, a former Soviet republic of around 3 million people wedged between Ukraine and Romania, is hugely reliant on Russian gas and energy.
Russia's Gazprom has suggested it could suspend gas supplies to Moldova over a payment dispute.
Ukraine Restores Train Service To Recaptured Southern City As Fierce Fighting Continues In East
Ukraine has restored train service to the newly recaptured southern city of Kherson, and Ukrainian forces face fierce fighting in eastern Donbas, where Russian troops have intensified their push on several fronts.
Also on November 19, Britain's prime minister paid an unannounced visit to Kyiv for talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and announced a new weapons and security assistance package.
The arrival of the train from Kyiv, announced by Ukraine's national railway authority, was a small but highly symbolic achievement, coming barely a week after Russian forces pulled out of Kherson, and Ukrainian forces returned to a jubilant reception from locals.
It's the first train to travel from Kyiv to Kherson since before Russia's February 24 invasion. Officials said it marked the resumption of regular service.
Russia continued to pound energy infrastructure across Ukraine with missiles and drones, the Ukrainian military's General Staff said. Zaporizhzhya, about 300 kilometers northeast of Kherson, was hit 42 times since November 18, leaving thousands without heat, the General Staff said in its daily update.
"Rocket explosions damaged the central heating pipelines and stopped the supply of coolant to 123 high-rise buildings, in which more than 17,000 people live," Zaporizhzhya regional Governor Oleksandr Starukh wrote on Telegram.
The Zaporizhzhya region is home to Europe's largest nuclear plant, which has been under Russian control since the invasion in February.
Many parts of Ukraine, including Kyiv, are suffering sporadic, sometime prolonged power and heating disruptions, a problem that has worsened as winter weather set in this week. Nearly 50 percent of the country's energy infrastructure has been disabled by Russian strikes, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said this week.
Officials have said stretched repair teams are working at maximum capacity to try to return power but that land mines, further attacks, and other obstacles are slowing their progress.
Russia's surge in missile strikes also appears partly designed to exhaust Kyiv's air defenses, Colin Kahl, a top U.S. Defense Department official, told reporters. He said Moscow hoped to deplete Ukrainian defenses to allow Russia's air force to operate more freely.
Ukrainian troops battled for weeks to push Russian forces out of Kherson city and the region west of the Dnieper River. Its forces appear to have paused for the moment; the Dnieper itself presents a formidable military obstacle, and Russian troops are digging trenches and fortifications on the river's east bank.
Still, Ukrainian forces have used longer-range rockets and artillery to target Russian positions across the Dnieper. The General Staff claimed that its troops destroyed a military base on the Kinburn Spit, a strip of land southwest of Kherson that juts into the Black Sea.
Russia is also reportedly repositioning some of its forces elsewhere: further to the east, bolstering the defense around Zaporizhzhya and Melitopol, as well as increasing the intensity of fighting in the Donbas.
The Russians "are conducting offensive actions in the Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Novopavliv directions," the military said in its daily update. It also said Ukrainian forces repelled attacks near the towns of Bilohoryivka, Zelenopil, and Klishchiyivka.
Russia's Defense Ministry confirmed intense fighting in several locations in the Donbas.
RFE/RL cannot verify reports of battlefield success in areas of intense fighting.
In videos and statement released by his office, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said London was providing a $59.4 million package of weapons for Ukraine, including anti-aircraft guns and anti-drone technology.
"I am here today to say that the U.K. will continue to stand with you...until Ukraine has won the peace and security it needs and deserves," Sunak said during a Kyiv news conference with Zelenskiy.
Sunak's visit comes amid growing public and private discussions in Western capitals about whether Ukraine and Russia should open peace negotiations to halt the war, which is nearing its ninth month.
Ukrainian officials have pushed back on the calls, though Zelenskiy has made some small shifts in rhetoric.
"There will be peace when we destroy the Russian Army in Ukraine and reach the borders of 1991," Andriy Yermak, one of Zelenskiy’s top aides, wrote on Telegram on November 19.
The deputy defense minister, meanwhile, predicted Ukrainian forces could be back in the Russian-occupied peninsula of Crimea by year's end and the entire war could be over by the spring. Volodymyr Havrylov suggested Russia could face an unforeseen "black swan" event that would disrupt internal politics.
