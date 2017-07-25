Azerbaijan Arrests Alleged Hackers Suspected Of Stealing Millions From Banks

Azerbaijan's State Security Service (DTX) says it has arrested suspected members of an international hacking group who stole millions of dollars from banks, including in the former Soviet republic.

In its statement on July 25, the DTX said the group was suspected of hacking into the computer system of an Azerbaijani bank and stealing more than 3.7 million manats ($2 million).

The DTX named one of the suspects as Danila Konstantinovich Dorin, who was said to be detained in Barcelona, Spain, and extradited to Azerbaijan on July 23. Dorin’s nationality was not disclosed.

The DTX did not disclose the names of the alleged members of the group who were arrested.