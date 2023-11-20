News
Azerbaijani Journalist Detained On Unspecified Charges
Zibeyda Sadiqova, the lawyer of Ulvi Hasanli, the director of the Abzas Media new website, said on November 20 that her client has been detained by Baku police on unknown charges. Earlier in the day, Abzas Media's chief editor, Sevinc Vaqifqizi, said Hasanli went missing after he left home early in the day for the airport, as he planned to travel abroad. Vaqifqizi suggested that Hasanli might have been arrested for his journalistic activities. Abzas Media's recent investigative reports have focused on businesses owned by relatives of the South Caucasus nation's top officials. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Azerbaijani Service, click here.
More News
Relatives Locate Tajik Opposition Journalist's Brother In Detention Center In Khujand
Asliddin Sharipov, the brother of the director of an opposition online television station, has been located in a detention center in Tajikistan’s northern city of Khujand weeks after he was extradited from Russia.
Sharipov's relatives told RFE/RL over the weekend that a lawyer was allowed to visit Sharipov last week for the first time since he was deported to the tightly controlled former Soviet republic in early October.
According to the relatives, they have yet to be allowed to visit Sharipov.
On October 30, the Norwegian Helsinki Committee urged Tajik authorities to disclose Sharipov's exact whereabouts.
Sharipov's brother, Shavkat Muhammadi, who is the director of the opposition Payom online TV channel and currently resides in the European Union, told RFE/RL earlier that Tajik officials had refused to provide information about Sharipov's whereabouts.
Police in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg arrested Sharipov in September 2022 and extradited him to Tajikistan on October 1, 2023.
Tajik authorities have not commented on the situation around Sharipov.
Shavkat Muhammadi told the Norwegian Helsinki Committee he is convinced that Tajik authorities are persecuting his brother as a means to put pressure on him in retaliation for criticism of the government aired on Payom.net, the Tajik independent media outlet he leads in exile.
Sharipov’s lawyer in Russia, Nina Chetverikova, has said her client is wanted in Tajikistan for allegedly cooperating with a banned group and for promoting its activities online.
If convicted, Sharipov faces up to eight years in prison.
Dozens of Tajik opposition figures and activists living abroad are wanted by the Tajik authorities on charges of terrorism and extremism.
President Emomali Rahmon, who has run the Central Asian nation for almost 30 years, has been criticized by international human rights groups over his administration's disregard for independent media, religious freedoms, civil society, and political pluralism.
Head Of Ukrainian Agency Suspected Of Graft Fired
The Ukrainian government on November 20 dismissed the chief of the country's State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection, Yuriy Shchyhol, and informed him that he was a suspect in an investigation into the embezzlement of 62 million hryvnyas ($1.72 million). Ukraine's Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) said in a statement that Shchyhol was one of six suspects in the investigation of the purchase of information systems intended for the creation of a network of protected data registers in 2021. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Baku Detains Another Karabakh-Armenian Accused Of 1992 Massacre
Azerbaijan's State Security Service (DTX) said on November 20 that it detained another ethnic Armenian from Nagorno-Karabakh, Rashid Beglarian, accusing him of atrocities against Azerbaijani civilians during the war over the then-breakaway region in 1992. According to DTX, Beglarian was charged with illegal freedom deprivation, torture, violating the laws of war, organizing illegal armed groups, and illegal border crossing. Less than two weeks earlier, Vagif Khachatrian, also an ethnic Armenian from Karabakh, was handed 15 years in prison in Baku on charges of genocide and forced deportation of civilians in 1991, which he vehemently denied. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Azerbaijani Service, click here.
