Azerbaijan Expels Four Iranian Embassy Employees Amid Souring Relations
Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry has expelled four Iranian Embassy employees amid escalating tensions between the two neighbors.
The ministry said it summoned Iranian Ambassador Seyyed Abbas Musavi on April 6 and informed him that "four employees of the Iranian Embassy were declared persona non grata" by Baku "due to their activities...incompatible with diplomatic status."
The four were given 48 hours to leave Azerbaijan, the ministry said in a statement.
"During the meeting, strong dissatisfaction was expressed to the Iranian ambassador due to the recent provocative actions demonstrated by his country in relation to Azerbaijan," the statement added.
Earlier on April 6, Azerbaijan arrested six men who it said were linked to Iran's secret services.
Azerbaijan claimed that the men were plotting to "set up a 'resistance squad' aimed at establishing a Shari'a state in Azerbaijan through armed unrest and violent overthrow of Azerbaijan's constitutional order."
The evictions come a day after Iranian lawmakers issued a statement strongly criticizing Azerbaijan for opening an embassy in Israel, an archenemy of Iran. Tehran called it an action against the Palestinian people and their rights.
The strongly worded statement threatened Baku with "many negative political consequences." It urged other Muslim countries to "strongly condemn" Azerbaijan's action.
In January, Azerbaijan halted the operation of its embassy in Iran after a security guard was killed and two others were wounded when a gunman opened fire on its grounds. Baku blamed the January 27 attack on the Iranian secret services.
Azerbaijan has accused Iran of backing Armenia in the long-standing conflict over Azerbaijan's breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region.
Iran has long accused Azerbaijan of fueling separatist sentiments among its sizeable ethnic Azeri minority.
With reporting by AFP
Russian Prosecutors Request 25-Year Sentence For Kremlin Critic Kara-Murza
Prosecutors have requested a 25-year prison sentence for Kremlin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza, his lawyer said, adding that the case against the Russian opposition activist on several charges including treason for comments critical of Russia's invasion of Ukraine is proceeding quickly.
Kara-Murza, who was detained in April 2022 after returning to Russia from abroad, is the latest in a string of opposition activists, reporters, and others who have been arrested and prosecuted amid a growing Kremlin crackdown on civil society.
His lawyer, Maria Eismont, told journalists that the prosecutor's request for the 25-year sentence came at a closed hearing on April 6.
Eismont added that the 41-year-old Kara-Murza, who twice nearly died after what he says were deliberate poisoning attacks, has lost 17 kilograms during his detention.
The trial of the prominent activist was expected to open on March 16 but was delayed until March 20 after his lawyer told the court his health had "significantly deteriorated."
A certificate from the medical unit of Kara-Murza's detention facility read by the judge during a hearing last month said that he could not participate in the trial "until the end of the current course of treatment" being prescribed.
It added that he was being treated for polyneuropathy, which he says is a result of the poisonings.
Prosecutors initially charged him with disobeying a police officer but later added a new allegation of discrediting the Russian military, a charge stemming from Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine and a Kremlin push to stamp out criticism or dissent on the subject.
State treason charges were later added, with prosecutors citing remarks he made in speeches outside of Russia that criticized Kremlin policies.
Аt a preliminary hearing in Moscow City Court on March 13, which was ordered held behind closed doors, Kara-Murza entered a not-guilty plea, according to his lawyers.
A top deputy to former Deputy Prime Minister Boris Nemtsov, who was gunned down near the Kremlin in 2015, Kara-Murza had cultivated ties and support with Western lawmakers and policymakers, particularly in the United States.
The late U.S. Senator John McCain was a proponent of Kara-Murza's efforts, and he served as a pallbearer at McCain's funeral in 2018.
Kara-Murza fell ill twice while traveling in Russia in two different situations, first in 2015 and then again in 2017. In both cases, he was hospitalized in critical condition but eventually recovered.
His family members brought tissue samples out of Russia for independent testing to try and determine what was behind the sudden illnesses.
