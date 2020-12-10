Azerbaijan Displays Military Hardware In 'Victory' Parade After Conflict With Armenia

Drones, tanks, and soldiers paraded through the streets of Baku in celebration of Azerbaijan regaining territory from Armenian forces in and around its breakaway territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey, Azerbaijan's key ally in the six-week conflict, also attended.

More than 3,000 military personnel and around 150 pieces of military equipment, including aircraft, took part in the parade, while naval vessels performed maneuvers in the nearby Bay of Baku.