"I think Russia can face a black swan in their country, inside Russia and it can contribute to the success of us with Crimea," Havrylov said in an interview with Sky News.
Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address on November 18 that "brutal fighting" continues in the east, but suggested that in some areas they expect "future successes."
He said that "everywhere we are holding [our] positions."
RFE/RL cannot verify reports of battlefield success in areas of intense fighting.
"Very fierce fighting is continuing in Donetsk region," Zelenskiy said, adding that "there is no letup in the fighting. There has been no lull."
He didn't elaborate on his reference to expected "future successes" in some areas of the battlefield.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, AP, dpa, and Newsweek
Yale Researchers Cite Evidence Of 'Targeted Campaign' Of Terror By Kherson's Russian Occupiers
Yale researchers with U.S. State Department backing say they have documented allegations of extrajudicial detentions and disappearances under Russian occupation in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Kherson that are "consistent with an intentional and targeted campaign."
The team, from the Yale School of Public Health’s Humanitarian Research Lab (HRL) through a program called the Conflict Observatory, noted accusations ahead of Russia's February 24 all-out invasion of Ukraine that Moscow planned to capture or kill potential opposition figures and prominent residents in occupied areas.
The report documents the detentions and disappearances of 226 individuals in the Kherson region between March and October.
The demographic and professional profiles of these individuals demonstrate a pattern that reflects the pre-meditated campaign alleged before the invasion,"the report says.
"These findings demonstrate a range of alarming allegations about treatment of detainees, including allegations of deaths in custody; the widespread use of torture and cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment (CIDT); pillage from detainees; sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV); forced participation in propaganda videos; enforced disappearances; potential reprisal detentions; threats to relatives; and monitoring, tampering with, or seizure of electronic devices."
The only major regional hub overrun so far in the nearly nine-month-old invasion, Kherson was recaptured by Ukrainian forces earlier this month after a surprise withdrawal of thousands of Russian troops,
It was the latest in a flurry of publicly bruising victories by Ukrainian defenders over the Russian invaders.
Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky said on national television on November 18 that investigators in Kherson region had uncovered 63 bodies with signs of torture after Russian forces left.
Accusations Of Widespread Atrocities
Moscow has rejected accusations of abuses or widespread atrocities by its troops.
But mass graves and evidence of execution-style killings and devastation uncovered following Russian withdrawals from communities including Bucha, Iziyum, and Lyman have strengthened arguments for international investigations by the UN and other bodies.
"The report details demographic patterns of the people detained or disappeared, the widespread allegations of abuse -- including torture and cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment -- and the implications of these allegations in international humanitarian and human rights law," the Conflict Observatory said in issuing its report on November 18.
A top Ukrainian human rights investigator released a video on Novembe17 of what he said was a torture chamber used by Russian forces in Kherson, including a small room in which he said up to 25 people were kept at a time. Dmytro Lubinets, the parliament's human rights commissioner, shared the video on social media.
Russia has also routinely used missiles and aerial attacks to target schools, civilian areas like shopping malls with no obvious military targets, and civilian infrastructure including massive recent attacks knocking out much of Ukraine's gas and energy infrastructure in the war.
The Conflict Observatory is supported by the U.S. State Department but compiles and documents evidence independently regarding alleged abuses.
In noting the publication of the report, the State Department said "The United States remains unwavering in its support of the government and people of Ukraine as they defend their country and their freedom."
It added: "There is only one country waging this unprovoked, premeditated war of choice with willful disregard for human life: Russia. The United States is committed to holding those responsible to account, no matter how long that takes. The people of Ukraine demand and deserve justice."
Stepanakert's Ethnic Armenian Leadership Rejects Idea Of Unmediated Talks With Azerbaijan
The de facto leadership of ethnic Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh is ready to negotiate with Azerbaijan, but only in an international format with the participation of mediators, a senior representative in Stepanakert said on November 18.
The official, Davit Babayan, was responding to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s statement that Baku was ready to talk to Armenians living in Nagorno-Karabakh but considered it an internal affair.
“What Aliyev suggests is nothing but an ultimate surrender for us in which a aboriginal group who have realized their 'guilt' will show repentance and beg Mother Azerbaijan to forgive them and allow them to live in the Azerbaijani land,” Babayan, the ethnic Armenians' de facto foreign minister in the region, told RFE/RL’s Armenian Service in an interview.