The FBI investigated the case as "intentional poisoning" and enlisted its crime laboratories and some of the federal government's elite scientific laboratories to examine the samples.
The effort was also unusual in that it drew the attention and involvement of FBI Director Christopher Wray and members of the White House National Security Council.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
Jailed RFE/RL Journalist Losik Returned To Solitary Confinement In Belarus
Ihar Losik, a journalist with RFE/RL's Belarus Service who has been imprisoned since the summer of 2020 and has not been heard from in six weeks amid reports he attempted to commit suicide, has been returned to solitary confinement.
A source familiar with the circumstances of Losik's imprisonment in the northeastern Belarusian city of Navapolatsk informed RFE/RL's Belarus Service on April 5 that the journalist is again in solitary confinement.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
RFE/RL is not revealing the identity of the source out of concerns for their safety and has been unable to determine from prison officials their reasons for placing Losik in solitary confinement.
Last month, when Losik was last in solitary confinement, he allegedly went on a hunger strike to protest an order and attempted to commit suicide on March 15 by cutting his wrist and neck. He was then transferred to a medical facility, where he received 68 stitches.
Losik was sentenced to 15 years in prison in December 2021 on several charges, including "organizing mass riots, incitement to social hatred," and several other charges that remain unclear.
The journalist has maintained his innocence and calls all charges against him politically motivated.
The husband of exiled opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya, Syarhey Tsikhanouski, as well as four other bloggers and opposition politicians and activists, were sentenced to lengthy prison terms along with Losik.
The arrests came amid the Belarusian authorities' brutal crackdown on political opposition and dissent following months of mass protests against the results of the 2020 presidential election that kept authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka in power. There have been credible reports of torture and ill-treatment of detainees by security forces, and several people died during the crackdown.
Prison officials have not commented on Losik's status, and his family and lawyers have been unable to gain information about him or communicate with him since February.
His lawyer, Artsyom Syamyanau, was detained on March 20 and sentenced to 15 days in jail for allegedly disobeying police orders. On April 4, Syamyanau was re-arrested and sentenced to an additional 15 days in jail.
Losik's new lawyer, whose name is being withheld due to concerns for their safety, visited the Navapolatsk prison on April 3, but was not allowed to meet with Losik. The reason provided by a prison administrator was that Losik had not made a written request to meet with his legal representation.
The lawyer provided a request on behalf of her client, but that request was denied. A previous attempt by Losik's legal representation to meet with him on March 10 was similarly denied.
The new lawyer is Losik's fourth, the previous three all having been subjected to pressure from the authorities, including detentions. Losik's family has also been pressured.
In October 2022, his wife, Darya, was arrested and accused of providing an interview with the Poland-based Belsat TV channel, which has been officially labeled an extremist group by Minsk. On March 21, the Supreme Court rejected her appeal of the sentence.
She has been transferred to the women's prison in Homel.
In February 2023, Ihar Losik was denied a scheduled visit in March with his parents, who currently have custody of Losik's 4-year-old daughter. The last known letter from Losik was received by his parents in February.
The United States has called for the immediate and unconditional release of Ihar and Darya Losik, while RFE/RL President Jamie Fly has also demanded the couple's immediate release and condemned their imprisonment.
Jailed Iranian Rapper Needs Urgent Medical Treatment, Rights Group Says
A rights group has reiterated calls for the release of popular Iranian rapper Toomaj Salehi, who was arrested during Tehran's clampdown on nationwide anti-government protests in October, due to his deteriorating state of health.
Salehi, 33, needs urgent medical treatment that cannot be provided in the prison, the New-York based Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI) said in a statement on April 6, citing sources close to the rapper.
In November, Iran's judiciary charged Salehi with spreading "corruption on Earth," a charge that could see him to sentenced to death.
Other charges against him include "propaganda activity against the establishment, forming an illegal group with the intention of disrupting the security of the country, cooperating with hostile governments, and spreading lies and inciting others to commit violence."