Kazakh Prosecutor Seeks 12 Years For Opposition Politician On Bribery Charge
The prosecutor in a high-profile trial asked a Kazakh court to convict and sentence Nurzhan Altaev, the leader of Kazakhstan's unregistered El Tiregi (People's Pillar) party, to 12 years in prison for taking a bribe, a charge the former lawmaker vehemently denies as politically motivated. Altaev, who quit the ruling Amanat party in 2021 and has accused the Justice Ministry of refusing to register his party, was arrested in June and went on trial last month. In April, a court in Astana sentenced Altaev to 15 days in jail on a charge of violating regulations for holding public gatherings. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Former Wagner Mercenaries Detained In Daghestan On Kidnapping Charge
Two former Wagner mercenaries recruited from penal colonies who recently returned from the war in Ukraine were detained in Russia's North Caucasus region of Daghestan on a charge of kidnapping a businessman for ransom, local media reports said on November 20. The two men, identified as Bashir A. and Magomed P., are accused of abducting businessman Abdulbasir B. and releasing him after receiving 31.5 million rubles ($349,300) as a ransom. The number of crimes committed by former Wagner recruits has been on the rise after contracts for the former prisoners started expiring and they began returning home from Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Caucasus.Realities, click here.
NATO Chief Warns Of Russian Influence In Balkans As He Starts Regional Tour
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has warned about "secessionist and divisive rhetoric" sweeping across Bosnia-Herzegovina and said there are signs of “malign foreign interference,” namely from Russia.
Speaking during a tour of the Western Balkans that started on November 20 in the Bosnian capital, Sarajevo, Stoltenberg said the allies "strongly support the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Bosnia-Herzegovina" amid growing concerns that Moscow is trying to bring instability to the region in an attempt to help shift attention away from its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
"[Moscow's interference] threatens to undermine stability and weaken reforms," he said.
Since being ravaged by a civil war three decades ago during the breakup of the former Yugoslavia, Bosnia has struggled to overcome ethnic divisions. NATO played a major role in ending the 1992-95 Bosnian War and implementing a U.S.-sponsored peace plan that partitioned the country between a Serbian entity, Republika Srpska, and the Bosniak-Croat federation, connected by a weak central government.
Bosnia has had its stability shaken further in recent months by Milorad Dodik, the president of the Serb-dominated Republika Srpska, as he pursues increasingly nationalist and secessionist policies while seeking closer ties with Serbia and Russia.
“All political leaders must work to preserve unity, build national institutions, and achieve reconciliation. This is crucial for the stability and the security of the country,” Stoltenberg said.
“NATO has been committed to Bosnia-Herzegovina for many years. Your security matters for the Western Balkans region and it matters for Europe,” he added.
NATO invited Bosnia to join the Membership Action Plan in 2010 -- a first step toward admission to NATO, but one that does not prejudge any decision on future membership.
"We must reach political consensus and through dialogue get to stances of great importance for Bosnia when it comes to its cooperation with NATO," said the chairwoman of the Council of Ministers of Bosnia, Borjana Kristo, after meeting with Stoltenberg.
The NATO chief will head to Kosovo later on November 20. The next day he travels to Serbia and North Macedonia and then participates in a meeting with allied leaders from Albania, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, and Slovenia on November 22.
Noted Russian Rights Activist Nina Katerli Dies At 89
Boris Vishnevsky, a municipal lawmaker in Russia's second-largest city, St. Petersburg, said on November 20 that well-known rights activist Nina Katerli has died at the age of 89. Katerli defended several high-profile persons at politically motivated trials, including Mikhail Khodorkovsky and other former leaders of the Yukos oil company in the early 2000s. Katerli was a grandmother of theater director Yevgenia Berkovich, who is currently in pretrial detention on charges of justifying terrorism in the production of a play about Russian women who married Muslim men and moved to Syria. Berkovich maintains her innocence. To read the original story by RFE/RL's North.Realities, click here.