He said that instead, Stepanakert suggests using the format of the Minsk Group of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), even though it has been largely inactive since the 2020 Armenian-Azerbaijan war over Nagorno-Karabakh.
Armenia and Azerbaijan have been locked in a conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh for decades. Some 30,000 people were killed in a war in the early 1990s that left ethnic Armenians in control of the breakaway region and seven adjacent districts of Azerbaijan proper.
The two sides fought another war in 2020 that lasted six weeks and killed thousands of people on both sides before a Russia-brokered cease-fire, resulting in Armenians' losing control over parts of the region and the adjacent districts.
“There can be some meetings, but not in the format of Azerbaijan-Artsakh [Nagorno-Karabakh]," Babayan said. "It can be a format involving Azerbaijan, Artsakh, Armenia, Russia, the United States, France; it could be in various compositions, at different places, but it must be internationally recognized. And the only internationally recognized format [for talks on Nagorno-Karabakh] is the format of the OSCE Minsk Group."
Since the 2020 intensification, Baku has publicly refused to talk to Armenia or any other country regarding the future of the region.
Under the terms of a Russia-brokered cease-fire, Moscow currently deploys about 2,000 peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh and along a five-kilometer-wide corridor linking the region with Armenia.
Officials in Baku frequently assert that the Russian peacekeeping mission is deployed in the Karabakh region on a temporary basis.
In his public statements, Aliyev has also repeatedly said that the activities of the Minsk Group are no longer necessary since, as he puts it, “the conflict is now history.”
On November 17, Aliyev rejected the idea of negotiations with Ruben Vardanyan, a former Russian businessman of Armenian descent who recently renounced his Russian citizenship, moved to Nagorno-Karabakh, and took on a leadership role in its government. The Azerbaijani leader described Vardanyan as a person “sent from Moscow with a clear agenda.”
Yerevan-born Vardanyan, who currently holds the post of de facto state minister, an equivalent of prime minister in Nagorno-Karabakh, responded with a call for “a more constructive tone.” He said he fully met the criteria for a negotiator put forward by the Azerbaijani president as someone who “lives in Karabakh and wants to live there.”
Vardanyan also said talks between Stepanakert and Baku should be conducted through international mediators, including Russia, the United States, and France.
Meanwhile, in a Twitter post on November 18, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian’s ambassador-at-large, Edmon Marukian, contested Aliyev’s claim that the issue of Nagorno-Karabakh is an internal matter for Azerbaijan.
“No internal matter has ever been dealt with for decades by three permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, the OSCE and now also by the EU. The issue of human rights hasn’t been considered an internal issue for seven decades, since World War II,” Marukian wrote.
Kosovo War Crimes Expert Named Special Counsel In January 6 And Trump Documents Investigations In U.S.
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said on November 18 that he has named former Hague war-crimes prosecutor Jack Smith to oversee two investigations related to possible interference in the transfer of power after the U.S. presidential election in 2020 and to the removal of classified documents after Donald Trump left office. The Justice Department said Trump's new run for the presidency prompted Garland's decision to use a special counsel. Smith has stepped down from his role investigating war crimes in Kosovo. which he had been doing since 2018.
To see the Justice Department announcement, click here: https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/appointment-special-counsel-0
Poland Installs Monitoring Gear On Belarus Border Wall
Polish officials on November 18 inspected the initial installation phase of high-tech monitoring equipment along a metal wall on the border with Belarus geared toward preventing thousands of migrants from crossing into the European Union country. Polish authorities have accused Belarus's authoritarian leader Aleksandr Lukashenka of pushing thousands of migrants into Poland and by extension destabilizing the EU. To see the original AP story, click here.
Finland To Start Building Fence On Russian Border Next Year
The construction of a planned barbed-wired fence along Finland's long border with Russia will start early next year, Finnish border guard officials said on November 18, amid concerns in the Nordic country over the changing security environment in Europe. Finland’s 1,340-kilometer border with Russia is the longest of any European Union member. To see the original AP story, click here.
