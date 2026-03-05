Accessibility links

Drones Hit Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Region Near Iranian Border, 2 Injured

A screen grab of video footage shows the explosion caused by a drone strike on Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan region on March 5.
A screen grab of video footage shows the explosion caused by a drone strike on Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan region on March 5.

Drones launched from neighboring Iran have struck Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan autonomous region, injuring two people, according to Azerbaijan's Foreign Affairs Ministry. One drone struck Nakhchivan Airport on March 5, damaging the facility. A second drone landed near a school building in the Shekerabad area, the ministry said.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry condemned the attack, saying it would only increase tensions in the region linked to the ongoing conflict involving Iran, Israel, and the United States Iran's ambassador to Azerbaijan has been summoned to the ministry in Baku to explain the incident.

"Azerbaijan reserves the right to respond," the ministry said.

Azerbaijan is one of the main oil suppliers to Israel, while Israel has been a key defense partner for Baku for years. Many in Azerbaijan see Israel as a reliable ally that supplied critical military equipment during the country's campaign to regain control of the Nagorno-Karabakh region from Armenia.

Despite its trade and defense ties with Israel, Azerbaijani officials have repeatedly said the country will not allow its territory or airspace to be used by any country to launch military operations against neighboring Iran or any other state.

"This drone attack on Nakhchivan airport is either an accident or a sign that there is larger escalation in the region," Rauf Mirgadirov, an independent analyst based in Europe, told RFE/RL.

"Right now, Iran has no reason to strike Azerbaijan, because neither Azerbaijan nor Turkey has been part of the war," he added.

"There are millions of Azerbaijanis living in Iran, and Tehran would not want to provoke them."

  • 16x9 Image

    Ulviyya Asadzade

    Ulviyya Asadzade works as a journalist in RFE/RL's Central Newsroom. Prior to this role, she spent nearly two decades with RFE/RL’s Azerbaijani Service, where she reported extensively on corruption, human rights, and the geopolitics of the South Caucasus, Russia, Turkey, and Iran. In addition to her work with RFE/RL, Asadzade has contributed to Eurasianet.org, The Bulletin, and Caucasus Edition, covering regional politics and cross-border issues.

  • 16x9 Image

    RFE/RL's Azerbaijani Service

    Despite near-total government control over the media, RFE/RL's Azerbaijani Service has built a high-impact social-media presence in Azerbaijan and a reputation as a leading source of independent news.