The prominent rapper strongly supported the nationwide protests sparked by the death in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was detained in September for allegedly violating the strict Islamic dress code for women.
"He is in urgent need of intense and coordinated international pressure for his freedom, as are the many other detainees and political prisoners in Iran," CHRI executive director Hadi Ghaemi said.
The CHRI says Salehi is being held in solitary confinement in the Dastgerd prison in central Iran.
Salehi's family expressed concern for his health after footage released by state media purportedly showed the rapper -- blindfolded, with bruises on his face, apologizing for his support of the protests.
The CHRI quoted a source close to Salehi as saying that he was "severely tortured" during the first days of his detention. The source, whose name was withheld over security concerns, said his left eye was badly damaged due to blows to the head and his right ankle was broken.
"We are very concerned about the severity and extent of his injuries," the source said.
Some 100 musicians, poets, artists, and activists called for Salehi release in November.
The rights group said Salehi has been denied a lawyer of his choice, leaving him unable to prepare a proper defense.
Thousands of people, including protesters, journalists, lawyers, athletes, and artists have been arrested and at least 537 people killed in Iran's brutal crackdown on the protests.
With reporting by AFP
Former RFE/RL Journalist Says She Was Prevented From Entering Uzbekistan
Uzbek-born journalist and documentary filmmaker Shahida Yakub says she was prevented from entering Uzbekistan when she arrived in Tashkent for a private visit on April 3. Yakub, a British citizen, said passport control officials did not explain why they were refusing her entrance to Uzbekistan. Yakub, a former correspondent for the BBC and Current Time, the Russian-language network run by RFE/RL in cooperation with VOA, links the incident to her work as a journalist, including her coverage of Tashkent’s clampdown on anti-government protests in the city Andijon in 2005. To read the original story from RFE/RL’s Uzbek Service, click here.
Polish PM Says Fast-Track Route Is Possible For Moldova's EU Membership
Fast-tracking Moldova's accession to the European Union could be possible, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on April 6, as Chisinau seeks to join the bloc amid fears it could be drawn into the conflict in neighboring Ukraine. Moldova became an EU membership candidate in 2022 along with Ukraine in a boost to the pro-Western ambitions of its government, which has repeatedly accused Russia of trying to destabilize the country. The former Soviet republic of 2.5 million people borders Ukraine and has Russian peacekeepers stationed in the pro-Moscow breakaway region of Transdniester. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Lithuania Seeks Compensation From Belarus For Migrant Crisis
Lithuania is seeking up to 120 million euros ($130 million) in compensation from Belarus, accusing its eastern neighbor of orchestrating the immigration of thousands of people, mainly from Africa and the Middle East. Since 2021, when the European Union imposed sanctions on Belarus and its longtime authoritarian ruler, Aleksandr Lukashenka, the number of people seeking to cross into Lithuania and enter the EU has dramatically increased. The Foreign Ministry said on April 6 that it has handed over a diplomatic note to Belarus, demanding compensation. Since mid-2021, Lithuania has refused entry to a total of 20,000 migrants from Belarus. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Protesters In Tehran Mark Birthday Of Teen Killed In Crackdown
Protesters took to the streets of the Shahr-e Ziba neighborhood west of the Iranian capital, Tehran, late on April 5 to mark the birthday of Hamid Reza Ruhi, who was killed in the brutal state crackdown on anti-government protests sparked by the death in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini following her detention by the morality police.
Ruhi, a 19-year-old university student, was reportedly shot dead near his home in Tehran on November 18.
Amateur videos posted online on April 5 showed protesters chanting antiestablishment slogans, including “Death to the dictator” and “Hamidreza is not dead, it is Seyed Ali [Khamenei] who is dead,” while also calling for “freedom, freedom.”
Women protesting Ruhr’s killing removed their mandatory head scarves while chanting “woman, life, freedom.”
Reports said the protesters honored Ruhi amid the heavy presence of security forces around his home. Some reports suggested there had been clashes between security forces and protesters.