Former Governor Of Siberian Region Of Kemerovo Dies At 79
The governor of the Siberian region of Kemerovo, Sergei Tsivilyov, said on November 20 that his predecessor, who led the coal-rich region for more than 20 years, Aman (aka Amangeldi) Tuleyev, has died at the age of 79. The cause of death was not given. Tuleyev stepped down in 2018 amid rallies demanding his resignation following a fire in a shopping center in the region's capital, Kemerovo, that killed 60 people, including 37 children. Turkmenistan-born Tuleyev, who is of Kazakh-Tatar origin, ran for president of Russia in 1991 and 2000, coming fourth in both polls. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Candidate Linked To Controversial Businessman Wins Mayor Of Moldova's Second City
Alexandr Petkov, the candidate of Our Party, a political grouping established by controversial businessman Renato Usatii, has won the runoff election for mayor in Balti, Moldova's second-largest city. Petkov defeated Maxim Morosan, from the Moscow-backed Socialist Party, garnering alomost 60 percent of the vote. Results after the second round of local elections on November 19 showed the ruling Action and Solidarity Party of Western-backed President Maia Sandu has suffered a setback in urban centers, losing the mayorship in all of Moldova's 11 municipalities, including the capital, Chisinau. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Moldovan Service, click here.
Russia Adds Jamala, Popular Ukrainian Singer Of Crimean Tatar Origin, To Its Wanted List
The Russian Interior Ministry's registry of wanted persons on November 20 shows that popular Ukrainian singer Susana Dzhamaladinova, who is also known as Jamala and is of Crimean Tatar origin, was added to the list in mid-October on a charge of distributing "fake" information about Russia's armed forces involved in Moscow's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, Mediazona reported. Earlier this month, a Russian court issued a warrant for Jamala's arrest, Mediazona says. In 2016, Jamala won the Eurovision song contest for performing a ballad that described the brutal 1944 Soviet deportation of Crimean Tatars from Crimea to Central Asia. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Crimea.Realities, click here.
Kyrgyz Court Releases Kadyrov Critic, But Orders His Deportation
BISHKEK -- A court in Bishkek has ruled that Russian citizen Mansur Movlayev, an outspoken critic of the authoritarian ruler of Russia's North Caucasus region of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, who was sentenced in Kyrgyzstan earlier in October to six months in prison for illegal border-crossing, must be released but that his deportation order to Russia remains in force.
Movlayev's lawyer, Bakyt Avtandil, told RFE/RL on November 20 that his client left the Birinchi Mai district court's premises a free man and "nobody came up to him regarding his pending deportation." He added that the court said Movlayev had served his six-month sentence because time spent in pretrial detention counts double.
Movlayev, a native of Chechnya, is wanted in Russia on extremism charges that he rejects as politically motivated.
The Kyrgyz State Committee of National Security (UKMK) said in August that its officers had detained Movlayev in a counterterrorist operation, stressing that the 28-year-old Chechen activist is "a follower of radical Islam" with links to terrorist groups in the Middle East.
In 2020, Movlayev was sentenced to three years in prison on illegal drugs charges that he vehemently rejected as politically motivated, calling the case against him retaliation by Chechen officials for his criticism of Kadyrov and his government.
In 2022, Movlayev was granted an early release, but then detained again.
Noted Chechen opposition bloggers Ibragim and Baisangur Yangulbayev said at the time that Movlayev managed to escape and fled Russia for Kyrgyzstan in 2022, where he planned to get assistance from international rights groups to travel to the European Union for safety reasons.
Kadyrov, who has ruled Chechnya since 2007 with a cult of personality around him, is frequently accused by Russian and international human rights groups of overseeing grave abuses, including abductions, torture, extrajudicial killings, and targeting the LGBT community.
Kremlin critics say Russian President Vladimir Putin has turned a blind eye to the abuses because he relies on the former rebel commander to control separatist sentiment and violence in Chechnya.
- By Reuters
Hungary Erects Billboards Vilifying EU's Von Der Leyen
Hungary's ruling party unveiled billboards vilifying European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen on November 20, the first time it has made her a personal target in a campaign similar to one against her predecessor that angered Brussels. The billboards, erected overnight to launch a campaign for next June's European parliamentary elections, depict Von der Leyen alongside Alex Soros, the son of liberal Hungarian-born financier George Soros, a perennial target of hostility from Prime Minister Viktor Orban's Fidesz Party. The slogan reads: "Let's not dance to their tunes."
U.S. Defense Secretary Travels To Kyiv; Two Civilians Killed In Kherson
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has arrived in Kyiv in a show of support for Ukraine amid concerns of "war fatigue" among Kyiv's Western allies, especially in the United States -- Ukraine's main provider of military and financial aid.
