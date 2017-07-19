Six Azerbaijani Men Arrested On High Treason Charges

Azerbaijan's State Security Service (DTX) says it has arrested six men on high treason and espionage charges.

In its July 19 statement, the DTX said that one of the suspects, Muhtar Yaqubov, was detained while trying to leave Azerbaijan with electronically saved classified information which he allegedly "collected at the request of foreign secret services," without elaborating.

The statement alleged that Yaqubov's detainment led to the arrest of five other men in Baku and Azerbaijan's other regions.

All those arrested are suspected of collecting classified information related to Azerbaijan's armed forces and security service, the statement says.