Ruhi’s brother said on social media that security forces had removed photos of the young man that the family had installed in front of their house to commemorate his memory on what would have been his 20th birthday.
More than 500 people, including children, have been killed in Iran’s crackdown on antiestablishment protests, rights groups have reported. An estimated 20,000 have been arrested.
Iran's judiciary has warned of harsh sentences for those found guilty of crimes during the protests, and so far at least four people have been executed in connection with the unrest.
The protests that rocked the country for several months have become one of the biggest threats to the Islamic republic since the 1979 revolution.
Iranian leaders have blamed the country’s foreign enemies -- especially the United States and Israel -- for the unrest.
Milatovic Confirmed Victorious In Landslide Montenegrin Election
Official results published on April 6 confirmed a crushing defeat for Montenegro’s longtime leader Milo Djukanovic in last weekend's presidential election, signaling his departure from the small Balkan state’s political scene after more than 30 years in power. Economy expert and political novice Jakov Milatovic won the presidential runoff election held on April 2 with around 59 percent of the vote to Djukanovic's 41 percent, according to the final official results. Djukanovic led Montenegro to independence from much larger Serbia in 2006 and to NATO membership in 2017. To read the original story by AP, click here.
U.S. Charges Estonian National With Helping Russian Military Procure U.S. Technology
The U.S. government has charged an Estonian national with conspiracy related to the receipt of U.S.-made electronics by Russia's government and military that endangered citizens in Ukraine and the United States.
The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York unsealed an 18-count indictment against Andrei Shevlyakov on April 5, according to a press release issued by the office.
The 45-year-old, who was arrested on March 28 in Estonia, was on a U.S. list of banned importers and is alleged to have used front companies and fake names to skirt the restrictions.
“For more than a decade, the defendant has been acquiring sensitive electronics from U.S. manufacturers on behalf of the Russian government, in defiance of U.S. export controls,” said U.S. Attorney Breon Peace.
Shevlyakov is accused of procuring electronics, including radar components, from U.S. manufacturers on behalf of Russian defense contractors and government agencies. The indictment said that Shevlyakov's communications with Russia-based customers included explicit mention of "military" goods.
Shevlyakok allegedly operated an "intricate logistics operation" that required frequent smuggling trips by him and others across the Russian border to deliver the goods. A shipment bound for Estonia containing 130 kilograms of radio equipment was seized at the time of Shevlyakov's arrest, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Shevlyakov is also accused of attempting to procure computer-hacking software developed in the United States.
If convicted, Shevlyakov faces a maximum of 20 years in prison.
The United States and other countries maintain strict export controls limiting Russia's access to technology and other resources that can support its defense industry.
Shevlyakov was listed on the U.S. Commerce Department's “Entity List” designating individuals and companies barred from exporting items from the United States without a license in 2012.
State Actor Involvement In Nord Stream Attacks Is 'Main Scenario,' Swedish Investigator Says
A state actor's involvement in the explosions that damaged the Nord Stream pipelines under the Baltic Sea last year is the "absolute main scenario," although confirming identity will prove difficult, the Swedish prosecutor investigating the attacks said on April 6. The blasts in the Swedish zone of the pipeline occurred at a depth of 80 meters, which the Swedish prosecutor said made it complicated to investigate. "We believe it will be rather difficult to determine who did this," prosecutor Mats Ljungqvist told Reuters in a phone interview. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Three Police Officers Killed In Russia's Volatile Ingushetia Region
Three police officers have been killed in a shoot-out with an armed group in the Malgobek district of Russia's North Caucasus region of Ingushetia, independent news agencies reported on April 6. State media didn’t report on the casualties but said police this week raided a hideout of a group that had attacked a security checkpoint late on March 27. That incident prompted police to impose a so-called “counterterror operation regime” in the area, it said. To read the original story from RFE/RL’s Russian Service, click here.
