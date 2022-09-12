Azerbaijan Says Will Increase Gas Exports To Europe This Year By 30 Percent

Ukrainian forces continue to retake territory in the northeastern Kharkiv region, with one official admitting Russian forces are vastly outnumbered as the Ukrainian military pushes closer to the border with Russia.

Speaking to Russia's state-run Rossia-24 on September 12, Vitaliy Hanchev said Ukrainian troops had retaken previously Russian-held areas in the region's north, breaking through to the border with Russia, and that "about 5,000" civilians had been evacuated to Russia.

According to Hanchev, the Ukrainian military outnumbered Russian forces by eight -to-one during the Ukrainian counteroffensive in the region that began last week.

Hanchev said that "the situation is becoming more difficult by the hour," adding that the border with Russia's Belgorod region was now closed.

His unconfirmed comments came as the Ukrainian military reports further successes, liberating areas in eastern Ukraine from Russian occupying forces.

Over the weekend, Ukrainian forces overran the key Russian supply hubs of Izyum and Kupyansk, where the Kharkiv region's Russian-installed administration had been based.

On September 11, Russia's Defense Ministry published a map showing that Russian forces had almost entirely abandoned the Kharkiv region.

Ukraine's General Staff said on September 12 that its forces had liberated more than 20 villages and towns in the past day in the regions of Kharkiv and Donetsk of eastern Ukraine.

As Ukrainian troops pushed forward on its counteroffensive, Russia launched missiles, hitting key civilian infrastructure, according to Ukrainian officials.

Problems with electricity and water were reported in the Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, Zaporizhzhya, and Dnipropetrovsk regions, possibly impacting millions of people.

Ukrainian officials said Russia hit Kharkiv TEC-5, the country's second-biggest heating and power plant, and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy posted video of the Kharkiv power plant on fire.

By early on September 12, Kyiv authorities said that electric power and water supplies had been restored to some 80 percent in the Kharkiv region.

Later on September 11, Zelenskiy said Russia was targeting civilian infrastructure "to deprive people of light and heat."

"Russian terrorists remain terrorists and attack critical infrastructure. No military facilities, only the goal of leaving people without light and heat," he tweeted, adding a note of defiance.

Addressing Moscow, Zelenskiy wrote: "Do you still think you can intimidate, break us, force us to make concessions?.... Cold, hunger, darkness, and thirst for us are not as scary and deadly as your `friendship and brotherhood.’ But history will put everything in place. And we will be with gas, lights, water and food…and WITHOUT you!"

Separately, the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant in the Russian-occupied south was completely shut down on September 11 in a bid to prevent a radiation disaster as fighting raged nearby.

On the battlefield, Britain's Defense Ministry said on September 12 that Russia had probably ordered its forces to withdraw from all of the Kharkiv region west of the Oskil River, abandoning the main supply route that had sustained its operations in the east.

In its daily update, the ministry said Moscow's forces were also struggling to bring reserves to the front line in the south, where Ukraine has launched a big advance in the Kherson region aiming to isolate thousands of Russian soldiers on the west bank of the Dnieper River.

"The majority of the (Russian) force in Ukraine is highly likely being forced to prioritize emergency defensive actions," the British update said. "The rapid Ukrainian successes have significant implications for Russia's overall operational design."

Russia's Defense Ministry has said the withdrawal from Izyum and other areas was intended to strengthen Moscow's forces in the neighboring Donetsk region to the south. The explanation was similar to how Russia justified pulling back from Kyiv earlier this year.

Ukraine's commander in chief, General Valeriy Zaluzhniy, on September 11 said Ukrainian forces had retaken more than 3,000 square kilometers of territory since the counteroffensive began in early September. He said Ukrainian troops were only 50 kilometers from the Russian border.

One battalion shared a video of Ukrainian forces in front of a municipal building in Hoptivka, a village about 2 kilometers from the border and about 19 kilometers north of Kharkiv.

Kharkiv Governor Oleh Synyehubov said Ukrainian troops had reclaimed control of more than 40 settlements in the region.

The Washington-based Institute for the Study of War said on September 12 that Russia likely lacked the reserve forces it needs to bolster its defenses in Ukraine.

While the war likely will stretch into next year, the institute believes that "Ukraine has turned the tide of this war in its favor" by effectively using Western-supplied weapons like the long-range HIMARS missile system and strong battlefield tactics.

"Kyiv will likely increasingly dictate the location and nature of the major fighting," it said.

With setbacks appearing to mount on the battlefield, the Kremlin said it was open to talks with Kyiv.

"Russia does not reject negotiations with Ukraine, but the longer the process is delayed, the harder it will be to reach an agreement," Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on state television on September 11.

With reporting by AP, Reuters, dpa, and AFP