Retired Belarusian Teacher Sent To Prison For Insulting Lukashenka, Dead KGB Officer
MINSK -- A 69-year-old retired teacher has been sentenced by a Belarusian court to two years in prison for comments that "insulted" disputed leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka and a KGB officer killed in a police shoot-out at a Minsk apartment that also left an IT worker dead.
The court in the northern town of Myory handed down the sentence against Ema Stsepulyonak on November 18 after finding her guilty in a weeklong trial of insulting Lukashenka, who has run the country since 1994, and the dead officer.
Little is known about the September 2021 shooting that resulted in the deaths of Andrey Zeltsar, who worked for the U.S.-based IT company EPAM, and KGB officer Dzmitry Fedasyuk.
Authorities claimed at the time that “an especially dangerous criminal” had opened fire on security officers after they showed up at his apartment looking for “individuals involved in terrorist activities.”
Lukashenka has publicly chided people who posted comments on social media praising Zeltsar and criticizing Fedasyuk, saying, "We have all their accounts, and we can see who is who."
Multiple individuals have received prison terms in recent months on charges related to comments about the incident.
Belarus witnessed unprecedented anti-government protests after a presidential election in August 2020 in which Lukashenka claimed victory while rights activists and opposition politicians said the poll was rigged.
Thousands were detained in the subsequent protests and there have been credible reports of the torture and ill-treatment of detainees by security forces. Several people have died during the crackdown.
Lukashenka, 68, has leaned heavily on Russian support amid Western sanctions while punishing the opposition and arresting or forcing abroad many of its leaders.
The United States, the European Union, and several other countries have refused to recognize Lukashenka's self-declared victory.
Iranians Protest At Funeral For Child Killed In Shooting
An anti-government protest erupted at the funeral of a 9-year-old Iranian boy whose mother blames security forces for shooting him dead after their family vehicle was stopped near an ongoing protest. User-generated videos showed hundreds of people gathered at Kian Pirfalak's funeral on November 18 in the southwestern city of Izeh, where his mother read out an adaptation of a famous children's poem to criticize Iran's leadership. To see the original AP story, click here.
Turkish And Ukrainian Presidents Discuss Extended Grain Deal, Says Ankara
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has spoken by phone with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, and both men congratulated each other on the extension of a UN-brokered grain deal, Erdogan's office said on November 18. The Turkish president told Zelenskiy that both the grain deal and a prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine were positive experiences, and that the "extension of this understanding to the negotiation table" would benefit all parties. To see the original Reuters story, click here.
Uzbek Senate Approves Deal With Kyrgyzstan On Management Of Disputed Water Reservoir
BISHKEK -- The Uzbek Senate has approved agreements with Kyrgyzstan on border demarcation and jointly managing the Kempir-Abad water reservoir, an issue that has been a hot-button issue between the two neighbors.
The Senate's chairwoman, Tanzila Norboeva, said after the agreements were unanimously approved on November 18 that the documents will help to solve longtime issues between the two nations.
The Uzbek parliament's lower chamber approved the agreements on November 14, while Kyrgyz lawmakers gave them the green light amid public protests on November 17. Both countries' presidents must still sign the deal for it to become valid.
The Kempir-Abad reservoir, known in Uzbekistan as the Andijon reservoir, was built in 1983. It is located in the fertile Ferghana Valley and represents a vital regional water source. Uzbekistan, whose population of 35 million is five times larger than that of Kyrgyzstan, uses most of the water from the area.
Many Kyrgyz civil activists, opposition politicians, and residents living close to the dam are against the deal saying Uzbekistan should continue to be allowed to use the water but the reservoir's land should remain within Kyrgyzstan.
Last month, more than 20 members of a group called the Kempir-Abad Defense Committee were arrested in Bishkek and sent to pretrial detention for two months after they openly challenged the deal. They were charged with planning riots over the border demarcation deal, which is more than three decades in the making.
The former Kyrgyz ambassador to Malaysia, Azimbek Beknazarov, former lawmaker Asia Sasykbaeva, well-known politicians Kanat Isaev, Jenis Moldokmatov, and Ravshan Jeenbekov, and other noted public figures and human rights activists are among the jailed members of the committee.
Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and his allies claim the deal benefits Kyrgyzstan and that Kyrgyz farmers will still have access to the water reservoir.
The two Central Asian countries share a border more than 1,300 kilometers long.
The Drones Of The Ukraine War