Tajikistan Brings New Charges Against Jailed Opposition Lawyer
Tajik prosecutors have brought new charges against prominent opposition lawyer Buzurgmehr Yorov, who is serving a 28-year prison term. The Buzurgmehr Foundation, an independent group that advocates for political prisoners in Tajikistan, said Yorov has recently been charged with fraud, punishable by up to 12 years in prison. The details of the new charges aren't known, and officials haven’t commented on the case. Yorov, 52, was jailed in 2015 on dubious charges, including fraud and insulting a government official. The U.S. State Department and rights groups have condemned Yorov's arrest. To read the original story from RFE/RL’s Tajik Service, click here.
Relations Between Hungary, Sweden Are At A Low Point, Orban Aide Says
Bilateral relations between Sweden and Hungary are at a low point, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff, Gergely Gulyas, told a media briefing on April 6, calling on Stockholm to take steps to boost confidence. Finland and its neighbor Sweden applied together last year to join NATO, but Sweden's application has been held up by NATO members Turkey and Hungary. Hungary cites grievances over Swedish criticism of Orban's record on democracy and the rule of law. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Pakistan Says Eight Militants Killed Near Afghan Border
Pakistani security forces killed eight insurgents in an overnight operation at a militant hideout near the Afghan border, the military said, and the shootout left one soldier dead and four wounded. According to a military statement on April 6, the shootout took place in the Shin Warsak area of South Waziristan, a district in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, where an intelligence-based operation was conducted. It said the dead militants were actively involved in attacks on security forces and killing innocent citizens. The military did not identify the militant group to which the slain insurgents belonged. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Russia Deports Dozens Of Kyrgyz For 'Violating Migration Rules'
Russia deported 136 Kyrgyz nationals last week on charges of undermining the country’s migration rules, while some 100 others are being held at a detention center pending possible deportation, Kyrgyz authorities said on April 5. Migrant workers are often detained for failing to renew mandatory work and residency permits that require lengthy paperwork and medical checkups. Some migrants say they pay bribes to obtain the documents. Russia hosts hundreds of thousands of workers from Kyrgyzstan. To read the original story from RFE/RL’s Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Zelenskiy Touts Poland's Potential To Lead 'Planes Coalition,' Says Bakhmut Still Controlled By Ukrainian Forces
Ukraine's president has pushed for the formation of a coalition of Western powers to supply modern fighter aircraft to Kyiv and suggested that while his forces continue to control the battleground eastern city of Bakhmut, a withdrawal would be possible if it meant sparing Ukrainian soldiers' lives.
Speaking during a visit to Warsaw on April 5, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy noted Poland's role in convincing Western countries to provide battle tanks to Ukraine and suggested that a similar "planes coalition" could be formed.
Zelenskiy's comments came as his Polish counterpart, Andrzej Duda, pledged to give Ukraine more updated Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jets and Warsaw agreed to supply more defense equipment and military support to help Ukraine fend off invading Russian forces.
On top of the eight MiG-29s that have either been delivered to Ukraine or are on the way, Duda said that Poland is preparing to give six more, bringing the total to 14 aircraft.
"We assume they could be transferred soon," the Polish president said.
Duda's foreign policy adviser, Marcin Przydacz, said Poland would not decide soon on whether to send any of the U.S.-made F-16 fighter jets that Ukraine has consistently called on NATO to provide, however. There has been no agreement from Washington or other Western states who have provided military aid to Ukraine to send F-16s.
Zelenskiy did sign agreements for the supply of Polish "Rosomak armored personnel carriers, Rak self-propelled mortars, air-defense systems, in particular the very effective Peruns, MiGs, and other weapons that we badly need," he said at a news conference following talks with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.
Turning to the intense battle for the city of Bakhmut in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, Zelenskiy said that Ukrainian forces continue to hold the city, despite Russian claims to have captured it.
"We are in Bakhmut and the enemy does not control it," he said. But he also indicated that a withdrawal of Ukrainian forces was a possibility.
"For me, the most important is not to lose our soldiers and, of course, if there is a moment of even hotter events and the danger we could lose our personnel because of encirclement -- of course, the corresponding correct decisions will be taken by generals there," Zelenskiy said.
Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Kremlin-connected businessman who controls the Wagner mercenary group, says he has seen no signs of Ukrainian forces withdrawing from Bakhmut.
"It must be said clearly that the enemy is not going anywhere," he said in a post on Telegram on April 6.
In an analysis of Zelenskiy's comments, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said that while an expected Ukrainian spring offensive would reveal whether its defense of Bakhmut "is worth Ukrainian losses," the Ukrainian military continues to "clearly signal that Ukrainian forces are still not encircled and have the option to withdraw as necessary."
In its morning battleground update, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on April 6 that Russian forces were still trying to take full control of Bakhmut and were continuing to storm it. Both sides have incurred heavy losses during the monthslong battle for the city, despite questions about its strategic importance to the war.
According to the Ukrainian military command, Bakhmut as well as Avdiyivka, and Maryinka, two Ukrainian-held towns on the outskirts of Donetsk, remain at the epicenter of hostilities.
The authorities of the Donetsk region have been calling on residents to evacuate to safer regions, and there have been reports of the evacuations of children.
With reporting by Reuters
Iran, Saudi Arabia Vow To Bring 'Security, Stability' To Mideast
Top diplomats from Middle East rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia met in Beijing on April 6, pledging to work together to bring "security and stability" to their turbulent region following a surprise China-brokered deal. In a joint statement released after talks between Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, the two sides vowed to continue to work together to improve ties. Tehran and Riyadh announced a Beijing-brokered agreement in March to restore relations that had been severed seven years ago when protesters in Iran attacked Saudi diplomatic missions.
Pilot Of Ukrainian Light Aircraft That Crashed In Russia Detained, FSB Says
Russian border patrol officers detained the pilot of a Ukrainian light aircraft that crashed in the southern Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine, Russian state media said on April 5, quoting a statement from the Federal Security Service (FSB). "The aircraft, for unknown reasons, crashed near the settlement of Butovsk in the Bryansk region. The pilot (a citizen of Ukraine), who tried to escape to Ukrainian territory, was detained by a border patrol," the FSB was quoted as saying by state news agencies RIA Novosti and TASS. To read the original story by AFP, click here.
Russian Teen Whose Anti-War Sketch Led To Father's Arrest Leaves Orphanage
A 13-year-old Russian girl who was sent to an orphanage after her father was convicted of discrediting the Russian military has been picked up by her mother, the Kremlin children's rights commissioner said on April 5.
Maria Moskalyova was sent to the orphanage after drawing an anti-war sketch at school that led to the conviction of her father.
Children’s rights commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova said Moskalyova was picked up from the orphanage by her mother just a day after saying she was looking for a foster family for the teenager.
Lvova-Belova said she had met the girl's mother, who had long been separated from her husband. The girl had previously refused to live with her mother but changed her mind, so the mother took her home, Lvova-Belova said.
The mother, Olga Sitchikhina, lives in the Tambov region with a 17-year-old daughter from another marriage.
The case brought against Moskalyova’s father, Aleksei Moskalyov, drew outrage from human rights organizations last week.
Moskalyov fled house arrest just before his sentencing hearing in the town of Yefremov south of Moscow. He was sentenced on March 28 in absentia to two years in prison after the court convicted him of "discrediting Russia's armed forces," a charge Russian authorities have been using against any criticism of the war in Ukraine.
Moskalyov, 54, was detained in Belarus two days later. A court in Yefremov is set on April 6 to consider a request by prosecutors to strip him of his parental rights.
According to his lawyer and supporters, the drawing by Moskalyov’s daughter depicted missiles flying over a Russian flag at a woman and child. The drawing also featured the words “No to war” and “Glory to Ukraine.”
The school called the police, and the girl was questioned. Moskalyov was fined and eventually prosecuted and convicted over his social media posts.
With reporting by AP
'One Of The World's Largest' Cybercrime Markets, Believed To Be Located In Russia, Shut Down
International police have shut down what they called "one of the world's largest" online markets dealing in millions of stolen identities and account details, Europol and U.S. officials said on April 5.