"I just arrived in Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian leaders," Austin said in a message on X, formerly known as Twitter.
"I’m here today to deliver an important message -- the United States will continue to stand with Ukraine in their fight for freedom against Russia’s aggression, both now and into the future," Austin said in the message, which also showed a photo of him shaking hands with U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink on a train platform in Kyiv.
This is the second visit to Ukraine by Austin, who arrived in Kyiv by train from Poland.
Washington has given tens of billions of dollars in military and other aid to Ukraine since the start of Russia's unprovoked invasion in February last year.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Austin's visit comes as a Ukrainian soldier and a woman were killed in the explosion of a grenade in an apartment in the Dnipro district of Kyiv, authorities in the Ukrainian capital reported. A third person, the brother of one of the deceased, was injured by the blast and taken to the hospital.
The cause was not immediately clear, police said, adding that investigators, explosives technicians, and forensic experts are working at the site.
Earlier this month, Hennadiy Chastyakov, an aide to Ukraine's commander in chief General Valery Zaluzhniy, was killed in the explosion of a grenade given to him as a birthday present.
Meanwhile, two civilians were killed early on November 20 when Russian troops shelled Kherson, the head of the southern Ukrainian city's military administration, Roman Mrochko, reported.
Regional Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on Telegram that the two were killed when Russian troops fired at the parking lot of a private transport company in Kherson. They were drivers.
Prokudin earlier on November 20 said that overnight shelling of residential areas of Kherson region wounded six people, including one child.
The U.S. government has reiterated many times that it will stand with Kyiv for as long as it takes. However, there has been growing concern about Washington's continued assistance amid opposition from some hard-line Republicans in Congress.
Further financial assistance for Ukraine was left out of a temporary bill approved by Congress last week to avert a U.S. government shutdown.
Austin will "meet with Ukrainian leaders and reinforce the staunch support of the United States for Ukraine's fight for freedom," the Pentagon said in a statement, adding that Austin will hold high-level talks with Ukraine's leadership.
"The discussions will focus on further bolstering the strategic partnership between the United States and Ukraine, to include ensuring Ukraine's armed forces have the battlefield capabilities they need for both the winter and to defend their country against future Russian threats," the Pentagon said.
"He will also underscore the continued U.S. commitment to providing Ukraine with the security assistance it needs to defend itself from Russian aggression, while also discussing a long-term vision for Ukraine's future force," it said.
Austin's visit to Kyiv comes ahead of a meeting later this week of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, also known as the Ramstein format, which consists of some 50 countries that back Kyiv in its war against Russia.
With reporting by AFP
- By Current Time
Woman Detained For Allegedly Setting Fire To Enlistment Office In Russia's Kaliningrad
A woman was detained in Russia's western Kaliningrad exclave on suspicion of attempting to set an enlistment center on fire, regional authorities reported. The incident occurred on November 19, the spokesman for the regional government, Dmitry Lyskov said, without revealing the woman's identity. Telegram channel Incident-Sovetsk published a video purportedly showing a woman throwing a Molotov cocktail into a building, filming the fire on her phone, then running away. The channel said the woman worked as a cook at a local kindergarten. Arson attacks on military enlistment offices have become frequent since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
- By AFP
Putin To Participate In Virtual G20 Meeting On November 22 After Skipping Live Summit
Russian President Vladimir Putin will participate in a virtual meeting of G20 leaders on November 22 after again skipping the annual in-person summit in India in September, Russian state television reported. Putin has not attended the annual G20 meeting in person since launching his unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The November 22 virtual meeting will seek to build on the outcomes of the September meeting, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a statement on November 18. India is the current chair of the G20.