The global sweep targeting the Genesis Market, a website that the U.S. Treasury Department believes is located in Russia, resulted in about 120 arrests worldwide and involved 17 countries and was led by the FBI and the Dutch police, the EU's policing agency said.
Operation Cookie Monster, as the action was dubbed, was "an unprecedented law enforcement operation” that resulted in the takedown of Genesis Market, “one of the most dangerous marketplaces selling stolen account credentials to hackers worldwide," Europol said.
"This website has been seized" was the message that any users of the Genesis Market website saw when they tried to access it after the raids.
Suspects were targeted by law enforcement in Australia, Britain, Canada, the United States, and more than 10 countries in Europe.
Britain's National Crime Agency (NCA) said police had arrested 24 people there in connection with the Genesis Market investigation. Another 17 people were arrested in the Netherlands.
"We assess that the Genesis is one of the most significant access marketplaces anywhere in the world," said Rob Jones, a top official with the NCA.
U.S. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said in a statement that many of the forum's users were arrested on April 3, and the investigation into Genesis is still ongoing.
Since its founding in 2018, Genesis Market offered access to data stolen from over 1.5 million compromised computers around the world containing more than 80 million account access credentials, the Justice Department statement said.
The market -- a “one-stop shop for account takeovers” -- was advertised on several predominantly Russian-speaking underground forums, the cybersecurity company Trellix said in a research report.
The U.S. Treasury Department also announced sanctions against Genesis Market on April 5. The sanctions block access to any bank accounts or other assets Genesis Market owns in U.S. jurisdiction and prohibit Americans from dealing with it.
With reporting by AP, AFP, and Reuters
U.S. Blocks Four Georgian Officials From Entering Country Over Corruption
The U.S. State Department has blocked four Georgian judicial officials from entering the country due to their involvement in "significant corruption," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. Blinken named the officials as Mikheil Chinchaladze, Levan Murusidze, Irakli Shengelia, and Valerian Tsertsvadze. "These individuals abused their positions as court chairmen and members of Georgia's High Council of Justice, undermining the rule of law and the public’s faith in Georgia’s judicial system,” Blinken said in a statement on April 5. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Russia's 'Barbaric' Logging Of Ukraine's Forests Will Have 'Catastrophic Consequences,' Kyiv Says
Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar says Russian forces are carrying out "uncontrolled, barbaric" industrial-scale logging in Ukraine that will "inevitably lead to catastrophic consequences for the environment."
Much of the forestland being destroyed by Russian forces and entrepreneurs in occupied areas of the Zaporizhzhya, Kherson, Donetsk, and other regions was planted to prevent wind and water erosion while also providing recreational benefits, Malyar said on April 5.
In the last 10 days of March, the defense official said, convoys of Russian trucks were reported to have removed freshly cut logs from areas near the occupied city of Mariupol in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region.
Malyar also said that in some occupied territories, the Russian military command had forbidden local farmers from working in the fields, which she said would "probably lead to a disruption of this year's spring planting campaign" and leave farmland fallow.
In March, Ukrainian Environmental Minister Ruslan Strilets said the country's forests were suffering greatly from Russia's invasion, launched in February 2022. Strilets said that nearly 3 million hectares -- about one-third of Ukraine's forestland -- had been damaged.
About 500,000 hectares of forestland are currently in occupied territory, Strilets said, along with 10 national parks, eight nature preserves, and two biosphere reserves. Altogether some 600 species of fauna and 750 species of flora are under threat of destruction, he added.
Ukraine's Justice Ministry said on March 28 that it is working on ways to calculate the financial damages resulting from the environmental impact of the war. Thus far, damages of some 2 trillion hryvnyas ($54 million) have been reported by the State Environmental Inspectorate, not including forestland and nature reserves.
Damage to Ukrainian subsoil, according to preliminary estimates by the inspectorate, amount to 10 trillion hryvnya ($279 million).
Blinken Has 'No Doubt' U.S. Journalist Was Wrongfully Detained; Putin Refers To 'Deep Crisis' In Relations
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says he has "no doubt" Russia has wrongfully detained a U.S. correspondent for The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), but that a formal determination must go through a process before a decision is announced.
Blinken made the comments on April 5 at a news conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels, while in Moscow, Russian President Vladimir used a ceremony welcoming new ambassadors to Russia to berate the new U.S. envoy.
The correspondent being held by Russia, Evan Gershkovich, was detained last week on espionage charges widely seen as politically motivated.
“In Evan's, case we are working through the determination on wrongful detention. There is a process to do that,” he said. “In my own mind, there is no doubt that he is being wrongfully detained by Russia.”
A wrongful detention designation empowers the government to use a variety of tools, including diplomacy, to secure the release of a captured American rather than simply waiting for a criminal case to make its way through the system.
Blinken said the legal process for such a determination would be completed soon.
Gershkovich was detained in Yekaterinburg, where he was reporting about the attitude of Russians toward the Kremlin's war against Ukraine and on the Wagner mercenary group.
The Federal Security Service (FSB) alleged that, on instructions from the United States, Gershkovich "was collecting information about one of the enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex, which constitutes a state secret."
Moscow claims, without evidence, that Gershkovich “was caught red-handed.”
The White House and The Wall Street Journal have denied the allegations. The reporter’s lawyers, who met with him in a Moscow prison on April 4 for the first time since his detention, have appealed his arrest.
White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters that the United States had summoned the Russian ambassador over the detention of Gershkovich.
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said she had spoken with her Russian counterpart to demand the immediate release of Gershkovich, and U.S. consular officials have requested a visit with Gershkovich, but access has not been granted.
The detention of Gershkovich comes with U.S.-Russian relations at a low point not seen since the Cold War, a fact that Putin acknowledged as he welcomed Lynne Tracy, the new U.S. ambassador to Moscow.
In a rare scene at such a diplomatic ceremony, Putin told Tracy to her face that relations between Moscow and Washington were in "a deep crisis" that was "based on fundamentally different approaches to the formation of the modern world order."
In the televised ceremony in the Kremlin, Putin falsely claimed Washington was responsible for the "Ukrainian crisis" and that U.S. support for Ukraine in 2014 had led to the current situation.
Under pressure from Putin, Ukraine's Russia-friendly president, Viktor Yanukovych, scrapped plans to sign a trade deal with the European Union in November 2013 and called for tighter ties with Russia instead, prompting the huge protests known as the Maidan and the Revolution of Dignity.
After Yanukovych fled for Russia in late February 2014 following deadly fighting between security forces and Maidan protesters, who accused the authorities of opening sniper fire into their ranks, the Russian military launched its occupation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula and Moscow fomented separatism across eastern and southern Ukraine, igniting war in the region known as the Donbas. Moscow subsequently illegally annexed Crimea and continues to impose its rule on the peninsula.
That conflict is now part of the wider war Russia launched with the invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022.
Tracy was just one in a group of ambassadors who formally presented their diplomatic credentials at the ceremony.
Putin also told the new EU envoy to Moscow, Roland Galharague, that the bloc instigated "geopolitical confrontation" with Moscow, an apparent reference to a barrage of sanctions imposed on Russia since Putin launched his Ukraine offensive against Ukraine.
With reporting by AP and Reuters, and AFP
Russian Official Charged With War Crimes Tells UN Security Council Ukrainian Children Can Return
Russia’s commissioner for children’s rights, Maria Lvova-Belova, told a UN Security Council meeting on April 5 that Moscow is coordinating with international organizations to return Ukrainian children to their families. Russia, which holds the presidency of the Security Council this month, called the meeting to allow Lvova-Belova to speak by video link. Ambassadors from Western countries boycotted the meeting, and other diplomats walked out. The International Criminal Court last month issued an arrest warrant for Lvova-Belova and Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing them of war crimes in connection with the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children. To read the original story by AP, click here.