Dozens Gather In Siberian City To Speak Out Against Legislation Curtailing Protests
Dozens of Russians gathered in the Siberian city of Novosibirsk on November 19 to protest against a local government initiative that would ban protests in most city locations. Novosibirsk Governor Andrei Travnikov, who heads the regional pro-Kremlin United Russia party, claimed the initiative is designed to protect the rights and freedoms of residents. Opponents say Travnikov, who serves at the behest of Russian President Vladimir Putin, wants to limit protests ahead of the 2024 Russian presidential election to make himself look good in the eyes of the Kremlin. Opponents say they expect the United Russia-controlled Novosibirsk parliament to approve the ban. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Ukraine Reports Progress Securing Dnieper River Beachheads
The Ukrainian military said it has pushed Russian forces some "3 to 8 kilometers" away from the bank of the Dnieper River as its forces attempt to secure beachheads on the eastern side of waterway.
Speaking on state television on November 19, military spokeswoman Natalya Humenyuk said: "The enemy still continues artillery fire on the right bank. We have a lot of work to do."
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Humenyuk estimated that "several tens of thousands" of Russian troops are resisting the Ukrainian advance.
Ukrainian forces have attempted several times to hold positions on the Russian-controlled side of the river, reporting some successes earlier this month.
Ukrainian defense analyst and reserve military officer Roman Svitan told Current Time, the Russian-language network run by RFE/RL in cooperation with VOA, that Ukrainian forces have established positions at three or four locations on the eastern bank.
"For the moment these are not large-scale forces; these are reconnaissance, mostly small reconnaissance companies, up to 100 people," Svitan said. "It may already be up to a battalion, it may be larger, but these are only so-called raid attacks that are conducted on a rotational basis."
During its daily briefing on November 19, the Ukrainian General Staff reported 71 clashes in the previous 24 hours, with particularly intense fighting near the Donetsk region cities of Bakhmut and Avdiyivka.
The military also reported that 150 settlements had been targeted by Russian artillery fire.
"Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged," the General Staff's statement said.
Despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary, Russia denies targeting civilians in its invasion of Ukraine.
Two civilians were reportedly injured by Russian shelling in the southern city of Kherson overnight, while a 3-year-old girl was hospitalized with injuries sustained from a land mine.
With reporting by AP
Judge Who Convicted Russian Anti-War Protester Skochilenko Tabbed For Promotion
A professional board of judges in St. Petersburg has recommended for promotion the judge who on November 17 convicted artist Aleksandra Skochilenko of distributing false information about the armed forces and sentenced her to seven years in prison.
In a document dated November 16, the St. Petersburg Judicial Qualification Board recommended Judge Oksana Demyasheva for the position of deputy chairwoman of the city’s Kalinin District Court.
Demyasheva was listed as the only candidate for the position.
The competition for the vacancy was opened on July 10. According to the local news website Fontanka, the appointment is for a six-year term.
Skochilenko -- who usually goes by the familiar form of her first name, Sasha – was arrested in March 2022 for replacing several price tags in a grocery store with statements about Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine the previous month. She admitted posting the shelf tags but said she had not committed a crime because they contained no false information.
After being held in custody for nearly 20 months, Skochilenko, who describes herself as a pacifist, was convicted by Demyasheva on November 16, one day before the Qualification Board posted the information about her nomination for promotion.
Skochilenko’s case became an international cause celebre, with supporters saying her detention had seriously harmed her health. She reportedly suffers from a congenital heart defect, bipolar disorder, and post-traumatic stress disorder.
On November 18, more than 100 Russian doctors signed an open letter to President Vladimir Putin calling for her release because of “serious concerns” about Skochilenko’s health.
Weeks after Russia started its ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Putin signed a law that allows for lengthy prison terms for distributing "deliberately false information" about Russian military operations as the Kremlin seeks to control the narrative about its war in Ukraine.
Article 207.3, which includes a prohibition on calling it a war -- Moscow officially calls it a "special military operation" -- represented a significant new phase in the Kremlin's effort to stamp out opposition to the invasion in Ukraine and clamp down on dissent.
Ukrainian Teen Who Was Taken To Russia Returns Home
Bohdan Yermokhin, a teenage orphan who was taken to Russia from the occupied Azov Sea port city of Mariupol, has returned home after being reunited with relatives in Belarus, Ukrainian officials said.
Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine's presidential office, announced Yermokhin's return in a November 19 post on X, formerly known as Twitter, along with a photo of the young man on Ukrainian territory.
Yermokhin's return coincided with his 18th birthday.
Yermokhin is just one of thousands of Ukrainian minors who were forcibly deported or transferred to Russia in the wake of Moscow's invasion in February 2022.
However, his case gained international prominence after he and his lawyer on November 9 appealed directly to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Facebook for his return home.
Yermokhin had recently received a notice from a Russian military commissariat informing him that he must register for possible service with the Russian armed forces. Russia conscripts young men starting at age 18.
A day after his Facebook post, Ukrainian rights ombudsman Bohdan Lubinets reported that an agreement had been reached under which Yermokhin would be allowed to return to Ukraine.
Yermokhin, who lost both parents a few years ago, had been living with a foster family in Mariupol and studying at the Mariupol Higher Metallurgical Vocational School when Russia launched its invasion.
After Russian forces took control of the port city, Yermokhin was taken to Russia and placed with a foster family in the Moscow region. He was also given Russian citizenship.
Forcibly deporting children is a war crime and the International Criminal Court has issued a warrant for the arrest of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Commissioner for Children’s Rights Maria Lvova-Belova.
Yermokhin’s Ukrainian lawyer, Kateryna Bobrovska, said Yermokhin met with Lvova-Belova in August 2022 and was compelled to write a statement saying he wanted to stay in Russia until he came of age.
In March, he tried to escape to Ukraine through Belarus but was detained at the border before he could leave the country. Russian authorities argued he was a minor and could not decide for himself where to live.
As of November 19, he is no longer considered a minor.
To date, only about 390 children deported to Russia have been repatriated to Ukraine, either by their families or thanks to humanitarian associations.
Ukraine and the West continue to fight for the return of the other children.
With reporting by Le Monde
Iranian Rapper Toomaj Salehi, Jailed For Supporting Amini Protests, Released On Bail
A popular Iranian rapper has been released on bail after spending more than a year in jail for supporting a wave of antigovernment protests sparked by the death in custody of Masha Amini.
Toomaj Salehi, 32, posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, on November 18 that he had been freed the same day that the country’s Supreme Court, responding to an appeal, found “flaws in the original sentence” and ordered his release.
The court returned the case to the lower court.
Salehi was sentenced to six years and three months in prison in July on a charge of “corruption on Earth,” which is one of the most serious offenses in Iran’s Islamist system and carries a possible death sentence.
He was acquitted of the charge of “insulting the founder of the Islamic revolution and leadership and communicating with hostile governments.”
After a closed-door trial, the court also ordered Salehi be barred from producing any music or performing for two years after his release.
He had been arrested in October 2022 after making public statements in support of the protests that had erupted the previous month. The protests were triggered by the death in custody of 22-year-old Amini, who had been detained by the so-called morality police for alleged violations of the country’s strict Islamic dress code. He spent much of his pretrial detention in solitary confinement.
Iranian authorities dismissed the widespread protests as riots instigated by foreign governments. Hundreds of people were killed and thousands arrested by security agents in a brutal crackdown.
Salehi was accused of spreading lies on the Internet and publishing anti-state propaganda.
Salehi, 33, has gained prominence for his lyrics that rail against corruption, widespread poverty, state executions, and the killing of protesters in Iran. His songs also point to a widening gap between ordinary Iranians and the country’s leadership, accusing authorities of "suffocating" the people without regard for their well-being.
- By dpa
Iranian Politician Close To Khamenei Warns Against Gaza Involvement
Iran shouldn't become involved in the war in the Gaza Strip, a prominent Iranian politician cautioned in Tehran on November 18 in remarks to the Etemad newspaper. "Those in Iran who want to enter the Gaza war should know that this is precisely what the Zionist regime wants," Gholam Ali Hadad Adel said, using Iranian terms for Israel. Iranian participation in the conflict would lead to war with the United States, Hadad Adel said. In a war of this kind, Israel would be on "the safe side," he said. Hadad Adel is seen as part of the ultraconservative grouping in Iran and sits on a council that advises Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
Migrants Stuck In Border Zone After Finland Blocks Russia Crossings
Dozens of third-country nationals are stranded at Finland's border with Russia on November 18 after Helsinki authorities blocked frontier crossings a day earlier. Finland has accused Moscow of sending migrants to the crossings in retaliation for its decision to join NATO, an allegation the Kremlin denied. Russian news outlet RBC reported that migrants had been let through by Russian border guards but that they were forced back by Finnish personnel. At midnight on November 17, Finland blocked four key border crossings in southeast Finland. Finland's Yle reported that four people did manage to enter Finnish territory and by law had their asylum applications accepted. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Kosovo Detains Customs Officials, Border Police In Serb-Majority North On Suspicion Of Corruption
Authorities in Kosovo on November 18 said eight customs officials and a Border Police officer were arrested on suspicion of abuse of duty and bribery. Kosovo's Special Prosecutor’s Office, the customs office, and Police Inspectorate said the raids were carried out at 11 locations in the north of the country after a long investigation. Full details weren't released, but officials said the raids took place in Serb-majority regions, where authorities in recent years have attempted to crack down on illegal routes used to transport goods from neighboring Serbia. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Balkan Service, click here.
More Than 100 Russian Doctors Urge Putin To Release Woman Imprisoned For Price Tag Anti-War Protest
More than 100 Russian doctors signed an open letter to President Vladimir Putin calling for the release of a 33-year-old Russian woman who was sentenced to seven years in prison for using price tags in a supermarket to distribute information about Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
The doctors, in appealing to Putin as the "guarantor of rights and freedoms of Russian citizens" -- expressed "serious concerns” about the health of artist Aleksandra (Sasha) Skochilenko and insisted her actions did not violate Russian law.
"For disagreement with the war and a pacifist action that did not violate the law, the artist Sasha Skochilenko was sentenced to seven years in prison," the letter stated.
"In addition to indignation at the obvious injustice of the sentence, we, as the medical community, have serious concerns about Sasha's state of health. She has been diagnosed with a number of serious chronic diseases that require proper medical supervision and a special regimen," it added.
On November 16, a court in Russia's second-largest city, St. Petersburg, sentenced Skochilenko to prison after finding her guilty of "distributing false information about Russian armed forces," under Article 207.3 of the Criminal Code, which was bulldozed through both chambers of parliament and signed by Putin in a single day last year.
Dozens of journalists and people who came to support Skochilenko chanted: "Shame! Shame! Shame!" after Judge Oksana Demyasheva pronounced the ruling in Putin's hometown.
Several municipal lawmakers and noted Russian director Aleksandr Sokurov were among those who were in attendance to support Skochilenko.
Opposition lawmaker Boris Vishnevsky said the court ruling "has nothing to do with law, justice, or humanism."
"This is not justice; this is a reprisal. Those who called this justice, I hope will be tried one day, though I don't know when that will happen. I hope very much that Sasha will be released earlier," Vishnevsky said.
Skochilenko was arrested in April 2022 after she replaced five price tags in a supermarket in late March with pieces of paper containing what investigators called "knowingly false information about the use of the Russian armed forces."
In her final testimony hours before the verdict and sentence were handed down, Skochilenko reiterated her previous statement that her actions in the store were to promote peace.
Prosecutors had asked the court to convict Skochilenko and sentence her to eight years in prison.
Skochilenko has several medical conditions, including a congenital heart defect, bipolar disorder, and post-traumatic stress disorder. Since her arrest, rights groups have called for her immediate release.
Weeks after Russia started its ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Putin signed a law that allows for lengthy prison terms for distributing "deliberately false information" about Russian military operations as the Kremlin seeks to control the narrative about its war in Ukraine.
Article 207.3, which includes a prohibition on calling it a war -- Moscow officially calls it a "special military operation" -- represented a significant new phase in the Kremlin's effort to stamp out opposition to the invasion in Ukraine and clamp down on dissent.
With reporting by RFE/RL's North.Realities
